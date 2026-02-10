Zimbabwe: A New Benchmark for Golf Practice At the Hills

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate driving range opens on March 6 exclusively to members marking the first stage in bringing back one of Zimbabwe's most iconic golf courses to life.

This milestone is more than just a facility launch - it is the rebirth of a legend, a course that once hosted giants of the game and now promises to redefine golf practice in the country.

At the heart of this ambitious development stands Zimbabwe's leading real estate mogul, Ken Sharpe, a visionary who has refused to flinch when it comes to investing in the future of golf.

With unwavering commitment and bold financial backing, Sharpe has poured resources into The Hills project, ensuring that the dream of reviving this iconic course is not just imagined, but fully realized.

His determination has transformed The Hills into more than a golf estate, it is a statement of confidence, legacy, and world-class ambition.

The Hills has long been part of Zimbabwe's golfing heritage. Its fairways once welcomed celebrated golfers from across Africa and beyond, becoming a proving ground for champions and a stage for unforgettable performances.

The course's revival is not simply about restoring turf and tees - it is about reigniting the spirit of excellence and competition that defined Zimbabwean golf for decades.

Now, under the visionary leadership of WestProp Holdings and the artistry of world-renowned course architect Peter Matkovich, The Hills is being reborn.

Matkovich, celebrated for masterpieces such as Arabella in South Africa and Leopard Rock in Zimbabwe, has returned to craft a design that blends sustainability, playability, and world-class aesthetics.

His involvement ensures that The Hills will honor its past while setting new benchmarks for the future.Located in the lifestyle corner of The Hills Estate, with easy access off Sherwood Drive, the new driving range is far more than a warm-up ground.

Stretching an extraordinary 320 metres in length and over 150 metres wide, it is the largest driving range in Zimbabwe, offering scale, realism, and strategy rarely seen anywhere in the region.

Some of the standout features of the new driving range include expansive teeing areas covering more than 7 000 square metres, designed with a natural flow that gives players freedom and variety in their practice.

The range also boasts eight sculpted target greens, each carefully seeded with premium rye grass to replicate the feel and response of true championship conditions.

Guided by Peter Matkovich's design philosophy, every shot offers golfers immediate context, distance, shape, and consequence, so that practice feels as authentic and purposeful as playing the course itself.Later this year, the range will introduce Zimbabwe's first fully integrated shot-tracking bays, powered by INRANGE radar technology.

These bays will combine real-time data, virtual course play, skills challenges, and social competition, all anchored by a purpose-built driving range clubhouse designed for both performance and leisure.

As one coaching maxim puts it, "The best form of practice is to play the course."

At The Hills driving range, that philosophy comes to life.

Every element, scale, targets, sightlines, and technology, has been crafted to feel like golf as it is meant to be played.

The Hills has hosted some of Africa's finest golfers, serving as a stage where talent met tradition. Its revival is a promise to future generations: that Zimbabwe will once again have a course where legends are made, and where the game's spirit thrives.