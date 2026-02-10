Tanzania: PPP Targets Improved Social Services

Dodoma — THE government is strengthening partnerships with financial institutions to improve the delivery of key social services within Local Government Authorities (LGAs), following talks between the Office of the Prime Minister-Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO- RALG) and Azania Bank.

Minister of State in the PMO- RALG, Professor Riziki Shemdoe, made the remarks after holding discussions with Azania Bank Managing Director Ms Esther Mangenya in Dodoma recently.

The meeting focused on exploring areas of collaboration aimed at enhancing primary healthcare, basic education, road infrastructure and other community services.

During the discussions, Prof Shemdoe and Ms Mangenya agreed to strengthen cooperation to ensure citizens benefit from joint initiatives between the government and the bank to boost social service infrastructure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Roaming livestock threaten environment, says Dodoma RC

Acknowledging the role of financial institutions in national development, Prof Shemdoe said his office is ready to work closely with Azania Bank and facilitate its engagement with LGAs to ensure services reach communities more effectively.

For her part, Ms Mangenya said Azania Bank remains committed to supporting communities by contributing to improved social welfare through both financial and non-financial services.

Since his appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to oversee LGAs, Prof Shemdoe has actively engaged development partners to promote collaboration that enhances service delivery and improves the lives of citizens, in line with the directives of the Head of State.