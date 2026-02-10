Somalia: Senior Al-Shabaab Leader Killed in Somalia Air Operation, Officials Say

Saakow, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, has killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander in an operation carried out outside the town of Saakow in the Middle Juba region, security officials said.

The operation was part of intensified efforts to dismantle the Islamist group, which has been fighting the Somali government for more than a decade.

The Security sources said the strike targeted key figures within Al-Shabaab and resulted in what they described as a significant outcome.

Somali authorities said such operations would continue, with a focus on eliminating the group's leadership, infrastructure and ability to carry out attacks against civilians.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.