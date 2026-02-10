Ghana: From Chiefs to Inspectors - How Ghana's Fight for Clean Environments Began, Where It Stands Today

opinion

JOSEPH OBRESEKUN KIDDY-KODULONG — Before uniforms, inspection checklists, and court summons became part of sanitation enforcement, communities in the Gold Coast relied on tradition to keep their surroundings clean. Chiefs, elders, and family heads enforced environmental cleanliness through communal labour, social norms, and taboos that discouraged indiscriminate waste disposal and unhygienic behaviour. These indigenous systems, though informal, reflected a deep understanding of the relationship between environment, behaviour, and health; an understanding that closely mirrors today's globally promoted community-led sanitation approaches.

The arrival of British colonial administration marked a decisive shift. Sanitation moved from being a shared communal duty to a formal responsibility of the state. Rapid urbanisation and recurring disease outbreaks pushed colonial authorities to prioritise environmental control as a public health strategy. By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, laws such as the Towns Ordinance Cap. 86 of 1892 established the office of the Inspector of Nuisance, granting officers legal powers to inspect premises, abate nuisances, and prosecute offenders. These functions align closely with what the World Health Organisation now defines as the regulatory core of environmental health practice.

Among local communities, these inspectors were widely known as "Tankas"--a reference to the Town Council--or "Samansaman," meaning summons. The nicknames captured both their authority and their enforcement-heavy image. Though often feared, their work laid the foundation for formal environmental health governance in Ghana.

A historic milestone followed in 1925 with the establishment of the School of Hygiene at Lartebiokorshie in Accra--the first health training institution in the Gold Coast. This move positioned Ghana as an early pioneer of professional environmental health training in Africa. The School was created to produce trained sanitary inspectors equipped with technical knowledge and practical skills to enforce sanitation laws, inspect food and premises, and promote hygienic practices. Graduates were posted to local authorities, embedding environmental health firmly within municipal administration. This approach mirrors global best practice, where competent inspection services are recognised as essential to disease prevention, urban health, and environmental protection.

During the colonial period, the responsibilities of sanitary inspectors expanded significantly. Beyond nuisance abatement, they conducted house-to-house inspections, supported mosquito control programmes, supervised refuse management, and promoted domestic hygiene. These interventions played a vital role in reducing malaria, cholera, and other communicable diseases--long before the term "preventive public health" became commonplace.

After independence in 1957, Ghana reshaped its public health systems to reflect national sovereignty and regional integration. Certification of sanitary professionals transitioned from colonial bodies such as the Royal Society of Health to indigenous examining institutions, notably the West African Health Examination Board (WAHEB) and later the Ghana Health Examination Board (GAHEB). In more recent years, environmental health training and practice have been further formalised under Ghana's national regulatory framework, with the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) assuming responsibility for the regulation of professional standards, licensure, and practice of Environmental Health Officers. This regulatory alignment places Environmental Health Officers alongside other recognised health professionals and strengthens professional accountability.

Concurrently, the profession itself evolved in scope and identity. The title Sanitary Inspector or Health Inspector gradually gave way to Environmental Health Officer (EHO), signalling an expanded mandate consistent with global public health trends. Environmental health practice now extends beyond traditional sanitation enforcement to include food safety, occupational health, environmental pollution control, climate-related risks, and public health education--domains firmly recognised within the World Health Organisation's environmental health framework.

A major administrative change occurred in 1994, when Environmental Health Officers were transferred from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and placed under Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). The reform followed global decentralisation principles aimed at improving local ownership and responsiveness in service delivery.

In practice, however, decentralisation produced mixed results. In many assemblies, Environmental Health remains positioned as a unit under Central Administration rather than as a fully-fledged technical department. This contrasts sharply with international best practice, where environmental health services are institutionally empowered, adequately resourced, and fully integrated into development planning. The marginal placement weakens professional autonomy, limits decision-making authority, and often leads to chronic underfunding. Unlike departments such as Works, Finance, Agriculture, Social Welfare, and Human Resources, Environmental Health Units frequently lack direct access to budgeting, policy influence, and strategic planning platforms.

One of the most striking contradictions in Ghana's environmental health sector is the coexistence of severe staff shortages and unemployed trained graduates. Environmental Health Units are grossly understaffed relative to rapid population growth, urban expansion, and rising public health risks. EHOs are expected to juggle food inspection, sanitation enforcement, disease surveillance, public education, prosecution, and emergency response--often without adequate logistical support. The result is burnout, limited inspection coverage, and weakened enforcement.

Yet each year, graduates from Schools of Hygiene and Environmental Health Training Institutions remain unposted or unemployed for extended periods. This disconnect exposes systemic weaknesses in human resource planning, coordination, and fiscal prioritisation. From a global best practice perspective, it represents an inefficient use of public investment and threatens workforce sustainability.

Training capacity remains another critical constraint. Since independence, only three main Schools of Hygiene have trained Environmental Health Officers nationwide. While these institutions have produced committed professionals, their limited number has slowed workforce growth, reduced opportunities for specialisation, and delayed the replacement of retiring officers. Meanwhile, environmental health education globally is expanding into areas such as climate resilience, chemical safety, waste-to-energy systems, and environmental epidemiology--fields where Ghana must build capacity to respond to emerging threats.

Environmental Health Officers also face unclear career progression pathways, limited promotional opportunities, and weak professional recognition compared to other allied health professionals. The absence of strong advocacy structures and sustained policy support further marginalises the profession, despite its proven cost-saving and preventive value.

These challenges are compounded by chronic logistical deficits. Environmental health work is inherently field-based, yet many officers operate without vehicles, protective equipment, enforcement tools, or reliable operational funding. Such gaps undermine routine inspections, outbreak response, and regulatory enforcement, particularly in fast-growing urban centres.

Globally, effective environmental health systems are defined by strong institutional positioning, adequate staffing, continuous professional development, and dependable logistics. Ghana's experience shows that while the country established an early and commendable foundation in sanitation enforcement and professional training, contemporary structural and resource challenges risk eroding these gains. Repositioning Environmental Health as a core technical department, strengthening workforce planning, expanding training capacity, and elevating professional recognition are essential steps toward aligning Ghana's environmental health practice with international standards and safeguarding public health for generations to come.

The Writer is an Environmental Health Analyst/Field Epidemiologist