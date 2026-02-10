Namibia: Petrusfontein Asks Govt for Help to Start Community Garden

10 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The community of Petrusfontein in the Kunene region is asking the government for funding to start a community garden.

The garden will be used to grow vegetables such as tomatoes, spinach and cabbage.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Hendrete Swartbooi says they have previously grown maize successfully.

"We want to start a garden and do something for ourselves, because things are expensive at the shops," she says.

Swartbooi says the nearest shops are over 30km from Petrusfontein.

The community has access to about two cars owned by Fransfontein residents, which is 12km away.

They car-pool to Khorixas once a month for shopping, Swartbooi says. The average price per trip is around N$250 per person.

"We only go to town once a month. Even if you get money on the 20th, you must wait until the day the whole community agrees to go to town.

"If you run out of groceries before going to the shops, you must borrow from the neighbours," she says.

