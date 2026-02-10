Namibia: Make a Date With Beach Fitness for Valentine's Day

The Seawork Cares Beach series has announced its Valentine's Day edition to be held at the Mole at Swakopmund on 14 February.

Event director Phillip Seidler says the series is a fun, inclusive beach fitness event that brings the community together through movement, challenge, and celebration.

Participants can choose from more than 11 different race options, making it suitable for beginners, families, serious athletes, and corporate teams.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The event combines ocean swims, beach runs and walks in a relaxed but energetic atmosphere. Every participant receives a finisher medal, and the focus is on personal achievement, community spirit, and enjoying the beach in a positive and healthy way.

"The action starts early in the morning, creating a beautiful sunrise atmosphere and the perfect way to kick off Valentine's Day," Seidler says.

He says the event aim is to promote healthy, active lifestyles while bringing people together in a fun and supportive environment.

"We want to create events where everyone feels welcome, regardless of age or fitness level. The series also aims to strengthen community connections, support local partners, and encourage people to use sport as a way to improve both physical and mental well-being.

"The event is open to absolutely everyone. The idea behind the Beach Series came from a passion for the beach, sport, and community. Over time, the event has grown into a well-loved series that people look forward to.

"The focus is not only on winning, but on you versus you, personal victories and shared experiences," Seidler says.

He says this Valentine's edition adds an extra layer of fun.

"If you're not sure what to do with your partner on Valentine's Day, bringing them to the Beach Series is a unique and memorable date idea."