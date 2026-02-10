Tanzania: Hundreds Benefit From KCMC Medical Camp

Kilimanjaro — HUNDREDS of people have turned up for health screening and treatment at a special medical camp held at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre Zonal Referral Hospital (KCMC ZRH) in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

Commenting on the camp, KCMC ZRH Director, Prof Gileard Masenga, said the sixday exercise involved health specialists from KCMC ZRH and Sahyadri Hospital in India.

"The large number, expected to exceed 500 potential patients, is evident from the fact that more than 200 people registered within the first two days after the camp was officially announced," he said, adding that the camp was coordinated by Tanlink Tourism Medical Agency. He said apart from health screening, patients diagnosed with various conditions received immediate treatment, including surgical procedures.

"In addition to providing relief to patients who would otherwise have travelled abroad for treatment, the camp also enabled our health experts to exchange knowledge and experience with specialists from India," Prof Masenga said.

Speaking at the event, Tanlink Tourism Medical Agency Director, Dr Fyumagwa Hassan, said the camp is part of efforts to bring specialised medical services closer to the public.

"This programme also supports the government's efforts to ensure citizens access specialised medical services locally, similar to those available abroad," he said.

He added that, for the first time, participants accessed a modern prostate treatment known as Rezum.

"The Rezum procedure treats Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a condition in which the prostate enlarges and may block the urethra, affecting urination. The procedure uses steam to reduce prostate tissue and relieve symptoms," he explained.

Dr Hassan said Tanlink organises medical camps involving local and international specialists to provide treatment and surgical services to Tanzanians, including vulnerable groups.

He said patients also received diagnostic services for various conditions affecting the brain, nerves, bones, urinary system and spine, among others.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr Judica Ussiri from Hai District commended KCMC ZRH and other stakeholders for organising the camp, saying it had brought much-needed specialised services closer to the people.