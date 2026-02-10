Kenya: Mara Elephant Project Partners With Global Conservation Tech Forum

Nairobi — The Mara Elephant Project (MEP) has confirmed its partnership with the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026), a major conservation technology event scheduled for March 2-6, 2026 in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis.

The forum, themed "Technology in Service of Nature: Protecting Wildlife, Supporting People, Restoring Ecosystems," will bring together rangers, community leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers and youth from Africa and beyond to explore the use of technology in wildlife protection and ecosystem restoration.

GCTDF 2026 will focus on the application of tools such as drones, satellite sensors, geographic information systems (GIS) and data-driven platforms to enhance biodiversity conservation, improve land-use planning and strengthen community resilience.

As a conservation partner, MEP will support the forum's flagship initiative, the inaugural Youth Conservation Tech Award 2026, which recognises young innovators aged 25 and below applying technology in practical, field-based conservation work.

The non-cash award targets operational solutions such as drone monitoring, sensor networks and conservation data platforms that demonstrate measurable impact, ethical technology use and leadership. Winners will be selected through a multi-stakeholder judging process and recognised during a plenary session at the forum.

Award recipients will receive certificates of recognition, sponsored participation in the five-day forum and visibility through official GCTDF communications. Organisers said nominations are open to candidates across Africa and other conservation regions.

MEP operates across the Greater Mara Ecosystem, focusing on elephant protection, habitat conservation and human-wildlife coexistence. The organisation has increasingly integrated technology into its work, particularly through the use of drones for wildlife monitoring and rapid response to human-elephant conflict, alongside training and capacity building.

During the forum, MEP will share its experience in ranger training, drone operations, data-driven conservation decision-making and regional knowledge exchange programmes. The organisation will also highlight efforts to expand access to conservation technology skills for women and youth.

MEP Chief Executive Officer Marc Goss said the partnership reflects the organisation's belief that conservation outcomes improve through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

"Emerging technologies are most effective when grounded in field experience and made accessible to the people shaping the future of conservation in Africa," Goss said.

The Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum is expected to serve as a platform for advancing ethical, community-centred and scalable conservation technologies across the continent.