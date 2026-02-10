Sudan: Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Discusses Water Sector Support and Reconstruction With Unicef

Khartoum — Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Issmat Gurashi affirmed that the water sector is among the sectors most severely affected by systematic destruction by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, underscoring the critical need to support the provision of safe drinking water and rehabilitate potable water infrastructure as a foundation for social stability and development.

The remarks came during his meeting with the Country Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Sudan, Mr. Yit Shelton, in the presence of a number of drinking water experts at the ministry's headquarters.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen joint cooperation between the ministry and UNICEF to support the water sector, particularly in ensuring access to safe water for citizens and rehabilitating and maintaining drinking water infrastructure, in addition to backing stabilization, recovery, and post-war reconstruction efforts.

The minister reiterated the ministry's firm commitment to giving top priority to the water sector within reconstruction programmes, stressing the importance of partnership with international organizations, foremost among them UNICEF, to advance national plans aimed at rebuilding the sector and reinforcing its capacity to respond to humanitarian and development needs. He also called for close coordination between the ministry and UNICEF to ensure assistance is directed according to actual priorities, in a manner that supports sustainable recovery and serves affected communities.

For his part, the UNICEF Country Representative affirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the water sector in Sudan and expressed appreciation to the minister, stating UNICEF's readiness to contribute to safe water provision and to support stabilization, recovery, and reconstruction programmes in full coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation and relevant bodies.