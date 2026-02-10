Tanzania: VP Touts Skills, Innovation Through Private Partnerships

Dar es Salaam — THE Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi has called on the private sector to partner with higher learning institutions and invest in research, particularly in science and technology, to improve the quality of education and enhance youth employability in the country.

Dr Nchimbi made the remarks on Monday during the launch of a collaboration programme between educational institutions and employers at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

He said the initiative provides an opportunity for the private sector to contribute to national development by financing research and offering scholarships in fields aligned with labour market needs.

The Vice-President said that universities and industry players must work together to identify current and future skills requirements, especially in science, technology, innovation, medicine, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to enable young people to compete both locally and internationally.

"Collaboration between universities and industries is essential in today's world," Dr Nchimbi said.

"Universities can no longer operate in isolation, and industries cannot thrive without a skilled workforce aligned with technology and market competition."

He noted that the sixth phase government has prioritised the development of skills, knowledge and employability among youth and graduates at all levels of education, recognising that sustainable national development depends on a competent and skilled workforce.

Dr Nchimbi said the programme fulfils a pledge made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the 2025 General Election campaign to establish a joint initiative between employers, technical and vocational institutions, and universities within the first 100 days of her new term to align training with the needs of priority national sectors.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen strategic links between education and workplace performance, focusing on key sectors such as energy, information and communication technology (ICT), and value-added industries. It also aims to shift education from a predominantly theoretical approach to one emphasising practical skills, innovation and wealth creation.

He further stressed the importance of involving employers in curriculum development and review, saying they should also play a role in providing internships, apprenticeships, industrial attachments, practical training, skills certification and improving training infrastructure.

According to the Vice-President, such collaboration will expand opportunities for students and trainees from diverse professional backgrounds to gain hands-on experience before entering the labour market.

Dr Nchimbi urged all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the programme, noting that the government expects measurable outcomes in training quality, youth employment, technological innovation and overall economic growth.

He said that youths aged between 15 and 35 years account for 34.5 per cent of Tanzania's population, while more than 2.1 million students are currently enrolled in higher education, technical and vocational institutions, placing a responsibility on stakeholders to ensure graduates are employable, self-employed and productive.

To address this, he said the government has continued to implement reforms in education policies and curricula to align training with labour market needs, technological change and global competition, alongside increasing funding for education and vocational training to improve infrastructure, laboratories and workshops.

From a policy perspective, Dr Nchimbi said the programme aligns with key national frameworks, including the CCM Election Manifesto 2025- 2030, which targets the creation of more than eight million jobs in Mainland Tanzania and 350,000 jobs in Zanzibar by 2030.

It also supports Tanzania Development Vision 2050 and Zanzibar Development Vision 2050. Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adolf Mkenda, said the partnership programme was launched within the first 100 days of President Samia's new term, in line with her pledge.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir, said national education policy clearly recognises collaboration between employers and higher learning institutions as a technical requirement to ensure graduates meet labour market demands.

She said the ministry has so far established 33 Industrial Advisory Committees and signed several cooperation agreements, including 50 partnerships between VETA and industries, more than 250 agreements between higher learning institutions and industries, and 76 agreements involving technical colleges.

Earlier, Zanzibar's Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Khadija Salum Ali, said Zanzibar is implementing major education sector reforms with increased emphasis on practical training and curriculum improvement.

On his part, Tanzania Startups Chief Executive Officer Mr Zahor Muhaji said the partnership programme aligns with key pillars of national development, particularly human capital development.

He noted that about 50 per cent of graduates do not meet labour market requirements and called for stronger employer involvement in training students before graduation. Mr Muhaji also proposed that university lecturers undertake industrial attachments to strengthen their practical skills and improve teaching quality through real workplace experience.