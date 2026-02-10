Namibia: Security Guard Allegedly Takes Own Life At Katima Mulilo

10 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police have confirmed that a security guard (47) at Katima Mulilo took his own life, after his body was discovered by colleagues on Monday.

Zambezi region police spokesperson chief inspector Kisco Sitali has confirmed the incident.

He says the man's colleagues notified the police.

"A revolver was found on the ground next to the deceased," Sitali says.

Further investigations revealed that the guard had not been at home since Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kubengwa Likando and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

In a separate incident, two men between the ages of 21 and 22 are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after being charged with housebreaking with intent to steal and theft on Monday.

The police say the incident took place at Kabala village on Impalila Island in the Kabbe South constituency on Sunday.

It is alleged that the suspects gained entry to a complainant's house through a window using an unknown object. They allegedly stole dishes and two firearms that were kept in an unlocked safe.

During police investigations, the complainant informed officers that the suspect is his cattle herder.

The cattle herder was questioned and later admitted to stealing the firearms and hiding it at a friend's house.

The police subsequently recovered a pistol and a shotgun. - Nampa

