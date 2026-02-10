Rwanda: Mokash Rolls Out Lock Savings, Loan Top Up Features

Kigali — MoKash, Rwanda's leading digital savings and loan platform, has today announced the launch of two powerful new value-added features, Lock Savings and Loan Top Up, designed to strengthen financial resilience, increase flexibility, and deepen access to responsible digital credit for millions of Rwandans.

The enhancements mark an important step in MoKash's evolution from a fast, accessible digital lender into a holistic financial partner that supports customers through every stage of their financial journey.

Loan top up: running low? It's time to "Top Up"

The new Loan Top Up feature allows customers to access additional funds on their existing loan, within their approved limit, during the first 20 days after disbursement. The feature is designed around real customer behavior and economic realities.

Many customers borrow based on anticipated needs, only to discover new opportunities shortly after receiving funds. Rather than requiring customers to wait for a full loan cycle to close before accessing additional credit, Loan Top Up provides a timely and transparent way to extend financing within the same loan window.

"Loan Top Up reflects the real rhythm of our customers' lives and businesses," said Chantal Kagame, CEO of Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd. "Our customers make financial decisions in real time; a market trader may restock today and quickly realize that demand has grown. With MoKash, we are standing alongside them as a trusted financial partner, offering instant and flexible support that adapts to their everyday realities. This evolution reinforces our commitment to building inclusive digital financial solutions designed around how our customers live, work, and grow."

Lock savings: save today. grow tomorrow.

The newly introduced Lock Savings feature empowers customers to save and commit funds for defined periods ranging from one to twelve months. By choosing to lock their savings for a set tenure, customers earn competitive interest rates based on their balance levels, encouraging disciplined financial behaviour and long-term planning. Lock Savings is fully embedded within the MoKash experience for MTN Mobile Money customers. Customers can seamlessly allocate funds from their MoKash General Savings account or mobile wallet into a locked savings account, monitor balances in real time, and earn up to 8% interest per annum while maintaining full visibility of their financial goals.

Commenting on the launch, Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Bank Rwanda, described Lock Savings as a powerful tool.

"Lock Savings reflects how our customers aspire to grow," said Maurice. "A parent setting aside school fees, a trader saving to expand stock, or a young professional building a financial cushion -- these are everyday ambitions.

We want to enable customers to transform short term income into long term progress.

Since its launch, MoKash has focused on solving real, everyday financial challenges by providing instant access to credit without paperwork, collateral, or long approval timelines. With Lock Savings and Loan Top Up, the platform now goes further by enabling customers to plan more deliberately, manage liquidity more flexibly, and build stronger financial foundations in a rapidly evolving economy.

About MoKash

MoKash is a digital savings and loan product regulated by the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) and offered on the MTN Mobile Money menu in partnership with NCBA Bank Rwanda. MoKash operates in full compliance with all applicable regulations.

Since its launch in 2017, the platform has grown to serve over 5 million customers, with women accounting for 40 percent of the customer base and youth approximately 60 percent. The platform currently disburses more than 10,000 loans daily, reinforcing MoKash's leadership in digital financial inclusion.

About Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd

Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd is MTN Rwanda's FinTech subsidiary, established on 27th April 2021 to provide and manage Mobile Money services in Rwanda. The company has over 6.2 million subscribers, more than 66,000 Mobile Money agents, and over 550,000 MoMoPay merchants nationwide. With continuous innovations in services such as MoMoPay, MoKash Loans & Savings, Tap&Go bus payments, Bill Payments, Virtual Card by MoMo, International & Regional Remittances, and more, MoMo Rwanda is at the forefront of driving financial inclusion and powering the digital economy in Rwanda.

About NCBA Bank Rwanda

NCBA Bank Rwanda is a subsidiary of NCBA Group, a regional banking group providing a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional, SME, and consumer banking customers. NCBA Group operates 115 branches in five countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ivory Coast, serving over 60 million customers and ranking as the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers.

In Rwanda, NCBA operates branches in Kigali, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, Kayonza, and Rusizi. Through its partnership with MTN Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd on MoKash, NCBA has attracted over 5 million customers, making it the country's largest retail digital bank and a central catalyst for financial inclusion.