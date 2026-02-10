Rwanda: 'It's Our Time!' Djibril Insists Gisagara VC Are Built to Win the Title

Gisagara VC's longest-serving middle blocker, Adamou Doudou Djibril, believes the club is ready to make a big statement in the 2025/26 season as far as the Volleyball League title is concerned.

The Nigeria international, who joined Gisagara in 2018 from Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis, is confident that no team will stand in their way as they push for a top-four finish before the real battle for the title begins in the playoffs.

"We have missed this chance for the past two seasons. For me, enough is enough--this is our time," Djibril told Times Sport after Gisagara's comeback victory over Kepler VC on Friday. "No matter who stands in our way, I trust our team spirit to handle the challenge."

Gisagara were in their golden era when Djibril joined during the 2018/19 season, having just claimed bronze at the African Men's Club Championship.

However, the club's fortunes dipped after the Covid-19 pandemic, losing key players including Samuel Niyomugabo (now at APR VC), Wickliffe Dusenge (Kepler VC), and the duo of Sylvestre Ndayisaba and Ronald Muvara, who have since returned to the club this season.

Despite the mass exodus over two seasons, Djibril chose to stay and commit his future to Gisagara.

"I was here when the club was on top and also when we hit the bottom--places many didn't expect us to reach. But the technical staff stayed focused on their mission, and that gave me a reason to stay," he said.

Djibril added that while the league has become more competitive, many players struggle with longevity--a situation he attributes to poor health management among local athletes.

"I have spent more than 20 years playing in different leagues outside my country. A healthy lifestyle is what kept me going. Rwandan players have the potential to achieve even more, but lack of consistency and poor body care limit how far they can go," he observed.

Approaching the twilight of his playing career, Djibril hopes to retire on a high note.

"My last wish is to see Gisagara lift not only the league trophy but also return to the continental podium. When we reach that level again, I can start thinking about retirement. Even then, I believe I can still contribute to the club as a coach," he noted.

Gisagara VC have three matches remaining against Kirehe VC, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) before the regular season concludes. They currently sit top of the standings with 31 points.