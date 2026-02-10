Tanzania: Mobile Money Accounts Double in Five Years

Dar es Salaam — MOBILE money accounts increased by 116 per cent and transactions by 68 per cent between 2021 and 2025, as Tanzania consolidates policies that foster financial inclusion, according to reports.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority's December 2025 sector status report reveals that 72 per cent of all SIM cards used for interpersonal (M2M) communication have been registered for mobile money services.

The report, issued by TCRA Director General, Dr Jabiri Bakari, shows there were 105,802,138 M2M active SIM cards in December 2025, of which 76,466,691 were used in mobile money transactions. Mobile money accounts increased from 35,285,767 in 2021 to 76,466,691 in December 2025.

Transactions increased from 3,752,084,894 to 6,306,767,827 in the same period. Mobile money subscriptions are active SIM cards with mobile money service accounts that have registered an activity at least once in the preceding three months of a respective quarter.

Transactions are the number of inter/intra account deposits, transfers and payments made on mobile networks. TCRA licences mobile network operators who offer financial services and assigns them the short codes used in transactions. The Bank of Tanzania regulates the financial sector.

The two have a memorandum of cooperation in mobile financial services. Mobile money services, introduced in Tanzania in 2007 are convenient means transactions among the people.

They facilitate payments, secure transactions, promote digital transactions and have created new business models and job opportunities.

The mobile money market recorded a 6.7 per cent subscription increase between September and December 2025, from 71,662,333 to 76,466,691 accounts. Transactions rose by 11 per cent, from 598,891,280 to 664,714,764. Vodacom, trading as M-Pesa, has 41.2 per cent of the mobile money market share.

The other service providers with their percentage market shares in brackets are Airtel (18.5), Azam Pesa (0.1), Halotel/Halopesa (10), Mixx (29.5) and TTCL/Tpesa (0.7).

An analysis establishes that Azam Pesa has the highest average transactions per subscription, 48, and TTCL has the lowest. The averages for the other service providers are: Airtel (8.42), Halotel (7.54), Mixx (10.30) and M-Pesa (8.1)