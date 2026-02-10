Kenya: Gachagua Claims 'Spokesperson' Role As He Promises Special Audit On Northern Kenya Counties, Constituencies

10 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to carry out a special audit of counties and constituencies in northern Kenya to assess governance and resource distribution.

He vowed that the audit would focus on areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare access, and allocation of national resources.

"I'll carry out a special audit on funds allocated to those regions from 2013 to date and those who have misappropriated those funds will be held accountable and they must pay the price for stealing public funds. I'll call out their leaders until they get justice and after I'm elected President I'll sort them out," the DCP Leader said.

Gachagua presented himself as the "spokesperson" for northern Kenya, claiming responsibility for advocating on behalf of the region's needs at the national level.

According to the former deputy president, North Eastern residents have also been held hostage by their elected leaders since independence.

"The people of Northern Kenya have borne the brunt of lack of accountability and they have been taken for granted for too long and that's why they're happy with me," he stated.

The DCP Leader announced his commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public funds allocated to the Northern Kenya counties.

"I want to tell President Ruto and his MPs and Governors, that the people are with me because I'm talking their language and I've become a very serious defender of the people of Northern Kenya and I want to give them a solemn promise and undertaking that in the next one and a half years I'll be their spokesman. I'll bring out all the issues that bedevil their region," the former DP stated.

