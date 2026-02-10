South Africa: Weather Service Monitors Tropical Storm Gezani

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is closely monitoring a moderate tropical storm named Gezani, currently located over the south-west Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar.

At present, there is no indication of any direct threat to South Africa.

"Gezani is currently moving westward under favourable environmental conditions, and forecast guidance indicates that landfall over eastern Madagascar is likely on Tuesday.

"As the system approaches Madagascar, environmental conditions may support further intensification, and Gezani could strengthen into a tropical cyclone, or possibly an intense tropical cyclone, before landfall," SAWS said.

Following landfall, the system is expected to weaken while tracking south-westward across Madagascar.

"Gezani is then forecast to enter the Mozambique Channel late on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, where environmental conditions may once again become favourable for re-intensification.

"Some forecast scenarios suggest a possible approach toward the Mozambique coast later in the week; however, uncertainty remains regarding the exact track and intensity during this phase," the weather service said.

The SAWS advises vessels operating in or transiting through the south-west Indian Ocean and the Mozambique Channel, as well as offshore marine operations to exercise caution, as rough seas, strong winds, and hazardous marine conditions are expected in the vicinity of the storm.

The name Gezani, contributed by South Africa, marks the seventh named system of the 2025/26 south-west Indian Ocean cyclone season.

The SAWS will continue to monitor the system closely and will issue updates as new information becomes available.

The public and relevant authorities are urged to follow official weather warnings and advisories from reliable sources.