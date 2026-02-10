Eritrea: Committee to Prevent Illegal Collections Inspects Border Crossing With Eritrea and Checkpoints in Kassala and Al-Gadarif

A delegation from the Technical Committee to Prevent Illegal Road Money Collections, headed by Mohamed Haj Adam Hassan Al-Tahir, conducted a field inspection tour on Sunday of Al-Laffa border crossing with Eritrea and a number of collection points along the road linking Kassala and Al-Gadarif states.

The tour covered collection points at Al-Butana Bridge, Al-Mazraa, Al-Shajarab, and Bridge 6.

The delegation reviewed on-site conditions, the functioning of the checkpoints, their mandates, the types of fees being levied, and collection mechanisms within their respective jurisdictions, including national road fees, zakat, customs charges, and anti-smuggling controls.

Committee members received briefings on workflow and operations and stressed the need to strictly prevent illegal collections. They also reviewed responses from officials regarding complaints submitted by citizens and road users.

Committee member Dr. Mohamed Mustafa Al-Shafie told SUNA that the visit enabled the team to assess work procedures at Al-Laffa border crossing between Sudan and Eritrea and to identify issues and observations related to imposed fees. He stated that inspection visits will continue to cover all border crossings, adding that a similar visit is planned to Al-Gallabat border crossing with Ethiopia.

Dr. Mohamed Mustafa said the inspections fall within the framework of reviewing approved and illegal fees in order to facilitate truck movement, ensure the smooth flow of goods and commodities, prevent price increases, and reduce costs for citizens, particularly in light of the existence of unapproved charges.

Meanwhile, Head of the New Halfa Chamber of Commerce Bahaa El-Din Hassan Abdel-Gadir submitted a memorandum to the committee chairman outlining complaints and observations regarding collection practices. In a statement to SUNA, he welcomed the committee's visit and affirmed their full cooperation, calling for harmonization between state and federal laws and for a review of local orders imposing fees on essential goods.