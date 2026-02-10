Ethiopia: Et Registers USD 4.4bln Half-Year Revenue, CEO Outlines Timeline for Bishoftu Airport Project

10 February 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Nardos Yoseph

The Ethiopian Airlines Group recorded USD 4.4 billion in revenue over the first half of the fiscal year, according to CEO Mesfin Tasew, who is briefing the media on the carrier's status and near-term plans at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel today.

Mesfin attributed the revenue growth (up 14 percent from last year's record income) to the addition of seven new aircraft, bringing the Group's fleet to 147, and a busier flight schedule.

ET clocked nearly 334,000 flight hours over the six-month period, ferrying a total of 10.64 million passengers. The CEO said that conflict around the globe and restrictive visa policies enacted by Washington have affected the airline, particularly in terms of flights between Africa and the US.

Still, the carrier reports strong growth across sectors, including its cargo operations. Ethiopian transported 451,000 tons of cargo over the reporting period, up 19 percent year-on-year, according to the CEO.

Ethiopian added three destinations to its international network, including Hanoi, Vietnam; and Porto, Portugal. Mesfin said the carrier's ambitions to open a route to Australia hinge on the delivery of new aircraft, which he expects in 2028.

The CEO announced that around three-dozen international contractors have submitted an expression of interest for the airline's multi-billion dollar airport project in Bishoftu, 40 kilometers south of Addis Ababa.

Mesfin relayed that Ethiopian is in the process of compiling a shortlist, and announced plans to avail bid documents on March 3, and to finalize selection three months later.

ET executives envision the new airport, projected to cost upwards of USD 10 billion, being able to accommodate 110 million passengers a year at full capacity, with the first phase of construction aiming for 60 million passengers by November 2029.

