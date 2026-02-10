Ethiopia: The 2026 Statuary Technical Meeting of the Aga-Apsa Platform Kick-Off Ahead of the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

9 February 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The African Union Commission (AUC), has convened the First Statutory 2026 meeting of the African Governance Architecture-African Peace and Security Architecture (AGA-APSA) Platform. The Technical meeting held from 9-10 February at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aimed to discuss flagship activities of the AGA-APSA, discuss the 2026 workplan implementation by the AGA-APSA Secretariat and endorse the revised AGA-APSA Rules of Procedure.

The meetings set the stage for the upcoming 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 39th AU Assembly. In line with its mandate to meet biannually, the platform brings together key stakeholders to enhance coordination and collaboration on Africa's peace, security, and governance agendas.

In her welcoming remarks, Ms. Patience Chiradza, Director of the Governance and Conflict Prevention Directorate (GCPD) and Rapporteur of the AGA-APSA platform at the technical level, emphasized the importance of strengthening the AGA-APSA synergy. Dr. Ayalew Getachew Assefa, Ag. Executive Secretary of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) and the Chairperson of the platform at the technical level highlighted achievements made during the ACERWC's tenure as Chairperson before officially opening the Technical meeting.

The first day included presentations and plenary discussions focusing on AGA-APSA Secretariat's 2025 activities report and 2026 brief plan presented by Amb. Salah Hammad, Ag. Head AGA-APSA Secretariat and Ms. Makda M. Tessema, Senior Democracy and Government Expert followed by detailed discussions on the proposed 2026 flagship by platform members. Presented by Ms. Hagar Azzooz, Project Officer. Moreover, the meeting discussed flagship initiatives for consideration by Members of the Platform.

The meetings aim to review the 2026 flagship initiatives of the AGA-APSA Platform and position youth inclusion and mainstreaming in governance in peace and security and regional integration as a core priority, while strengthening coordination, synergy, and collective delivery across governance, peace, and security frameworks.

Key objectives include discussion of the 2026 AGA-APSA Secretariat workplan, endorsement of the revised Rules of Procedure, review of proposed 2026 flagship initiatives, updates on the EU Governance, Peace and Security (GPS) Programme, and the election of the 2026 Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Platform.

Participants include Technical heads of AGA-APSA Platform members, including AU organs, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Regional Mechanisms (RMs), AUC officials, relevant departments and directorates.

About the AGA-APSA Platform:

The African Governance Architecture (AGA) was established following a decision by the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government in 2010 to create a pan-African framework for governance. Its Platform, aimed at coordinating initiatives and harmonizing instruments, and working in synergy with the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) to form the integrated AGA-APSA Platform. Learn more at: https://au.int/en/aga/about

