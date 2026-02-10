Zimbabwe: Man in Court for U.S.$8k Vehicle Scam

10 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A 31-year-old man appeared in court accused of swindling a Harare man out of US$8 050 after misrepresenting that he could import a Honda Vezel vehicle on his behalf.

Vitality Munemo appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on fraud charges.

He was granted US$100 bail, and the matter was remanded to 3 March.

Munemo was represented by Owen Safuri.

The complainant in this matter is Cephas Gasura (34).

The State alleges that in July 2024, he sought to import a Honda Vezel.

Munemo reportedly misrepresented himself claiming he had the capacity to import the vehicle on Gasura's behalf.

The court heard that Munemo quoted a total cost of US$13 000 covering customs duty and logistics.

Acting on this misrepresentation, Gasura reportedly paid US$12 050 toward the purchase.

Although Munemo promised delivery by October 2024, he later cited "challenges" and pushed the date to January 2025.

When Gasura followed up in January, Munemo claimed the vehicle was at the Chirundu Border Post on the Zambian side pending clearance.

After several more excuses, Gasura managed to recover US$4 000, but Munemo eventually became evasive, leading Gasura to file a police report.

Of the US$12 050 paid, the total value prejudiced is US$8 050.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.