South Africa: Road Closures - State of the Nation Address

The City of Cape Town has advised members of the public and motorists of planned road closures ahead of the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver SONA on Thursday, 12 February 2026 at 7pm, before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

"Traffic flow in and around the Central Business District (CBD) will be affected by road closures before, during and after the event. Some of these closures are already in place and will be until 28 February 2026. Available parking space in some areas will also be affected.

"Although signage will be installed in the affected areas, motorists are requested to familiarise themselves with the list of road closures and plan their routes accordingly," the city said in a statement.

A list of road closures can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/4qiZGve

Motorists are requested to: