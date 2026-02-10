Somalia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Boosting Security Cooperation

10 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Riyadh — Somalia's interior security minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, known as Fartaag, met Saudi Arabia's deputy interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf in Riyadh to discuss strengthening security cooperation between the two countries, Somali officials said.

The talks focused on counterterrorism efforts, security coordination, the exchange of expertise and closer cooperation between the security institutions of Somalia and Saudi Arabia. The two sides also discussed expanding Saudi support for the rebuilding and professionalisation of Somalia's security forces.

Ismail, who was accompanied by Somali Police Commissioner Gen. Asad Osman Abdullahi, thanked Saudi Arabia for what he described as its continued and visible support for Somalia, particularly in the areas of security and stabilisation. He stressed the importance of sustained and effective cooperation between the two countries.

Prince Abdulaziz reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Somalia, saying the kingdom would continue to assist Somali security institutions to help promote security and stability in the country.

The meeting is part of Somalia's broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships, particularly in the areas of security and counterterrorism.

