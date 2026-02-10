South Africa: Gauteng Discontinues 100 Unroadworthy Minibuses

More than 100 minibuses were discontinued for failing to meet the basic roadworthiness requirements during stop and search operations carried out by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

"We will not allow profit to be placed above people's lives. Any vehicle that threatens the safety of our commuters or road users has no place on Gauteng roads. Our message is clear: comply or face the full might of the law," Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said on Monday.

The intensified law enforcement operations were conducted between 01 and 07 February 2026 across key public and scholar transport corridors in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

"Inspections revealed major mechanical defects that posed a direct threat to passenger safety and other road users. These included faulty braking systems, worn tyres, non-functioning headlights, brake lights and indicators, as well as cracked windscreens," the provincial Department of Roads and Transport said.

In addition to the discontinuations, the officers focused on non-compliant operators.

This resulted in more than 500 manual infringement notices issued, while a further 667 electronic infringement notices were processed using GTI's advanced e-Force enforcement devices.

They further issued 151 discontinue notices to motorists found operating in violation of traffic regulations.

Non-compliance offences identified during the operations included 108 minibus taxi operators driving without valid driving licences and 52 minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

Beyond traffic-related offences, the operations also addressed broader criminal activity, resulting in 11 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI).