Sudan, Malaysia Affirm Stronger Cooperation and Support for Peace and Stability

Kuala Lumpur — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim held talks in Kuala Lumpur on Monday with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamed Hassan on developments in Sudan and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The minister reviewed Sudan's peace initiative, underscoring the importance of backing from regional and international partners to help achieve stability.

The Malaysian side reaffirmed its support for a safe and stable Sudan and its backing for the Sudanese government's efforts to advance security and development.

Ambassador Salim also conveyed a message from Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim addressing the latest developments in Sudan and calling for Malaysia's support during the reconstruction phase, particularly in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and digital transformation.

Both sides agreed to renew bilateral agreements and reactivate the political consultation mechanism in a way that strengthens relations between the two countries.