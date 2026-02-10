Botswana: Modutlwa Sets Ambitious Targets for Botswana Bowling

Gaborone — Former national team bowler, Marea Modutlwa has made history by becoming the first woman to lead the Botswana Bowling Association during its elective congress held in Gaborone on Saturday.

After leading the association for over 15 years across multiple terms, outgoing President Kitso Robert stepped down and two candidates, Modutlwa and Ookeditse Lekang raised their hands to fill his shoes.

Lekang was disqualified to contest as he is currently serving as chairperson of the Gaborone club. The constitution dictates that one cannot serve in both club and national team committees simultaneously.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Modutlwa, a seasoned sport administrator who has served bowls in multiple portfolios was elected the new president of the association for the next four years. She highlighted key strategic areas during her reign, which would assist in propelling bowls to new heights.

"Our roadmap and vision as the new committee is to continue on the path as bowling had done very well in the past. We emphasise on the need to promote youth, women and stakeholder participation to promote bowling," she said.

Modutlwa served as executive secretary, then as director of bowls, competition secretary and lately as vice president developing the required competencies in sport organisation management.

Modutlwa started playing bowling in 2013 and was called for national team assignments in 2017 until she retired from international assignments. She emphasised the need to strengthen grassroots and youth development programmes.

"Some of our youth are from the Re Ba Bona Ha grassroots development programme while some were developed at club level such as Edwin Nyoka and Peo Ramodise who became national champions at a tender age, we want to build on that legacy," she added.

She said they would focus on creating opportunities for young players and build structures for women empowerment to upskill women on leadership roles and positions.

"The other area of focus would be the constitution. We want to make sure our it is certified with Registrar of Societies so we form the right committees that are operational on the ground through the constitution," she said.

She said the committee would call a strategic retreat to review the old strategy and align it to the new Botswana National Sport Commission strategy and they were also looking at collaborating with World Bowls to promote short mat bowls in Botswana.

Other committee members are Lesedi Mafoko as treasurer and Bolele Boima was elected executive secretary. BOPA

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BOPA