South Africa: Concerns Raised Over Illegal Mining Activities in Bekkersdal

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has condemned the "escalating activities of illegal mining" in Bekkersdal.

"The [committee] expresses its deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the escalating activities of illegal mining in the Bekkersdal community, which have plunged the area into lawlessness, violence and fear.

"The committee is gravely disturbed by the unacceptable and violent nature of crimes linked to illegal mining. In December last year, a mass shooting at an illegal tavern in Bekkersdal left 21 people shot, with nine lives tragically lost," the committee said in a statement.

The committee added that it was briefed about another shooting incident "in which an alleged zama zama was shot and wounded during night-time gunfire in the area".

"Illegal mining has also fuelled a surge in kidnappings in Bekkersdal. Following illegal mineral transactions, victims are reportedly followed to their homes, where family members are abducted and ransoms demanded.

"In cases where ransoms are not paid, victims are brutally murdered, further entrenching fear and contributing to the alarming escalation of violent crime in the community," the statement read.

The committee embarked on an oversight visit to the Bekkersdal Police Station on Friday in a bid to assess the challenges it faces.

"The committee identified serious shortcomings that undermine effective policing, including critical resource shortages and poor, inadequate infrastructure.

"Of particular concern is that a facility initially intended to function as a satellite police station is currently being used as a fully-fledged station.

"The facility is small, overcrowded and wholly unsuitable for the scale and severity of criminality in the area, negatively impacting both the morale of police officers and their ability to fight crime effectively," the statement continued.

The committee will engage relevant authorities to address the challenges with particular focus on "infrastructure upgrades, resource allocation and strengthened operational capacity".

"The committee remains committed to contributing to decisive action that will restore safety, uphold the rule of law and ensure a significant reduction in crime in Bekkersdal.

"The people of Bekkersdal deserve to live without fear. The committee will continue to exercise robust oversight to ensure that law enforcement agencies are adequately equipped and supported to decisively dismantle illegal mining networks and protect the community," the statement concluded.