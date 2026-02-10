South Africa: Ukzn Students Clash With Police Over Fee Increase

UKZN students clashed with police on Monday while protesting registration fees jumping from around R10,000 to over R20,000.

UKZN called it "a minor incident" and said it could not confirm those involved were registered students.

Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal clashed with police on Monday after marching against higher registration fees and changes to how the institution handles student debt.

SRC President Aphelele Ngcongo said they were protesting peacefully when police moved in and dispersed them before they could hand over their memorandum to Professor Nhlanhla Mkhize.

Ngcongo said registration fees have jumped from around R10,000 to over R20,000 for the next two years. On top of that, the university has scrapped the acknowledgement of debt form, which used to let students continue studying while still owing fees from the previous year.

Without it, a student owing R78,000 must now pay the full amount before getting their results. Students also said walk-ins were blocked, with only those already registered allowed on campus.

"That's why we are very concerned," Ngcongo said.

UKZN hit back, calling it "a minor incident" outside the Westville campus. The university said it could not confirm whether those involved were even registered students. No violence or property damage was reported.

The university also flagged an old video circulating on social media showing private security shooting at protesting students. UKZN says the footage is outdated because the security company shown is no longer contracted to the institution.

"The spread of misleading material creates unnecessary anxiety among students, staff and the public," the university said.

Meanwhile, UKZN said the 2026 academic year started smoothly, with more than 9,000 first-year students welcomed across five campuses.