Kenya: Court Sets March 5 Mention for Petition to Block Zimbabwean Tycoon From State House

10 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court has slotted a March 5 mention for a petition seeking to block alleged unchecked access to State House by controversial Zimbabwean businessman and ZANU-PF baron Wicknell Chivayo.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) filed the matter on Monday, arguing that granting unrestricted or insufficiently scrutinized access to the seat of power raises serious constitutional and national security concerns.

"The petition raises urgent constitutional concerns over the unchecked access of a foreign convicted fraudster to State House, threatening Kenya's sovereignty, the Presidency's dignity, and our international standing," the federation stated.

"It's time for clear rules compelling sitting Presidents to keep minimal contact with convicted fraudsters."

In orders issued on on Monday at the Milimani Law Courts, Justice Lawrence Mugambi certified the application as urgent after reviewing the petition and the supporting affidavit sworn by COFEK Secretary General Stephen Mutoro.

The judge directed service of the petition and applicationwithin three days, with proof of service filed in court.

He further ordered that the respondents file their responses within seven days from the date of service.

Filed under case number HCCHRPET/E083/2026, the petition seeks judicial intervention to ensure that access to State House complies with constitutional safeguards and established security protocols.

The State Law Office and the Interior Ministry have until seven days to file responses upon service.

