Africa: Ughe's Professor Abebe Bekele On Training Africa's Next Health Leaders

The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) is redefining medical education. Founded to train compassionate, skilled, and knowledgeable healthcare leaders, the university welcomes students from across Africa and the world.

In this exclusive interview, Professor Abebe Bekele, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the School of Medicine, shares how UGHE has grown since its early days, navigated the COVID-19 crisis, and continues to shape the next generation of global health change-makers.

Q: Briefly tell us about UGHE, who can study there, and the principle of 'health equity' the university champions.

Professor Bekele: Anyone with the heart, the brain, and the hands to serve as a healthcare professional is eligible to join UGHE. The heart represents compassion and care. The brain represents knowledge and skill. The hands represent the practical skills needed to provide care.

At UGHE, barriers such as social status, financial constraints, or background do not determine eligibility. If you meet the recruitment criteria, you can study here.

Q: You joined UGHE in 2018, when the University was still young. What was its state then, and what challenges did it face?

Professor Bekele: I joined in May 2018, three years after UGHE opened in 2015. The Executive Education Centre and the Master of Science in Global Health Delivery (MGHD) were already running, and three cohorts had enrolled. One graduation had taken place.

After I joined, we focused on building the university's governance structure, academic units, and committees.

Between 2018 and 2021, we launched the School of Medicine, Centre for One Health, Centre for Nursing Midwifery, Centre for Gender Equity, Centre for Global Surgery, Educational Development and Quality Centre, and Institute of Global Health Equity Research.

We also established the Centre for Population Health Science, Innovations Unit, and Centre for Transformative Learning Technologies.

We expanded MBBS and MGHD programmes, launched Master's programmes in Nursing Leadership and Health Professional Education, started our first General Surgery residency, and will launch a PhD in Global Health this year.

Our flagship MGHD programme now has five options: Health Management, One Health, Gender and Sexual Reproductive Health, Global Surgery, and Community and Social Medicine.

Q: How did COVID-19 affect UGHE, particularly the dual Bachelor-Master programme?

Professor Bekele: COVID-19 didn't stop us. Unlike many universities worldwide, we didn't shut down. We quickly shifted to virtual teaching, keeping students on track with no days lost. Global partnerships, programme expansion, and faculty recruitment slowed slightly, but the crisis proved UGHE's resilience and adaptability.

Q: The death of co-founder Dr Paul Farmer in 2022 was a major loss. How did the university cope?

Professor Bekele: Paul was our visionary and founding chancellor. His passing felt like losing a family patriarch. Fortunately, he left a solid foundation. With support from the government of Rwanda, Partners in Health, UGHE staff, and students, we regrouped and continued our mission. It was difficult, but achievable because of those partnerships.

Q: How has the Rwandan government supported UGHE, especially after Dr. Farmer's passing?

Professor Bekele: The government has been a partner from the start. The President, First Lady, ministries, and sector organisations provided guidance, policy support, and emotional support during difficult times. Their involvement has been crucial in keeping the university on track.

Q: What does international diversity bring to UGHE?

Professor Bekele: UGHE is a global university by design. We recruit students from nine African countries in the School of Medicine and 30 countries in the master's programme. This fosters cultural competence, knowledge exchange, and lifelong partnerships. Friendships formed here can lead to major collaborations in the future.

Q: UGHE recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. What lessons has the university learned?

Professor Bekele: First, partnerships are essential, you cannot do this alone. Second, quality education is possible even in rural Africa; if we can do it in Burera, it can be done elsewhere. Third, Africa's future is bright. Our students show that with every opportunity they get and have the capacity to transform the country and continent.

Q: Looking ahead, what are UGHE's priorities?

Professor Bekele: We aim to continue delivering quality education, expand regionally and continentally, and align closely with Rwanda's policies.

Our strategy focuses on expansion, enrolling as many students as possible from across Africa and the world; equity, providing access to the disadvantaged; excellence, maintaining high standards in education and research; and employability, ensuring graduates can make an impact and drive change.

UGHE's mission remains clear: train healthcare leaders who will shape Africa's health future.