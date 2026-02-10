Sudan: Health Ministry Unveils Five-Year Recovery Strategy, Declares 2026 Year of Full Digital Transformation

Port Sudan — Federal Minister of Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim announced that 2026 will be the "Year of Full Digital Transformation" for Sudan's health sector, stating that health information is no longer merely statistical data but has become a strategic asset and a key driver of decision-making under the country's exceptional circumstances.

Addressing the 2025 Annual Health Information Performance Review Meeting, held under the slogan "Health Information: Foundation of Planning and Decision-Making" at the Martyrs Hall of the Sea Ports Corporation in Port Sudan, the minister said accurate data proved decisive during the war period by enabling epidemic control, medicine distribution, and the targeting of international assistance to the most vulnerable areas. He described the meeting as a strategic turning point from resilience to recovery.

He paid tribute to health information and statistics personnel, describing them as a "digital white army" working alongside physicians under highly complex conditions. He revealed that national teams succeeded in raising data reporting coverage from 13 percent at the onset of the crisis to more than 56 percent by the end of last year, calling this a clear indicator of the Sudanese health system's resilience and continuity.

For her part, Red Sea State Acting Health Minister Dr. Ahlam Abdel-Rasoul said the health information system represents the core foundation for improving medical services and ensuring fair resource allocation. She voiced hope, in coordination with the federal ministry, that 2026 would mark a genuine shift toward transformation to ensure service delivery to every citizen based on sound planning, praising the steadfastness of state statistical cadres.

In the same context, Director General of Planning and Policies Dr. Al-Mughira Al-Amin Gad Al-Seed announced plans to launch a five-year national health strategy for 2026-2030 built entirely on verified data, commending states that continued to feed reporting systems despite wartime impediments.

Director General of Health Information at the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Aida Sidahmed described the information system as the "backbone and compass" guiding the state during emergencies, calling for a full transition from paper-based to digital reporting through the DHIS2 platform and stressing that data quality is a shared responsibility requiring sustained partner commitment.

WHO Representative in Sudan Dr. Emad Ismail said statistical personnel are a critical workforce no less important than doctors, announcing plans to activate a statisticians' institute in cooperation with the University of Health Sciences. He characterized the increase in information coverage achieved during the war as an inspiring success story and a strong signal of Sudan's recovery capacity.

Participants underscored several strategic priorities and recommendation, including promoting the national health recovery strategy (2026-2030), expanding DHIS2 to digitally link all health facilities, strengthening coordination with the Civil Registry and the Central Bureau of Statistics to refine indicators, and ensuring continued technical and financial support from partners, including the Global Fund, UNICEF, the Red Cross, Médecins Sans Frontières, and Sudanese American Physicians Associations (SAPA).