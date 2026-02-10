South Africa: Youth Called to Safeguard Dignity in the Digital Age

Government has condemned the sharing of images and videos of individuals without their consent, underscoring the importance of protecting personal dignity and constitutional rights.

The call was made during the Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) Youth Dialogue held on Monday at the Desmond Tutu Hall in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, in the Western Cape.

Hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Western Cape under the theme: "Amplifying hidden voices: Media access for every young person", the dialogue brought together young people, government departments, public entities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), higher education institutions and civil society.

The engagement focused on youth development, skills pathways, and opportunities in media, communications and digital technologies.

In his address, Acting Deputy Director-General for Content Processing and Dissemination at GCIS, Sandile Nene, urged people to discourage the taking and sharing of images without consent, including within families, and warned against non-consensual intimate image sharing.

"The day you take an image of somebody, whether it is your own sister or your child, and post it on social media without their consent, that is a criminal offence. Yes, it is your child, but the Constitution is very clear - you must act in the best interests of the child," Nene said.

Nene also warned that individuals can be charged for storing and distributing images without consent.

"The fact that you have my image on your phone without my knowledge means you can be charged for storage, and if you send it to somebody else, you are charged for distribution," he said.

Nene highlighted the Brand South Africa Ambassador Programme, encouraging young people to play an active role in promoting a positive image of the country. He further emphasised the need for an inclusive and responsive government that recognises the needs of persons with disabilities, and ensures that all government programmes and information are accessible to everyone.

Spotlight on Constitutional gains

GCIS Deputy Director-General: Intergovernmental Coordination and Stakeholder Management, Michael Currin, reflected on the 30th anniversary of South Africa's Constitution, highlighting its origins and the values it represents.

Currin also paid tribute to those who suffered for justice and reaffirmed the principle that "South Africa belongs to all who live in it."

Engaging directly with the youth, Currin explained the importance of understanding the Constitution and acknowledged the real challenges facing young people today, including a slow-growing economy, rising taxi fares, and increasing despondency.

He spoke about the legacy of exclusion, noting that past systems were deliberately designed to deny black children opportunity and potential.

"Despite these challenges, opportunities do exist."

Currin outlined the role of GCIS in providing access to information and connecting communities with opportunities through, for example, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA).

He also cited the Community Public Works (CPW) Programme, established in 2003, which helps connect young people to work opportunities and skills development initiatives.

Currin urged young people to take information back to their communities, reminding them that GCIS exists to connect citizens with opportunities and institutions.

"You are the generation that can change our country for the better. Trust that government has placed young people at the centre of development, have faith - there are many opportunities available - and stay inspired, stay connected, and let us build the future together," he said.

He concluded by encouraging South Africans to remain actively engaged in shaping the country's future and also watch the State of the Nation Address, which will be delivered on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at 7pm.