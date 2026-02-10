Tanzania: Samia's 100 Days Deliver 500bn/ - Projects

Arusha — THE government, through the Ministry of Works, has implemented 81 infrastructure construction and rehabilitation projects worth 500bn/- in the first 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership.

The projects involved rehabilitation of asphalt roads, construction of parallel bridges and installation of street lights in various parts of the country.

Speaking at King'ori area in Arumeru District, Arusha Region, Minister for Works, Abdallah Ulega, said the ministry received a total of 511bn/- for implementation of the projects, with 280bn/- provided by the Treasury and 222bn/- sourced from development partners.

He said out of the Treasury funds, 125bn/- was allocated to the Roads Fund to pay subcontractors implementing projects across the country.

"Out of the 81 projects, 40 have been completed fully, including construction of King'ori Bridge and installation of 136 street lights, which have eliminated risks to citizens during the rainy season and improved safety in the area," Ulega said.

He added that installation of street lights has also stimulated night-time economic activities, particularly for small-scale traders, thus contributing to individual and national economic growth.

On construction of a bus terminal for residents of the southern regions, Ulega said the government has allocated funds in the current financial year to implement the Kongowe Bus Terminal project to facilitate transport services. On accountability, Ulega said during an inspection tour from Dodoma, he observed a long queue of trucks at Mikese Weighbridge in Morogoro Region and established that the situation was caused by negligence of some officials.

"Following the findings, I suspended the TANROADS Morogoro Regional Manager, the weighbridge manager and the ministry's Director of Weighbridge Services for further investigation. This action has strengthened accountability and improved performance among officials," he said.

Regarding delays in road projects, the minister said some foreign contractors have been hindering implementation, prompting the ministry to work with the Attorney General to identify breaches of contractual obligations and take appropriate legal action, including contract termination where necessary.

"I warn project managers and contractors causing delays in road projects that strict measures will be taken, particularly in Kagera Region, where 9bn/- was released but implementation progress is not satisfactory," he said.

He added that all tenders worth less than 50bn/- will now be reserved for local contractors, while major projects involving foreign contractors must include local contractors with at least 10 per cent participation to enhance skills transfer.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Dr Charles Msondo, said President Samia's 100 days in office have boosted productivity and contributed to national economic growth.

Earlier, Arumeru District Commissioner, Mr Mwinyi, speaking on behalf of Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, commended the ministry for improving road infrastructure in the region.

Arumeru Member of Parliament, Mr Joshua Nassary, also thanked the government for installing street lights and constructing bridges, saying the projects have reduced flooding risks and protected businesses and homes.