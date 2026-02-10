Somalia: Senior Al-Shabaab Leader Killed in Somalia Air Operation, Officials Say

10 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Saakow, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, has killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander in an operation carried out outside the town of Saakow in the Middle Juba region, security officials said.

The operation was part of intensified efforts to dismantle the Islamist group, which has been fighting the Somali government for more than a decade.

The Security sources said the strike targeted key figures within Al-Shabaab and resulted in what they described as a significant outcome.

Somali authorities said such operations would continue, with a focus on eliminating the group's leadership, infrastructure and ability to carry out attacks against civilians.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.