Kenya: Residents Move to Evict KWS Officers From Social Hall As Rogue Jumbo Kills 2 Poeple in Weeks

A section of residents have vowed to evict Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers from a local social hall in Voi, Taita Taveta, if urgent action is not taken to prevent further wildlife attacks, following yet another fatal elephant incident.

The residents issued the ultimatum on Monday after yet another member of the cummunity was killed in an incident involving an elephant in Zongwani village within Voi's Sagalla Ward.

The incident reported on Sunday night came barely a week after the burial of Jefferson Mwachoki, who died in a similar attack, intensifying fear and anger among locals.

Community leaders described the situation as intolerable, saying the KWS team station at teh nearby Talio Social Hall had neglected its responsibility.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These officers are engaged in leisure at the expense of the residents," a former ward resprentative said.

Leaders warned that residents may stage demonstrations unless KWS implements decisive measures to curb the escalating human-wildlife conflict.

The leaders also criticized county elected officials, accusing them of prioritizing political activities over protecting lives in the affected communities.

Local residents expressed growing frustration, particularly over the risks faced by school-going children who traverse wildlife corridors.

"This year alone, Sagalla Ward has lost two people to elephant attacks--one in Talio Nyika and the latest in Zogwani--yet our leaders remain silent and focused on other engagements," a resident lamented.

Residents have gathered at the scene, chanting "enough is enough" and demanding immediate interventions to safeguard schools, homes, and livelihoods.

They urged KWS and the county government to implement emergency measures to prevent further loss of life and restore safety in Sagalla Ward.