Sudan Ambassador to Austria Urges European Union to Pressure RSF Rebels and Their Backers

Vienna — Sudan Ambassador to Austria Magdi Ahmed Mufaddal met on Feb. 9 with Chair of the Austrian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee Petra Bayr, calling through her on the European Union to exert effective pressure on the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and their regional backers, foremost the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to halt military, logistical, and political support to the rebels. He reiterated Sudan's rejection of any role for the United Arab Emirates in peace efforts in the country.

During the meeting, the ambassador reviewed the latest developments in Sudan, stating that more than four million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees have returned since January 2025. He also pointed to the government's return to the capital, Khartoum, and the operation of the first domestic passenger flight from Port Sudan to Khartoum International Airport.

He further noted that the Government of Sudan has submitted a peace initiative to the UN Security Council, while RSF militia crimes, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, continue, along with the use of foreign mercenaries.

The ambassador expressed hope that future Austrian humanitarian assistance would be directed toward recovery efforts and the rehabilitation of irrigated agricultural projects.