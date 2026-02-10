Botswana: The Mares in Camp for Cosafa

10 February 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — The senior women national team, The Mares has reported for camp on Sunday to prepare for the COSAFA women's championships.

This 13th edition will be held in Polokwane, South Africa from February 18 to March 1 and The Mares are in Group B with eSwatini, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Their opening match will be against Zambia at Seshego Stadium on February 19, and for their next clash they will face eSwatini at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 22 then face Zimbabwe at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 24. After displaying a great fight at WAFCON, they are expected to do better in this edition.

Head coach Alex Malete said in an interview that 33 players had reported for camp on Sunday except Lesego Moeng and Mokgabo Thanda, who would join the team on Wednesday.

Malete said South Africa-based Refilwe Tholakelo and Sedilame Bosija would join them on Friday. He said they considered young players from the junior national team whom they had been monitoring for sometime.

"Remember, we only have a week to prepare for a tournament that will demand so much from us," he said.

Malete said there is notable absence of Esalenna Galekhutlhe who was recovering from an injury. He said the main challenge was that during the first part of their camp, they would be preparing for their return leg against Cameroon. BOPA

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.