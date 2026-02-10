Botswana: The Mares in Camp for Cosafa

Gaborone — The senior women national team, The Mares has reported for camp on Sunday to prepare for the COSAFA women's championships.

This 13th edition will be held in Polokwane, South Africa from February 18 to March 1 and The Mares are in Group B with eSwatini, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Their opening match will be against Zambia at Seshego Stadium on February 19, and for their next clash they will face eSwatini at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 22 then face Zimbabwe at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 24. After displaying a great fight at WAFCON, they are expected to do better in this edition.

Head coach Alex Malete said in an interview that 33 players had reported for camp on Sunday except Lesego Moeng and Mokgabo Thanda, who would join the team on Wednesday.

Malete said South Africa-based Refilwe Tholakelo and Sedilame Bosija would join them on Friday. He said they considered young players from the junior national team whom they had been monitoring for sometime.

"Remember, we only have a week to prepare for a tournament that will demand so much from us," he said.

Malete said there is notable absence of Esalenna Galekhutlhe who was recovering from an injury. He said the main challenge was that during the first part of their camp, they would be preparing for their return leg against Cameroon. BOPA

