Namibia: ACDT Charity Golf Day Set for February

The annual charity golf day in support of the African Child Development Trust (ACDT) is set for 27 February at the Windhoek Golf Club.

The event, now in its second year, aims to raise funds for the ACDT and its education programmes, particularly early childhood learning initiatives.

ACDT is a non-profit organisation that compiles and distributes free educational materials to pre-primary, Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 pupils. The books are delivered weekly across the country and they print and deliver 60 000 books every month, reaching all 14 regions of Namibia.

"The event aims to create meaningful partnerships between business and social impact. The event is held to raise awareness around early childhood education in Namibia. We aim to build a sustainable, annual platform where sport is used as a force for good," event director Sharnay Botha says.

Botha says the event is open to corporate teams, sponsors, golfers and supporters.

"There are still limited spots available for teams to enter. Teams can register at eticket.my.na. The idea for the event was born from a desire to raise more funds for ACDT and also create awareness about the organisation and the issues facing our children in education. The aim was to create a high-quality charity golf event that goes beyond a once-off fundraiser. It was designed as an annual legacy event, one that consistently contributes to education while offering real value to sponsors and participants," Botha says.

She says the event is about being part of a story that supports children's education and national development. Botha urges the public and corporate sector to get involved as this is a tangible way to contribute and create change.

"We really want to provide every player, team, sponsor and partner with something of value while being part of making a change in our country. In 2025, each player received prizes to the value of more than N$2 500 and we raised over N$120 000 for ACDT. That amount ensured that 1 855 children received educational workbooks for an entire year. In 2026, we aim to do even more and exceed our goals of last year," Botha says.

Golf fan Martin Smith says the event helps the development of Namibian children.

"People who will attend will not only have fun playing golf, but they will help a Namibian child. The event will also encourage Namibians to help and support each other. We need more such events," Smith says.