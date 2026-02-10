Namibia: Ngurare Warns Staff Against Absenteeism, Slow Capital Project Execution

10 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare says absenteeism and slow execution of capital projects by public servants will not be tolerated.

He was speaking at a staff meeting of the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday.

"We must discourage absenteeism, overpricing, and the slow execution of capital projects in the public service. All retrogressive tendencies, such as corruption, nepotism, favouritism, tribalism, regionalism and racism must be avoided in the process of unfettered service delivery," he said.

Ngurare said the ethos of 'One Namibia, One Nation' must guide the public servants' actions.

He said without staff members' active, ethical, and capable participation, the government cannot function effectively.

Ngurare directed all public service supervisors to ensure they provide the necessary tools for public servants to be able to sustain government and the engine of state administration.

"The work environment must be conducive and supportive, and all required tools and support must be provided. The requisite training must also be provided. Above all, public servants and political leaders are human beings," he said.

The prime minister said public servants should not undermine the objectives which aim to improve the lives of all Namibians, adding that service delivery and accountability in this regard are closely linked.

He urged staff members not to view the enforcement of rules and discipline as a personal affront, but rather as a mechanism for self-improvement and to prevent future mistakes.

"You should always act with integrity and free from intentional malice. It is human to make mistakes, but we must learn from them to avoid repeating them," he said.

