Rwanda: Japan Backs Rwanda's Emergency Response Efforts With $1.3m Project

The Embassy of Japan in Rwanda, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched a $1.3 million programme on Monday, February 9, to support districts in Western Province that have been affected by floods, landslides, and the mpox disease outbreak.

The programme is expected to strengthen health, nutrition, and water services and build resilience to natural disasters in the districts of Rubavu, Rutsiro, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyabihu, and Ngororero.

Speaking at the launch in Kigali, Japan's Ambassador to Rwanda, Nakajo Kazuya, said the programme is part of a $2.5 million initiative launched in 2025.

He added that it aims to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and nutrition in the affected areas, targeting more than 100,000 people.

"Japan considers measures addressing natural disasters critical, mostly where basic infrastructure such as water systems and dwellings have been destroyed," he said.

Nakajo added that children in these areas face stunting and malnutrition, and that the project aligns with universal health coverage and Rwanda's priorities in preventing diseases.

UNICEF Representative to Rwanda Lieke van de Wiel noted that the project would support existing mechanisms that could be affected by recent funding cuts.

"The new commitment comes at a time when financial support has been limited for many development partners. It will help provide clean water to thousands of people and make access easier for households, especially reducing the burden on women and girls," she said.

Van de Wiel noted that in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, UNICEF supported mental health and psychosocial services in the disaster-prone districts to help communities prepare for emergencies.

She said that this year, efforts are focused on rehabilitating and strengthening health, nutrition, and water infrastructure, adding that the partnership with the Rwandan and Japanese governments is guided by principles of dignity, security, inclusion, and gender equality.

The Rwandan government official who attended the event commended the joint efforts to address critical needs in the affected districts.

"We are glad to meet again, as our last gathering was for another project that is now underway. Recent district reports show that we are meeting the targets set, making this a good opportunity to discuss sanitation, dignity, and partnerships," said Gemma Maniraruta, the Director General of Water and Sanitation at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

She noted that initiatives supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) achieved tangible results across multiple sectors, and that UNICEF's projects help reduce gaps in access to services.

"Our collaboration with JICA aims to improve water supply. They have helped the government develop a three-dimensional water plan and pilot initiatives to reduce human-related water risks," Maniraruta said, adding that more projects were in the pipeline.

"I also want to commend UNICEF for leading the water, sanitation, and hygiene thematic working group and coordinating the water and sanitation financing gap analysis," Maniraruta said.

Claude Mambo Muvunyi, the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said that while the country has improved community health interventions, recurring public health emergencies caused by floods and landslides continue to create challenges, mainly for children and women.

Muvunyi noted that disease outbreaks, such as the mpox, extremely affect vulnerable people.

He said the support package would help the health system respond quickly in a coordinated way, maintain essential public health services, and continue primary care and nutrition programmes.

Muvunyi added that community-led efforts to reduce waterborne and communicable diseases help the system keep functioning even during emergencies.

"Japan's support helps us reach more vulnerable communities and strengthens our capacity to address long-term health challenges and support children and families who need it most," he said.

Asaph Kabaasha, CEO of the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), said the grant-funded rehabilitation work would help restore damaged infrastructure and support the utility's climate-resilient strategy and action plan.

"The plan helps the utility assess climate risks, prioritise investments, and integrate resilience into both planning and operations," Kabaasha said.