Tanzania: Treasury Bonds Hint At Growth Opportunity

Dar es Salaam — INVESTORS showed strong interest in the 25-year Treasury bond, yet only a fraction of bids were accepted, pointing to untapped investment potential and growing appetite for long-term opportunities.

Investors, mid last week, submitted bids totalling 1.6tri/-, while the central bank needed just 0.3tri/-, leaving 1.3tri/- in capital seeking productive deployment.

Oversubscription is traditionally seen as a vote of confidence in government securities and macroeconomic stability, but market analysts say it also points to gaps in the economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Repeated oversubscription tells us two things," said Frank Abel, Manager, Research and Analyst at Vertex International Securities.

"First, investors trust government instruments and the country's financial system. Second, it indicates that there are limited avenues for safe, longterm investment in the private sector. Capital is ready but cannot find attractive alternatives." The country has seen consistent demand for Treasury bonds over recent years, reflecting both institutional and individual investor confidence.

Mr Abel said the surplus of bids represents untapped capital that could be mobilised to drive economic growth.

"The challenge is not liquidity or willingness," Mr Abel explained: "It's about creating structured channels where this trust in government can be translated into real-economy projects. We have an opportunity to bridge the gap between investor appetite and productive investment."

Potential sectors include infrastructure projects such as expanding gas distribution through the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), which could address urban energy needs while supporting public health and economic development.

In agriculture, investments in post-harvest storage, cold rooms and logistics could reduce losses for high-value crops such as avocados and horticultural produce, improving farmer incomes and export competitiveness.

Local governments also present opportunities for targeted investment. Projects that remain on paper due to funding constraints could benefit from structured financing mechanisms similar to the Tanga UWASA Bond, a local example of sub-sovereign project funding.

"Project-linked bonds, public-private partnerships and quasi-sovereign instruments could provide the mechanisms needed to channel excess capital into strategic sectors," Mr Abel said.

"The government already has investor trust through Treasury bonds. The question is how creatively that trust can be leveraged for broader economic impact." Zan Securities Advisory and Research Manager, Isaac Lubeja, said the strong oversubscription, which reached 699.66 per cent, confirms sustained investor appetite for long-dated government securities despite declining yields.

"Looking ahead, we expect yields to continue a gradual downward trajectory in the near term, especially if liquidity conditions remain supportive and inflation stays contained," Mr Lubeja said.

He noted that the continued downward trend in weighted average yields, combined with moderate inflation of 3.6 per cent, makes real returns on longterm instruments attractive to institutional investors.

ALSO READ: SIDO disburses 91.5m/- in loans in Dodoma

"The Bank of Tanzania's acceptance strategy will remain a key factor influencing pricing dynamics, particularly for longer-tenor bonds," Mr Lubeja said.

Analysts say oversubscription signals a deep pool of domestic funds that could support long-term projects while complementing Tanzania's financial inclusion and development agendas. By redirecting surplus demand beyond traditional Treasury instruments, the country could stimulate growth, create jobs and strengthen investor confidence in the private sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The money is ready. Investors are willing. What remains is policy coordination and leadership to transform this latent capital into tangible economic outcomes," he said.

He added: "If we continue to confine it within central bank operations, we miss a historic opportunity. With the right frameworks, oversubscription can become a catalyst for nationbuilding." As the country pursues sustained growth, the repeated oversubscription of Treasury bonds is no longer just a technical outcome. It is a signal of potential waiting to be unlocked.