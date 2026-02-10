South Africa: Trump Watch - South Africa Agricultural Exports Hit Record Despite Drop in Us Sales

Donald Trump matters a lot to Mzansi and the rest of the world right now. Trump is changing the way America works - and how the world's most powerful country deals with the rest of the world.

We'll track what he does and connect the dots to your daily life.

South Africa agricultural exports hit record despite drop in US sales

South Africa's agricultural exports reached a record $15.1-billion in 2025, even though sales to the United States fell in the second half of the year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa said exports were up 10% from the previous year, driven by higher production and better prices.

Exports to the US dropped after Washington introduced tariffs of up to 30% on some agricultural products. Shipments to the US fell 11% in the third quarter and 39% in the last three months of the year.

Despite this, strong harvests of maize, citrus, table grapes and wine helped push overall exports higher. More growth is expected this year as production volumes improve further.

"Production conditions look good, so exports could rise again," said Wandile Sihlobo, the chamber's chief economist.

Some South African products, including oranges and macadamia nuts, were later exempted from US tariffs. Producers and the government have also focused on finding new markets.

China signed agreements last year to import more South African fruit, and talks are under way that could allow duty-free access. South Korea has also agreed to allow South African table grapes for the first time in 20 years.

Africa has become South Africa's biggest agricultural market. In the final quarter of 2025, 53% of agricultural exports went to African countries, up from 44% for the full year before.

Asia and the Middle East received 17% of exports in the last quarter, the European Union 14%, and the Americas, including the US, just 4%.

In total, South Africa exported $504-million worth of agricultural goods to the US in 2025, down 3% from the previous year.

Agriculture remains one of the strongest parts of South Africa's economy, with exports rising for seven years in a row.

South Africa also imported $7.8-billion worth of agricultural products in 2025, mainly rice, palm oil, poultry and wheat.

Image source: File

Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

US President Donald Trump has criticised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, calling it "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst ever".

Trump posted his comments on social media on Sunday, saying the performance was a "slap in the face" to the United States.

"There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show," Trump wrote.

"It makes no sense and doesn't represent American success or excellence. Nobody understands what he's saying and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children."

Bad Bunny, a Grammy-winning artist from Puerto Rico, was announced as the halftime performer last year and has faced backlash from conservative commentators since then.

His performance at Levi Stadium in California featured mostly Spanish-language songs and strong Puerto Rican cultural themes. The stage design included sugar cane fields and a traditional shaved ice stand known as a piragua.

During the show, Bad Bunny spoke about believing in yourself and highlighted his journey to the Super Bowl stage. He also showcased countries across the Americas, ending with Puerto Rico.

He performed several hit songs and at one point handed a Grammy award to a young boy on stage. The show ended with fireworks as he performed his song DtMF.

Lady Gaga later joined Bad Bunny on the field for a short joint performance, followed by an appearance by singer Ricky Martin.

The NFL has not responded to Trump's criticism.

Image source: File

Trump says Iran leader should be very worried

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran's supreme leader that he should be "very worried" as the United States and Iran prepare for their first formal talks since the US bombed Iran's nuclear facilities last year.

Trump made the comments in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, as tensions between the two countries remain high.

"I would say he should be very worried," Trump said, referring to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The talks are set to take place on Friday in Muscat, the capital of Oman. They will involve Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Relations between the two countries have worsened in recent weeks after Iranian security forces cracked down on large anti-government protests. Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people have been killed, according to human rights groups.

Trump has sent US military ships to the region and warned that the US could launch strikes if Iran continues killing protesters. Iran has warned that any attack would be met with retaliation against US forces in the region.

The US says it wants the talks to cover Iran's nuclear programme, its missile development, its support for armed groups, and its treatment of its own people.

Iran says the talks should focus only on its nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions.

At the same time, Iran has announced that it has deployed a new long-range ballistic missile at an underground base, raising further concerns about escalation.

Trump claimed the US airstrikes last year destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities and said any attempt to restart the programme would be met with force.

Regional countries are now trying to prevent the crisis from turning into a wider war that could destabilise the Middle East.

Image source: File

ANC figures warn new US ambassador may not be welcome in South Africa

The newly appointed US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, could face resistance when he arrives in the country, with senior figures in the ANC saying he may not be welcome.

While the ANC has not taken an official position, veteran party member Frank Chikane has openly criticised Bozell and questioned his intentions.

Chikane said Bozell does not appear interested in fixing the strained relationship between South Africa and the United States.

"If the ambassador comes here to build good relations, that's fine," Chikane said. "But not if he comes here to tell us what to think or what to do. We are a sovereign country."

Chikane pointed to comments Bozell made during his appointment interview, where he said he would push South Africa to drop its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa brought the case to the ICJ over Israel's actions in Gaza. The court has said there is a plausible case of genocide, although Israel denies the claim and a final ruling is still pending.

Bozell was sworn in as ambassador-designate by US Senator Ted Cruz, a strong supporter of Israel and a vocal critic of South Africa.

Chikane said this showed Bozell was not coming to improve relations, but to pressure South Africa.

"An ambassador is supposed to help relations between countries," he said. "But this one is saying he's coming here to force us to withdraw a legal case. That's interference, and we can't allow that."

The US embassy has not responded to the criticism, and it remains unclear whether the South African government will formally object to Bozell's appointment.

Image source: File

Trump signs one-year extension for Africa trade deal

US President Donald Trump has signed a one-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), keeping South Africa in the trade deal for now.

Trump signed the extension into law late on Sunday as part of a larger US government funding bill. The deal was renewed retroactively after AGOA quietly expired in September last year.

AGOA allows eligible African countries to export thousands of products to the US without paying import duties.

The extension will keep the programme running until the end of this year.

After months of uncertainty about whether AGOA would be renewed at all, the process moved quickly in recent weeks. The US House of Representatives first passed a three-year extension, but this was later reduced to one year during negotiations on the final funding bill. The Senate approved the shorter extension on Friday.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the programme now needs to be reshaped to better serve US interests.

"AGOA must demand more from our trading partners and deliver more benefits for American businesses," Greer said, adding that the US would review the programme over the next year.

South Africa's Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau welcomed the extension but said the short time frame was a concern.

"We hope the US will use this period to move towards a deal that gives certainty to investors and exporters," Tau said.

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said the extension was good news but warned that South Africa should now work towards a full trade agreement with the US for long-term stability.

Before it expired, AGOA gave South Africa duty-free access to the US market for more than 1,800 products. In 2023 alone, South Africa exported about R66-billion worth of goods under the deal, including vehicles, steel inputs, jewellery and citrus fruit.

However, South Africa's future in AGOA remains uncertain. Some US lawmakers have questioned whether the country should stay in the programme. Republican Senator John Kennedy has described South Africa as "a unique problem for America", citing its foreign policy ties.

Greer has also said South Africa may need to be treated differently from other AGOA countries in future.

Image source: File

Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

US President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against South African-born comedian Trevor Noah after a joke made during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Trump accused Noah of lying after the comedian joked that Trump had spent time on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said the comment was "false and defamatory" and insisted he had never been to Epstein's island.

"I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close," Trump wrote, adding that his lawyers would be getting involved.

The joke that sparked Trump's anger came while Noah was hosting the Grammys. After Billie Eilish accepted an award, Noah joked that Trump wanted Greenland now that "Epstein's island is gone", adding that he needed "a new one to hang around Bill Clinton".

Trump also criticised the Grammys, calling the ceremony "virtually unwatchable", and insulted Noah personally in his post.

Neither Trevor Noah nor the Recording Academy has responded publicly to Trump's threat.

Trump has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein socially in the 1990s but has consistently denied visiting Epstein's island or being involved in his crimes. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

Legal experts have often said defamation cases against comedians are difficult, especially when comments are made as jokes or satire.

Image source: File

Trump says he hopes to make deal with Iran after war warning

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes the United States can make a deal with Iran, after Iran's leader warned that any US attack would lead to a wider regional war.

Speaking to reporters, Trump reacted calmly to comments by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said the Middle East would be dragged into conflict if Washington struck Iran.

"Why wouldn't he say that?" Trump said. "Of course he could say that."

Trump said US military ships were already moving closer to Iran.

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close," he said. "Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't, we'll find out whether or not he was right."

Trump has previously warned that the US could take military action against Iran, especially over the killing of protesters during recent unrest in the country.

Khamenei responded by saying Iran would not start a war, but would respond strongly if attacked.

"If America starts a war, it will become a regional war," he said, according to Iranian state media. "The Iranian people will not be frightened."

Iran's army chief, General Amir Hatami, also warned that Iranian forces were on high alert and closely watching US movements in the region.

"Our fingers are on the trigger," he said. "If they make a mistake, they will put their own forces and the region in danger."

Despite the threats, there were signs that talks may still be possible. A senior Iranian official said negotiations were progressing, although Khamenei has repeatedly ruled out direct talks with the US.

Tensions remain high after deadly explosions hit two Iranian cities over the weekend, killing several people. Iran has denied that any military leaders were targeted.

The situation remains uncertain, with both sides warning of serious consequences if talks fail.

Image source: File

Trump says Hamas is ready to give up its weapons

US President Donald Trump has said Hamas is preparing to give up its weapons, a move he described as a major step in the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump said: "A lot of people said they'll never disarm. It looks like they're going to disarm."

Trump praised what he called cooperation from Hamas after Israeli forces recovered the remains of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili.

"They did help us with those bodies, getting them back, and that family is so grateful," Trump said.

Hamas has not confirmed that it will disarm.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told the meeting that Hamas would be forced to surrender its weapons.

"They're going to demilitarise. They will because they have no choice," Witkoff said. "They're going to give up the AK-47s."

Hamas said the return of Gvili's body showed its commitment to the ceasefire, but it has repeatedly said disarmament is a red line. The group has suggested it could hand weapons to a future Palestinian authority instead.

Disarmament is part of the second phase of the ceasefire plan agreed in October.

The US says this phase also includes rebuilding Gaza and setting up a technocratic Palestinian administration to run daily affairs in the territory under international oversight.

The United Nations estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost more than $50-billion and could take many years.

Image source: File

Nicki Minaj criticised for siding with Trump

Nicki Minaj has caused fresh backlash after posing for a photo with US President Donald Trump at a right-wing political event.

The photo was shared by the White House on X on Wednesday. It shows Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up while Minaj stands next to him. The post was captioned "BARBZ x MAGA".

The appearance comes as Minaj faces growing criticism from fans over her public shift toward right-wing politics.

The rapper recently appeared at an event hosted by Turning Point USA, a conservative political group. During the event, she made comments attacking transgender people, which angered many LGBTQIA+ fans.

After the White House photo was shared, many fans criticised Minaj online. Some said she was damaging her legacy, while others accused her of aligning with Trump to stay relevant.

A smaller number of supporters defended her, saying she was entitled to her political views.

Minaj later told reporters that criticism from fans would not change her stance. She said she supported Trump openly and described herself as his "number one fan".

"The hate does not affect me," she said. "It actually motivates me to support him more."

Minaj had previously criticised Trump during his first term, particularly over immigration. Her recent comments and public appearances have surprised many long-time supporters.

Image source: @NICKIMINAJ

Trump says falling dollar is good for the US economy

US President Donald Trump has said he is not worried about the sharp fall in the value of the US dollar, saying it is good for American business.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Tuesday, Trump dismissed concerns about the weaker currency.

"I think it's great," he said. "Look at the business we're doing. The dollar's doing great."

The dollar has dropped to its lowest level in almost four years, after turmoil in global bond markets and growing doubts about the US as a reliable trading partner.

Trump has long argued that a weaker dollar helps US manufacturers and exporters by making American goods cheaper overseas. Companies that sell products abroad can also earn more when foreign income is converted back into a weaker dollar.

However, economists warn that a falling dollar can hurt US consumers by making imports more expensive and pushing up inflation.

For decades, US Treasury officials have usually supported a strong dollar. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has previously backed that position.

Some of Trump's advisers disagree. They argue that a strong dollar has made US companies less competitive compared to foreign rivals.

The dollar continued to fall after Trump's comments.

Analysts say Trump's trade threats, tariff plans and foreign policy moves have added to concerns about the US economy. A possible move by Japan to support its own currency has also put pressure on the dollar.

Image source: File

Germany considers World Cup boycott after Trump threatens Canada

Germany is considering boycotting the World Cup after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit tournament co-host Canada with a massive trade tariff.

Trump has warned he will impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it works with China in a trade dispute against the United States. The threat has added to growing political tension around the World Cup, which Fifa hopes will bring countries together when it starts in June.

Oke Göttlich, vice-president of the German Football Association, said the situation is now serious enough to talk about refusing to take part.

"I really wonder when the time will be to think and talk about this properly," Göttlich told a German newspaper. "For me, that time has definitely come."

Göttlich is also president of German club FC St Pauli.

Trump, who was given Fifa's peace prize at the World Cup draw, has since made several controversial moves. He has threatened to take over Greenland, warned European countries with trade penalties, and introduced immigration rules that block fans from countries like Haiti, Iran, Senegal and Ivory Coast - all of which have teams expected at the tournament.

Trump has also warned he could move matches away from cities if local leaders do not "behave".

Göttlich compared the situation to the Cold War boycotts of the Olympic Games, including the US-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

"By my reckoning, the potential danger is greater now than it was then," he said.

He accused Fifa of hypocrisy, pointing out how the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was criticised for political and human rights issues.

"Qatar was called too political, and now suddenly we are meant to be completely apolitical," Göttlich said. "That really bothers me."

He said football authorities must decide where they draw the line when it comes to values, violence and threats.

"The life of a football player is not worth more than the lives of many people who are being threatened or harmed," he said.

German MP Roderich Kiesewetter said it would be hard to imagine European teams taking part if Trump follows through on his threats against Greenland and the EU.

Germany's sports minister said any decision on a boycott would be up to the football federation, not politicians.

Concern is also growing in Denmark, which is trying to qualify for the tournament. Danish football fans say many supporters are already avoiding travel to the US due to safety fears, visa issues and anger over Trump's policies.

"Honestly, I don't think many Danish fans will go if we qualify," said Anja Lilli Beikes from the Danish Football Fan Association. "Some might go to games in Mexico, but not many to the US."

Image source: File

Trump says Super Bowl trip is too far

US President Donald Trump has said he will not attend next month's Super Bowl in California, saying the trip is too far.

Trump told the New York Post he decided not to go to the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara because the flight distance was too long. He said he might have gone if the match was closer.

Last year, Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl when he appeared at the game in New Orleans.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has regularly attended major sporting events, including the Daytona 500, the Ryder Cup in New York and the college football national championship. Most of those events were close to Florida or the east coast.

Trump also criticised the NFL's choice of performers for the Super Bowl. The league has selected Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for the half-time show and Green Day to perform before the game.

"I'm anti-them," Trump said. "I think it's a terrible choice."

Bad Bunny has openly criticised Trump in the past and recently chose to perform a long concert run in Puerto Rico instead of touring the US mainland. Green Day has also been outspoken against Trump, with its lead singer regularly attacking his policies.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league stands by its decision, saying Bad Bunny was chosen because of his global popularity.

Trump said the performers were not the reason he decided to skip the game.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the US, watched by nearly 130 million Americans last year. The teams playing this year will be decided after this weekend's conference finals.

Image source: File

Ukraine, Russia and US to hold first joint talks since war began

Ukraine, Russia and the United States are set to hold talks together in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This will be the first time all three countries have sat down together since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The meeting was confirmed after talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Russian officials said the discussions were useful and that a joint security working group would meet in the UAE.

Details of the talks have not been shared, and it is unclear if Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet face to face. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the talks would run for two days.

The US is pushing hard for a peace deal, with its officials travelling between Kyiv and Moscow. Trump said this week that both Putin and Zelenskyy would be "stupid" not to reach an agreement.

One of the biggest unresolved issues is land. Russia wants Ukraine to give up parts of eastern Ukraine that it has occupied. Zelenskyy has refused to give up territory that Ukraine has defended since the war began.

Russia is also demanding that Ukraine give up its goal of joining Nato and has rejected any Nato troops being stationed in Ukraine after a deal.

Zelenskyy said peace proposals are nearly ready, but key issues remain. He added that security guarantees between Ukraine and the US could follow if a deal is reached.

Trump said his meeting with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum went well, but admitted similar talks in the past had failed to bring peace.

Ukraine continues to face heavy Russian attacks, with power and heating cut in many cities during a harsh winter.

Image source: File

Trump again claims white farmers are being killed in South Africa

US President Donald Trump repeated false claims about South Africa during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying white people are being targeted and killed in the country.

Trump made the comments on Wednesday while speaking to world leaders and media. He also spoke about wanting the US to take control of Greenland and criticised European countries and Nato.

During his speech, Trump mocked French President Emmanuel Macron for wearing sunglasses indoors.

"I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?" Trump said.

Macron's office later said the sunglasses were worn because of a burst blood vessel in his eye.

Trump also claimed that without the United States, Europe would be speaking German.

Trump said there is a genocide against white farmers in South Africa, a claim that has been widely rejected by crime data, experts and human rights groups.

"It's terrible," Trump said. "It's unbelievable."

When asked what would change his mind, Trump said he had seen "numbers" but did not provide evidence.

Trump has made the same claims before. In May last year, he showed President Cyril Ramaphosa pictures that he said proved a genocide.

Some of those images were later shown to come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, not South Africa.

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa of targeting white Afrikaners.

In May, he offered refugee status to white Afrikaners, and about 50 people were later flown to the US.

The South African government says the claims are false and not supported by evidence.

Image source: File

Trump flight to Davos turns back after electrical problem on Air Force One

Donald Trump's plane, Air Force One, was forced to turn back to Washington DC on Tuesday after a minor electrical problem was detected shortly after take-off.

The aircraft had been flying the US president to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos when the issue occurred.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to return was made "out of an abundance of caution".

A reporter travelling with the president said the lights in the press cabin briefly flickered shortly after the plane took off.

After landing back in Washington, Trump was expected to switch to another aircraft and continue his trip.

The current Air Force One jets have been in service for nearly 40 years. Plans to replace them have faced repeated delays from aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

The incident comes after controversy last year when Qatar's ruling family gifted Trump a luxury Boeing jet to be added to the presidential fleet. The aircraft is still being modified to meet US security standards.

Speaking to reporters after the flight turned around, Leavitt joked that the Qatari jet was "sounding much better" at the moment.

Trump's trip to Davos comes during tension with European leaders after he threatened tariffs linked to his push for US control of Greenland.

"It's going to be a very interesting Davos," Trump said before leaving Washington.

The delegation travelling with Trump includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and senior White House officials.

While technical problems with Air Force One are rare, this is not the first recent issue involving senior US officials' aircraft.

Image source: File

Trump says he does not care about peace after losing Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has reportedly sent a private letter to Norway's prime minister saying he no longer focuses only on peace after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter was reported by Norwegian newspaper VG and confirmed as genuine by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

In the message, Trump complained that he was not given the Nobel Prize despite claiming he helped stop several wars.

He will instead focus on what he believes is best for the United States. Trump said peace still matters to him, but added that US interests now come first.

In the same letter, Trump repeated his demand that the United States should take control of Greenland.

He questioned Denmark's claim to Greenland and said the country could not protect the territory from Russia or China.

Trump also said Nato should do more for the United States, claiming he has done more for the alliance than anyone before him.

Prime Minister Støre said he received the letter on Tuesday and confirmed its contents.

The letter comes as Trump has increased pressure on European countries. He has announced a 10% tariff on goods from the UK and parts of Europe starting February 1, and warned this could rise to 25% if no deal is reached.

Trump has linked the tariff threat to Greenland, saying pressure will continue until the issue is resolved.

In Greenland, protests have taken place against any US attempt to take over the territory.

Image source: File

Fifa regrets giving peace prize to Donald Trump

Senior figures inside Fifa are now unhappy about the decision to give US President Donald Trump a peace prize, with some admitting it has become embarrassing.

Trump was handed the first Fifa Peace Prize at the World Cup draw in Washington DC in December. At the time, Fifa president Gianni Infantino praised Trump as a leader who stood for peace and unity.

Since then, the US has launched airstrikes in Venezuela, arrested President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and Trump has openly talked about wanting to take control of Greenland.

According to senior Fifa sources, there were already doubts inside the organisation when the award was announced. No clear explanation was given for why Trump was chosen.

Those doubts have now turned into regret, with one senior source saying the award has become "hard to defend".

Several Fifa officials are said to be unhappy with how the decision was made and how it now reflects on the organisation.

One senior figure said hosting the World Cup in the United States will be a difficult period, both before and during the tournament, because of Trump's actions and political role.

Other officials are keeping their distance and leaving Infantino to deal with Trump and the political fallout on his own.

"My job is football, not politics," one Fifa source said. "I stay far away from this."

Fifa has publicly stood by its decision. A spokesperson said the organisation supports the peace prize and does not respond to rumours.

"Fifa supports its peace prize, which recognises efforts toward peace and unity," the spokesperson said.

Fifa also said it has a good working relationship with Trump, as well as leaders in Canada and Mexico, and that this has helped planning for the World Cup.

Image source: File

US slams South Africa over naval drills with Iran

The United States Embassy in South Africa has criticised the South African National Defence Force for taking part in naval exercises with Iran.

The SANDF confirmed this week that an Iranian warship, the Corvette Naghdi, is actively involved in Exercise Will for Peace 2026, which is taking place off the coast of Simon's Town.

The exercise began on 13 January and includes ships from South Africa, Russia, China, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Ethiopia, Egypt and Indonesia are taking part as observers.

According to the SANDF, the exercise focuses on maritime safety, humanitarian cooperation and protecting shipping routes.

However, confusion has surrounded Iran's role. Earlier reports suggested Iran had pulled back from active participation after concerns were raised about diplomatic fallout, including possible damage to South Africa's trade talks with the United States under AGOA.

Military analysts however confirmed that the Iranian ship sailed alongside other warships during the exercise. The SANDF later deleted a social media post that showed Iran's active participation.

On Thursday, the US Embassy issued a strongly worded statement criticising the situation.

"The United States notes with concern and alarm reports that the Minister of Defence and the SANDF defied a government order regarding Iran's participation," the statement said.

The embassy described Iran as a "state sponsor of terror" and said its inclusion in joint military exercises undermines regional and maritime security.

"It is unconscionable that South Africa would welcome Iranian security forces while those same forces are shooting, jailing and torturing Iranian citizens for peaceful protest," the statement added.

The embassy said South Africa cannot claim to support justice while aligning itself with Iran, and warned that allowing Iranian forces to operate in South African waters is not neutrality.

"It is choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism," the statement said.

The South African Presidency responded with a brief statement saying it is watching developments in Iran "with concern".

"Sustainable peace and stability can only be achieved through solutions that centre the will of the Iranian people," the Presidency said.

Image source: File

Trump swears at worker during visit to Ford plant in Michigan

US President Donald Trump swore at an autoworker during a visit to a Ford factory in Michigan, after the worker shouted at him from the production line.

The moment was caught on video during Trump's tour of the Dearborn Truck Plant on Tuesday. In the footage, Trump can be seen pointing at someone on the factory floor before raising his middle finger. He also appears to mouth or say "f*ck you".

The White House defended the president's actions. Communications director Steven Cheung said Trump was responding to someone who was "wildly screaming expletives" at him.

Video published by TMZ shows a worker shouting at the president. TMZ reported that the man yelled "pedophile protector", referring to Trump's handling of information linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old Ford line worker, later told the Washington Post that he was the person shouting. He said he had no regrets and confirmed he was criticising Trump over the Epstein issue.

Sabula said he has been suspended from work while Ford investigates the incident.

"As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets," he told the newspaper.

The United Auto Workers union said it would defend Sabula's rights. The union said workers have the right to free speech and should not be subjected to vulgar behaviour, even from the president.

Ford said it does not support inappropriate language inside its facilities and has internal processes to deal with such incidents.

Sabula said he believes he is now being targeted for political retaliation after embarrassing the president. Online fundraisers have since been set up in his support.

Trump has not been charged with any crimes linked to Epstein and has denied wrongdoing. His administration has faced criticism over delays and confusion around the release of Epstein-related files.

Image source: File

Trump tells Iran protesters that help is coming

US President Donald Trump has urged Iranians to keep protesting against their government, saying help is on the way, in his strongest signal yet that the United States may take direct action against Tehran.

"Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - take over your institutions. Help is on its way," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

His comments came a day after the White House confirmed that airstrikes are among the options Trump is considering, as Iran faces its biggest anti-government protests in years.

Trump also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the killing of protesters stops. Iranian authorities have admitted that at least 600 people have died, while human rights groups say the death toll could be as high as 2,000.

Protests in Iran began over economic hardship but have grown into calls for the government to fall. The authorities have responded with mass arrests, internet shutdowns and deadly force.

The US State Department has warned American citizens to leave Iran immediately. Trump said there would be "very strong action" if the Iranian government continues executing or killing protesters, without giving details.

Trump has also announced a 25 percent tariff on any country that continues to trade with Iran. China, Iran's biggest trading partner, has warned it will respond to the move.

European countries including the UK, France and Germany have summoned Iranian ambassadors to condemn the crackdown, but are trying to avoid a wider war.

While Trump has said diplomacy is still an option, his public support for protesters suggests he is increasing pressure on Iran's leadership as unrest continues.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump threatens tariffs on countries doing business with Iran

US President Donald Trump has warned that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25 percent tariff on trade with the United States.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday as the US considers how to respond to growing unrest inside Iran.

"Any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25 percent on any and all business being done with the United States," Trump said. He did not give further details.

Tariffs are paid by US importers, meaning American companies would face higher costs when buying goods from countries that trade with Iran.

The White House has not published any official order explaining how the tariffs would work or which countries would be targeted. Iran's main trading partners include China, the United Arab Emirates and India.

China quickly rejected Trump's threat. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing opposed unilateral sanctions and warned that trade wars do not solve problems.

Iran is currently facing its largest anti-government protests in years. Demonstrations that began over economic hardship have grown into calls for the government to step down.

Human rights groups say hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested as Iranian authorities crack down on protests. Iran's government has not released official casualty figures.

The Trump administration says it is considering several options, including military action, but insists diplomacy remains its first choice.

Trump has previously threatened and imposed tariffs on countries over their ties to US rivals, while also using trade pressure as a foreign policy tool.

Image source: File

US set to revive major trade deal with Africa

The US House of Representatives is set to consider a bill this week to revive the African Growth and Opportunity Act AGOA by extending it for three years.

AGOA is a key US trade programme that gives eligible African countries duty free access to the American market. It expired quietly in September 2025 after nearly 25 years in place.

The new bill would extend AGOA until the end of December 2028. It passed a key House committee in December with strong support and is now expected to be voted on by the full House.

If approved it will still need to pass the Senate and be signed by US President Donald Trump before becoming law.

South Africa has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of AGOA. In 2023 it exported about 3.6-billion dollars worth of goods to the US under the deal including cars, fruit, chemicals and jewellery.

Trade between South Africa and the US has declined in 2025 with government figures showing total trade fell by 11 percent in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2024.

Supporters of AGOA in Washington say renewing the deal is important to counter China and Russia's growing influence in Africa. Both Republicans and Democrats have backed the extension.

It is unclear how AGOA will work alongside Trump's new tariffs and some US lawmakers want South Africa excluded from the deal altogether.

A separate Senate proposal would renew AGOA but also force a review of US South Africa relations and could open the door to sanctions against senior South African officials.

Image source: File

Trump plans to build luxury ski resort in Syria

The United States is reportedly considering plans for a luxury ski resort in Syria as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce tensions between Syria and Israel.

Reports say the White House is looking at creating a new economic zone in southern Syria, in an area currently controlled by Israeli troops. The proposal is said to include a high-end ski resort, similar to those found in Europe.

The plan would only go ahead if Israeli forces pull back from the area, while still keeping security measures in place. Syria's new leadership is also said to be open to the idea.

The wider proposal reportedly includes energy projects, oil pipelines and other developments aimed at bringing money and stability to the region.

No official location has been confirmed, but Mount Hermon in southern Syria has been mentioned. The mountain has been used by Israel for military surveillance and training.

Israeli forces moved deeper into Syrian territory in the Golan Heights after the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The US State Department has confirmed that Syria and Israel have agreed to a US-supervised system to share intelligence and avoid clashes.

Image source: File

Trump set to pull US out of dozens of UN and global bodies

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to withdraw the United States from 66 United Nations and international organisations, cutting funding and ending participation in bodies focused on climate change, democracy, health and human rights.

In a presidential memo released by the White House on Wednesday night, Trump said the move followed a review of organisations and treaties deemed to be "contrary to the interests of the United States".

The decision would see the US stop taking part in the organisations and end all financial contributions to them.

The list includes 35 non-UN organisations, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which brings together scientists to assess climate change, as well as groups focused on democracy and environmental protection.

It also includes 31 UN bodies, among them the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UN Democracy Fund and the UN Population Fund, which works on maternal and child health.

Other affected UN offices focus on protecting vulnerable groups during war, including children caught in armed conflict.

A UN spokesperson said the organisation expected to respond to the announcement by Thursday.

While Trump has often criticised the United Nations and called for less US involvement, he has continued to use American influence to shape outcomes at the global body.

During his previous term, Trump threatened sanctions against diplomats over climate and shipping agreements, cut funding to UN agencies, and warned countries that voted against US positions they could lose American aid.

Since returning to office, Trump has already withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization, the Paris climate agreement and the UN Human Rights Council. He had previously pulled out of the same bodies during his first term, before those decisions were reversed under former president Joe Biden.

The US exit from the World Health Organization is set to take effect in January 2026. The US had been one of the WHO's biggest funders, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

The Trump administration has also continued a ban on US funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Image source: File

Ramaphosa calls on Trump to release Venezuela's Maduro

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on US President Donald Trump to release Venezuela's overthrown leader Nicolás Maduro, who is being held in the United States on drug-related charges.

Ramaphosa said the US military action in Venezuela violated international law and the sovereignty of a United Nations member state.

He was speaking at the annual Joe Slovo memorial held at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto.

"It is our commitment to international law and the United Nations Charter that informs our deep concern about the actions of the United States in Venezuela," Ramaphosa said.

"We reject what the United States has done. We stand with the people of Venezuela and demand the release of President Maduro and his wife."

His comments follow a US military operation in Venezuela that led to Maduro's capture and transfer to the United States. The move has drawn criticism from several countries.

Ramaphosa said the African National Congress had also issued a statement rejecting the US action and calling for Maduro's immediate release. He urged the United Nations to play a stronger role in protecting peace and sovereignty.

Venezuela's ambassador to South Africa, Carlos Feo Acevedo, also addressed the gathering. He described the US strikes and Maduro's arrest as humiliating but said Venezuela would not give up.

"Our president and his wife have been taken. Civilians have been killed," Acevedo said.

"But we are not defeated. Our institutions are still standing and our people remain strong."

Acevedo thanked South Africa for pushing for an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela, which was held earlier this week.

Trade union federation Cosatu also condemned the US action. President Zingiswa Losi said the world was being pushed back to a time where powerful countries acted without consequence.

"We cannot accept a world where might is right and the sovereignty of nations is ignored," Losi said.

Image source: File

Trump hints at taking control of Greenland after Venezuela action

US President Donald Trump has hinted that the United States could move to take control of Greenland, following the recent US operation that removed Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking to The Atlantic magazine, Trump said: "We do need Greenland, absolutely."

The comment got a strong reaction from Denmark, which governs Greenland as part of the Danish kingdom. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer backed Denmark, saying the country alone has the right to decide Greenland's future.

"Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark are to decide the future of Greenland, and only Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark," Starmer said during media interviews in the UK.

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, also rejected Trump's comments, saying the US has no right to annex any part of the Danish kingdom.

Trump's comments came days after the US removed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and took him to the United States to face charges linked to drug trafficking.

Some of Trump's allies have openly returned to the idea of Greenland becoming a US territory. Katie Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, shared an image of Greenland coloured like the US flag with the word "soon" on social media after the Venezuela operation.

European leaders have warned that any move on Greenland would threaten Nato unity and international law, as Denmark is a close US ally.

Image source: File

Trump threatens incoming Venezuelan president

US President Donald Trump has warned Venezuela's incoming leader Delcy Rodríguez that she could face "very big" consequences if she does not cooperate with the United States.

Trump made the comments in an interview with US magazine The Atlantic after the removal of long-time leader Nicolás Maduro.

"If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump said.

Maduro, who ruled Venezuela for more than a decade, was recently removed from power and is now in US custody, facing charges linked to drug trafficking and weapons offences. He has denied the allegations.

Rodríguez, who previously served as Maduro's vice president, is due to be sworn in as Venezuela's new president on Monday. At her first cabinet meeting, she called for cooperation with the United States.

"We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation based on international law," Rodríguez said.

Despite Trump's warning, Rodríguez remains backed by Venezuela's military and supreme court, and her government is expected to continue many of the country's existing policies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is not at war with Venezuela, describing recent actions as law enforcement measures aimed at drug trafficking, not an invasion.

Trump also issued threats toward Venezuela's neighbour Colombia, saying he would not rule out military action and accusing its leadership of allowing drug trafficking.

Image source: File

Trump says his health is perfect despite taking extra aspirin

US President Donald Trump has said he takes more aspirin than his doctors recommend but insists his health is "perfect", according to a new interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Trump, 79, said the high daily dose causes him to bruise easily and that doctors have advised him to reduce it. He said he ignored that advice because he has been taking aspirin for about 25 years.

"I'm a little superstitious," Trump told the newspaper. "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart."

Trump's comments come after the Journal raised questions about his health, adding to ongoing scrutiny because of his age.

In recent months, Trump has drawn attention after appearing drowsy at public events and being seen with what looked like make-up on his hand. His health has become a sensitive topic following similar concerns about former president Joe Biden during his time in office.

Trump told the Journal he now starts his day early in an office inside the White House residence, before moving to the Oval Office around 10am. He said he works until 7pm or 8pm and has asked staff to reduce the number of meetings so he can focus on the most important ones.

He said aides have encouraged him to slow down, including spending more time at Mar-a-Lago over the festive period and trying to stay alert during public appearances.

Trump also said he regretted undergoing advanced heart and abdominal scans during a routine medical check in October because it drew public attention.

"In retrospect, it's too bad I took it," he said. "It made people think something was wrong, when nothing was wrong."

Trump's doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, said the president was in "exceptional health" and fit to serve. The White House also released an AI-generated analysis suggesting Trump's heart age is 65.

Trump acknowledged trying compression socks to deal with leg swelling but said he stopped using them because he did not like them. He said walking more had helped.

He also said he does not enjoy exercise beyond playing golf.

"I just don't like it. It's boring," Trump said, adding that his energy comes from "very good genetics".

Image source: File

Trump hints at possible war with Venezuela

Donald Trump says he is not ruling out the possibility of war with Venezuela.

In a phone interview with NBC News, the former United States president was asked whether military action was still an option.

"I don't rule it out, no," he said.

His comments come as tensions remain high between the two countries over oil and sanctions.

Trump also said there would be more seizures of oil tankers near Venezuela. The United States has been targeting ships it says are linked to Venezuela's state oil company.

Trump promises major economic growth in White House speech

US President Donald Trump said the United States is "poised for economic growth the likes of which the world has never seen" during a rare address from the White House on Wednesday night.

Trump had teased the speech for days, suggesting a major announcement was coming. Instead, the address largely repeated familiar claims, with Trump blaming the Biden administration for economic problems and accusing immigrants of driving the housing crisis and rising living costs.

One concrete announcement was that "warrior dividends" of $1,776 would be paid to more than 1.4 million US service members before Christmas. Trump suggested the money would come from revenue raised through his tariff increases.

"We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs," Trump said. "Nobody deserves it more than our military."

Trump also claimed that medicine prices would fall sharply from the new year, saying they would drop "by numbers never conceived possible", without explaining how this would happen.

Some broadcasters aired the speech live. USA Today displayed a message throughout the broadcast stating that Trump's claims had not been independently verified.

During the address, Trump made sweeping statements about foreign policy, including saying he had brought peace to the Middle East "for the first time in 3,000 years". Fighting and air strikes have continued in Gaza and elsewhere in the region despite a ceasefire agreement.

Trump repeatedly attacked former president Joe Biden, blaming him for high inflation and high prices. He claimed grocery and fuel prices had fallen, although several of his figures have already been challenged by fact-checkers.

"Our nation is strong," Trump said. "America is respected, and our country is back."

There was no mention of Venezuela, despite speculation the speech could include a major foreign policy announcement. Earlier this week, Trump announced a blockade targeting Venezuelan oil shipments.

Image source: File

Trump defends chief of staff after she says he has an 'alcoholic' personality

US President Donald Trump has defended his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, after she said he has the personality of an alcoholic, despite not drinking alcohol himself.

The comment was made by Wiles in a series of interviews with Vanity Fair, where she described Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality" because of his intense confidence, drive and belief that there is nothing he cannot do.

Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said he was not offended and agreed with her description.

"Oh, she's fantastic," Trump said. "I've often said that if I did drink, I'd probably be an alcoholic."

Trump explained that he believes Wiles meant he has an addictive and intense personality, not that he drinks alcohol.

"I have an addictive type of personality," Trump said. "I've said that about myself many times. I'm lucky I don't drink."

Wiles, who is known for keeping a low public profile, made the remark while discussing her experience dealing with powerful personalities. She said her upbringing helped her understand figures like Trump.

Trump also attacked Vanity Fair, saying the article was misleading and deliberately negative. He claimed the interviewer left out positive context to portray the White House as chaotic.

In response to the article, Wiles said it was a "disingenuously framed hit piece" and said her comments were selectively used to attack both her and the president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration fully supports Wiles and praised her leadership, calling her one of Trump's most trusted advisers.

The Vanity Fair interviews also included Wiles making blunt remarks about other senior figures in the administration, including criticism of how some policies were handled and how expectations were managed around the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related records.

Image source: File

Trump says Ukraine peace deal is closer than ever

US President Donald Trump has said talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin have brought a peace deal in Ukraine closer than at any point since the war began.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said he had held long discussions with European leaders and had spoken several times with Putin.

"I think we're closer now than we have ever been," Trump said. "We've had numerous conversations with President Putin, and I believe we're closer than before."

Trump also said the United States and Europe are working on security guarantees to protect Ukraine from future Russian attacks.

"In terms of security guarantees, we'll work on that," he said. "Europe will be a big part of it."

His comments came after talks in Berlin between officials from Ukraine, Germany and the United States. While negotiators said progress had been made, they admitted major disagreements remain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had a clearer understanding of Ukraine's position after two days of talks.

However, details of the guarantees have not been made public. One US official said about 90 percent of the issues had been resolved.

Russia has already said it opposes any European peacekeeping force and insists its own demands be included in any deal.

A major issue remains territory. Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw from parts of eastern Ukraine that Kyiv still controls. Zelenskyy said this is unacceptable.

The US has pushed for a deal before Christmas, but Ukraine has resisted giving up land.

US officials also confirmed talks about rebuilding Ukraine after the war, while Washington wants Russia to return to the global economy to reduce the risk of another conflict.

Image source: File

Trump tells American Jews not to fear after Australia attack

US President Donald Trump has said American Jews should not be afraid to celebrate Hanukkah following a deadly attack at a Jewish event in Australia.

"Celebrate proudly - be proud of who you are," Trump told Fox News on Sunday.

His comments came after a mass shooting at a "Hanukkah by the Sea" event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, where at least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured. Australian authorities described the shooting as a targeted attack on Jewish Australians.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the violence, calling it an attack on the country's values.

"An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian," Albanese said. "There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation."

Police confirmed that a bystander intervened and disarmed the attacker, helping to prevent further deaths.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the Australian government, saying its failure to act against rising antisemitism had contributed to a dangerous environment. He said he had warned Albanese months earlier about growing hostility toward Jewish communities.

Jewish leaders also warned that the attack shows antisemitic violence is a global threat.

"Terror doesn't stop in one country," said Yael Eckstein of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. "The answer to darkness is light."

Image source: File

Trump signs order stopping states from regulating AI

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that stops states from making their own laws to regulate artificial intelligence (AI).

The order, signed on Thursday, gives full control over AI policy to the federal government and sets up a new "AI Litigation Task Force" to challenge any state-level AI laws.

Trump said tech companies would avoid investing in the US if they had to "get 50 different approvals from 50 states."

The order is a win for big AI companies, who have lobbied against local regulation. But critics say it gives too much power to Silicon Valley while ignoring the risks of AI - including job losses, misinformation, and data abuse.

California and Colorado, which have introduced their own AI safety rules, are expected to be the first targets of the taskforce.

Civil rights groups accused Trump of siding with wealthy tech CEOs instead of protecting ordinary Americans. "This is not about innovation - it's about handing control of AI to big tech," said Teri Olle of Economic Security California Action.

Trump argued that his order would keep the US ahead of China in the global AI race. "You can't go through 50 states," he said. "You'll have one woke state and it'll ruin everything."

Image source: File

Trump launches $1 million gold card for fast track to US citizenship

US President Donald Trump has launched a new "gold card" programme offering a fast track to American citizenship - but only for those willing to pay $1-million.

The scheme, unveiled on Wednesday at the White House, replaces the existing EB-5 visa system designed to attract foreign investors.

Trump said the new "gold card" will allow vetted applicants to live and work in the United States, describing it as "basically a green card but much better."

The president said all funds raised would go directly to the US government and predicted "billions" would pour into the Treasury.

Trump argued the programme would help American companies keep top international talent. "You can't hire people from the best colleges because you don't know if you can keep them," he said.

Under the plan, individuals must invest $1-million, while companies hiring foreign workers must pay up to $2-million for each employee.

Meanwhile, the US government is also proposing tighter entry requirements for tourists, including a rule requiring five years of social media history from visitors using visa-free entry.

Trump dismissed concerns that the measure could hurt tourism, saying: "We just want people to come here safely. We want security."

Image source: File

Zelenskyy hits back at Trump and says Ukraine ready for election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to hold an election within three months if parliament and allies approve, after Donald Trump accused him of "clinging to power."

"This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not for people from other states," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, clearly irritated by Trump's comments.

He added that if the US and European countries could help ensure security, Ukraine would be "ready for elections in 60 to 90 days."

Trump told Politico that Ukraine "hasn't had an election in a long time" and suggested it was "not a democracy anymore."

Zelenskyy's five-year term expired in May 2024, but Ukraine's constitution bans elections during wartime. Opposition lawmakers have agreed that holding a vote under current conditions would be dangerous and help Russia.

Zelenskyy said the main challenge is finding a way for soldiers, displaced people, and those in occupied territories to vote safely.

He made the comments while returning from a tour of Europe, where he discussed Trump's peace plan with Western leaders.

Trump and his son have accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the war to stay in power - claims Ukraine strongly denies.

Image source: File

Trump statue removed after visitors kept hitting it

A wax figure of Donald Trump has been removed from display after visitors kept punching and scratching it at a museum in San Antonio, Texas.

The life-sized model, which showed Trump giving two thumbs up, was badly damaged at Louis Tussaud's Waxworks, forcing staff to pull it from the exhibit.

Museum staff said the figure had been "assaulted" too many times to stay on show. Photos showed visible scratches and marks on its face.

Ripley Entertainment, which runs the museum, said attacks on wax figures are not unusual. Spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts said, "Sometimes people take a swipe -- they did it with Obama, Bush, and other celebrities too."

Regional manager Clay Stewart said the problem gets worse when a figure is "highly political."

The museum hopes to bring Trump's figure back once a Joe Biden statue is ready, so both can be displayed together.

Trump has often been the target of controversial art. Earlier this year, a student in Ohio made headlines with an artwork showing Trump's head on a spike.

He also criticised a Colorado artist whose portrait of him hung in the state Capitol, calling it "the worst painting" he had ever seen. The portrait was later removed after Trump's comments.

Image source: @Grouse_Beater

Trump says Zelenskyy not ready for peace deal

Donald Trump says Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "not ready" to approve a US peace proposal to end the war with Russia.

Speaking after three days of talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Florida, Trump said Zelenskyy "hasn't read the proposal" but claimed "his people love it."

The talks ended on Saturday without an agreement. Zelenskyy described them as "constructive, although not easy."

Trump's peace plan, drafted by his advisers, aims to end Russia's invasion and includes conditions on territory and security guarantees. But key issues, including who controls occupied land, remain unresolved.

Trump said Russia was "fine with the deal" but admitted he wasn't sure if Zelenskyy would accept it.

The Ukrainian leader is set to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the leaders of France and Germany in London to discuss next steps.

The Trump administration's top envoy, Keith Kellogg, said the peace effort was "in the last 10 metres" but confirmed that territory and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were still major sticking points.

Trump has been pushing for quick peace, arguing that "too many lives have been lost." But Ukrainian officials insist any deal must guarantee full security and sovereignty.

Image source: File

Trump to attend 2026 Fifa World Cup draw

US President Donald Trump will attend the official draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the White House confirmed on Monday.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump is expected to be there in person.

The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The draw is seen as a major moment in preparing for the tournament.

Trump has called the World Cup a highlight of his second term and a key part of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

But the road to the tournament hasn't been smooth.

Tensions are rising over Trump's hardline domestic policies, which are stirring political controversy ahead of the global event.

He has even suggested moving matches away from some US host cities, blaming crime and immigration problems in areas led by Democrats.

Trump vows to ban immigrants from "Third World" countries

People from more than 60 countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific face a harsh new reality after United States president Donald Trump said he will shut them out for good if he returns to power.

Trump posted the plan on his Truth Social account late on Thanksgiving Day.

He says blocking immigration from what he calls "Third World" countries will, in his view, fix the United States immigration system and reverse what he claims are "millions of Joe Biden illegal admissions."

He also says that anyone already living in the United States who is not a "net asset" or who "can't love the country" will be removed.

According to the World Population Review, countries on that list include places like Nigeria.

Many others across Africa, Asia and the Pacific fall under the same label through human capital rankings.

Trump's statement comes just after he confirmed the death of Sarah Beckstrom, a West Virginia National Guard soldier who was shot and killed near the White House.

The accused shooter is 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal from Afghanistan.

Soon after the killing, the head of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said he is now reviewing green cards already issued to people from countries seen as "of concern."

A United States immigration official told CNN that the list covers 19 countries named in a June presidential proclamation.

These are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Trump pushes Ukraine peace plan as Europe pushes back

United States president Donald Trump says his plan to end the war in Ukraine is almost ready, but European leaders are not buying it.

Trump says his team has "fine-tuned" the plan and that talks will go ahead in Moscow next week. He says Russia has already made some concessions, but he did not explain what they were.

He spoke to reporters on Air Force One and said his team is working with both Russia and Ukraine. He also wrote on Truth Social that he is sending envoys to Moscow and Kyiv to deal with the "few remaining points of disagreement".

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the talks. The Kremlin says Witkoff and a group of senior United States officials will join the discussions in Moscow.

Ukrainian officials say they support the "essence" of the plan after talks with United States diplomats in Geneva.

But European leaders say they do not want to be left out. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Ukraine's future must include joining the European Union as part of any peace deal.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says peace will not last if Ukraine and Europe are pushed aside.

He says they want the war to end quickly, but peace must involve everyone at the table.

The leaders say no deal will work unless Ukraine has a real say in the plan.

Trump's U-turn on Obama Care puts Republicans in a tight spot

US president Donald Trump is causing chaos in his own party with a surprise plan to extend health care subsidies under ObamaCare -- the very policy he and other Republicans have spent years attacking.

According to The Hill, Trump now wants to keep the tax credits that help millions afford health care for another two years -- with a few strings attached. His proposal includes limiting eligibility and making people pay at least something towards their premiums.

That puts Republican leaders like House Speaker Mike Johnson and senate majority leader John Thune in a bind. Just last month, they refused to even talk to Democrats about extending the subsidies. Their refusal led to a 43-day government shutdown.

But the subsidies are set to end on 1 January. That could cause health care costs to shoot up for around 22 million Americans -- just months before key elections.

Republicans now face a painful choice: back a law they've called toxic for years, or let costs explode and risk losing voters.

Trump's plan hasn't officially been announced. The White House reportedly delayed the rollout after backlash from conservative allies. "Hoping this isn't true," posted Republican Congressman Bob Onder on X.

But more moderate Republicans are begging their party to reconsider. Former GOP adviser Brendan Buck warned that letting the subsidies expire could be political suicide.

Trump's move is a major flip-flop. Just weeks ago he was slamming ObamaCare as a "boondoggle" and promising to send money "back to the people" instead of "fat insurance companies".

Democrats aren't buying his new tone. Some say the new proposal would still hurt poor families by cutting benefits. But others, like Senator Jeanne Shaheen, say Trump's support could help break the deadlock and get a deal done.

Even some conservatives say the plan is at least a start. "At least Trump's proposal does something," said Republican Tim Burchett.

Still, there's no sign Congress is ready to act.

Trump calls reporter 'piggy' - White House says he's just being honest

The White House has defended United States President Donald Trump after he called a female reporter "piggy" when she asked about his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During the exchange aboard Air Force One, which has since gone viral, Trump leaned toward the reporter, pointed at her and said: "Quiet, piggy." She had asked him about an Epstein email where the late financier claimed Trump "knew about the girls".

Asked about the insult, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that American voters had re-elected Trump "for his frankness" and said reporters should "appreciate his openness".

"He calls out fake news when he sees it and gets frustrated with reporters who spread false information," said Leavitt, without giving any proof that the reporter's question was false. "But he also provides unprecedented access to the press and answers questions on a near-daily basis."

This wasn't the only clash. Two days earlier, Trump called another female journalist "a terrible person" when she asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and questioned Trump about the Epstein files.

Later, Trump signed legislation forcing the Justice Department to release the Epstein documents, after initially resisting.

The Society of Professional Journalists hit back this week, slamming Trump's language and accusing him of using insults to silence and discredit women.

"Targeting women reporters with humiliating insults should not be tolerated," said SPJ executive director Caroline Hendrie.

The White House declined to comment further on the "piggy" remark.

Trump wants new district maps, but Indiana senators say not now

US president Donald Trump is demanding that Indiana lawmakers redraw the state's congressional map -- but they're not playing along.

The state's Republican-controlled Senate voted on Tuesday not to come back for a special session this year, defying Trump's public pressure to give the party a better chance of keeping control of the US House in 2026.

Trump has been attacking Republican lawmakers who refuse to back him, especially Senate leader Rodric Bray. On Truth Social, Trump warned Bray would "have a Primary Problem" -- even though Bray isn't up for re-election until 2028.

Trump and Indiana governor Mike Braun want to use the party's supermajority to shift district lines and strengthen Republican chances in future elections. Right now, Republicans hold seven of Indiana's nine seats in the US House.

But not everyone agrees. Some Republican senators say voters don't support changing the maps in the middle of the cycle, while others believe the party should focus instead on winning back Indiana's 1st District.

Governor Braun, who spoke with Trump the day before the vote, slammed lawmakers for rejecting the idea and said he would support challengers to Republicans who don't back "fair maps".

Even so, the Senate voted 29-19 to hold off until January -- a big blow to Trump's plan. On the same day, a court in Texas blocked another Republican-drawn map, making the fight even tougher for the former president.

It's still unclear whether Indiana's House of Representatives will return in December, though members have been asked to keep their schedules open.

Trump agrees to support release of Epstein files

President Donald Trump has now agreed to support a plan in Congress to release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files -- but only after realizing he could no longer stop it.

According to people close to him, Trump was told in recent days that the effort to release the files had too much support in the House of Representatives. If he kept fighting it, he risked an embarrassing defeat. This pushed him to suddenly change his position on Sunday night. On Monday, he said from the Oval Office that he would sign the measure if it reached his desk.

Trump did not make this choice happily. He has been frustrated that the Epstein issue keeps coming up, saying it distracts from his agenda and gives Democrats another way to attack him. He also does not like being linked to Epstein at all and says he ended his relationship with him long before Epstein was charged with any crimes.

Just two days before changing his stance, Trump even attacked Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for strongly supporting the release of the files. He pulled back his endorsement of her and called her a "traitor."

But eventually, Trump's advisers convinced him that fighting the measure only brought more attention to the issue. They told him the vote would pass whether he liked it or not. So Trump switched to supporting it -- not because he wanted to, but because the fight was already lost.

People close to him say this is a tactical move. By supporting the quick release of the files, Trump hopes the topic will fade faster so he can refocus on the policies he wants the public to pay attention to.

Trump flips again as fight over Epstein records heats up

People who have followed the Jeffrey Epstein story for years want the truth to come out. Now they are watching Donald Trump change his tune.

Trump, who once called the Epstein investigation "boring" and a "hoax", is now urging House Republicans to release the files. He posted on his Truth Social account that "we have nothing to hide".

His sudden shift comes as more Republican lawmakers join Democrats to support the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The proposed law forces the US Justice Department to release all remaining records within 30 days.

So far, 218 members of the House of Representatives have signed on, which is enough to force a vote. Republican co-sponsor Thomas Massie told ABC News that around 100 Republicans might back the bill.

Trump's change of heart is causing trouble in his own party. He clashed with former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene after she said the public deserves to know the truth about Epstein. Trump called her a "traitor" and a "ranting lunatic", and even threatened to support a rival against her.

He also phoned Republican lawmakers, including Lauren Boebert, after they supported the bill. At the same time, old emails have surfaced claiming Trump "knew about the girls" and spent time at Epstein's home with one of the victims.

Trump had a long friendship with Epstein but denies knowing about any crimes. His name already appears in previously released records from the Justice Department.

In July, he attacked his own supporters who wanted more information. He again called it the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax" and told the FBI to investigate his critics, including Bill Clinton and Larry Summers. Both men admit they knew Epstein but deny criminal wrongdoing.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while waiting for trial for sex trafficking. He had close ties to powerful people in politics, business and entertainment.

Trump's Boycott overshadows South Africa's G-20 summit

The upcoming G-20 summit in Johannesburg is facing major problems, mainly because US President Donald Trump has decided to boycott the event.

Trump says neither he nor any US officials will attend, accusing South Africa of mistreating White Afrikaners.

His decision removes the leader of the world's largest economy from a meeting meant to address global economic issues.

Trump's boycott also comes at a time when other major leaders are pulling out.

China's President Xi Jinping will not attend and will instead send Premier Li Qiang.

Russia's Vladimir Putin also cannot travel because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

Trump's absence adds to the pressure on South Africa, which is hosting the G-20 summit for the first time.

Without the US president there, the meeting loses significant political weight and global attention.

While Xi has been limiting international travel since the pandemic, Trump's no-show is more of a political statement. His decision highlights rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria and deepens global uncertainty ahead of the summit.

Despite the missing leaders, China has insisted the summit remains historically important, especially as the first G-20 gathering on African soil.

Premier Li will represent Beijing, as he has done at other major events in recent years.

Democrats say Trump knew about Epstein abuse

Newly released emails suggest that Donald Trump knew more about Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking activities than he has admitted.

The messages, made public by Democrats in the US House of Representatives, include one in which Epstein told an associate that "of course [Trump] knew about the girls," and another saying Trump "spent hours" with one victim at Epstein's house.

The revelations increase pressure on the White House to release the full set of so-called Epstein files, which reportedly contain more details of Trump's connection to the late financier.

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, calling the claims "another hoax" by Democrats trying to distract from the government shutdown. He urged Congress to "focus on reopening the country."

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, dismissed the emails as "a political stunt," saying they showed "nothing improper." She identified the victim mentioned in one email as Virginia Giuffre, who worked at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort as a teen and later accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of abuse. Giuffre died earlier this year.

Leavitt said Giuffre had "never accused President Trump of any wrongdoing."

Democrats, however, say the emails raise serious questions. Representative Robert Garcia said: "The more Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover."

Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers are now calling for a full public release of the Epstein documents. A vote could happen within days as Congress reconvenes after the shutdown.

Epstein, who ran a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls, died in 2019 while awaiting trial. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Image source: File

Trump defends foreign visas saying Americans lack talent

President Donald Trump has defended the US skilled-worker visa programme, saying the country lacks enough talent to fill specialised jobs.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump told host Laura Ingraham that while he agrees immigration can affect wages, the US still needs foreign experts.

"You don't have certain talents, and people have to learn," Trump said. "You can't take people off an unemployment line and say, 'I'm going to put you into a factory where we're going to make missiles."'

He referred to a recent raid on a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, where hundreds of South Korean contractors were deported. "Making batteries is complicated and dangerous," he said. "You're going to need that talent."

Trump had earlier criticised the raid, calling it "a mistake," despite his own immigration crackdown. In September, he also introduced a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, used by companies to hire foreign professionals.

Economists say the visas help US firms stay competitive and create jobs.

In the same interview, Trump also joked about France while defending Chinese student enrolments in US universities. "They're not the French," he said when asked about spying concerns.

Image source: File

Trump threatens to sue BBC for $1 billion over "doctoring" allegations

U.S. president Donald Trump has reportedly threatened to sue the BBC for a staggering $1 billion, claiming the broadcaster "doctored" footage of his speech to supporters ahead of the January 6, 2020 Capitol riots.

According to reports, Trump's legal team has accused the BBC's Panorama programme of misleading editing and has demanded an apology, a full retraction, and what they call "appropriate compensation" to the tune of one billion dollars. The BBC has been given until Friday at 10 p.m. to respond to the threat.

The controversy has sparked widespread public reaction, with many mocking the former president's latest legal move. The UK's Daily Star captured the mood on its front page, comparing Trump to Dr. Evil, the parody villain from the Austin Powers films. In a famous scene from the 1997 comedy, Dr. Evil proposes holding the world ransom for "one million dollars", before realising the sum isn't quite as menacing as it sounds and upping it to "one hundred billion."

The comparison struck a chord online, with many seeing Trump's $1 billion lawsuit demand as similarly over-the-top. Still, Trump's team appears intent on pursuing the case, framing it as a fight against media manipulation and bias.

The BBC has not yet publicly responded to the legal threat.

Image source: File

Trump booed at football game in surprise Washington appearance

Donald Trump became the first sitting US president in almost 50 years to attend a regular-season NFL game when he watched the Detroit Lions beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The president received a mixed reception at Northwest Stadium in Washington, with loud boos and some cheers when he appeared on the big screens. The crowd jeered again when Trump was introduced at halftime.

During a break in play, Trump led a short ceremony on the field, reading an oath for military personnel as the jeering continued.

Arriving after kickoff, he told reporters, "I'm a little bit late. We're gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country's doing well. The Democrats have to open it up," referring to the shutdown.

Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St Brown celebrated a touchdown with a "Trump dance," saying afterward: "I heard Trump was going to be here... I just decided to have some fun."

Fox gave Trump nearly ten minutes on air during the broadcast. He spoke about his high school football days, commented on the economy, and joked: "At least you realise I never tell a lie."

According to ESPN, the White House has told the Commanders' owners that Trump wants the team's new stadium to bear his name.

"They're going to build a beautiful stadium," Trump told Fox. "You're going to see some very good things."

The Commanders lost 44-22, and Trump left before the end of the game.

Image source: File

Fifa boss accused of breaking rules after praising Trump

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has been accused of breaking the football body's neutrality rules after publicly praising US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Infantino said, "We should all support what he's doing because I think it's looking good," calling Trump "a close friend" and praising his leadership.

Miguel Maduro, a former chairman of Fifa's governance committee, said Infantino's remarks clearly violate Fifa's code of political neutrality. "He endorsed Trump's political programme and argued others should support him too. That's not neutrality," Maduro said.

Fifa's rules state that the organisation "remains neutral in matters of politics and religion."

Infantino told the audience Trump "does what he says" and "was elected based on his programme," adding that people should "respect the results of the election" and "support what he's doing."

Fifa declined to comment on the allegations.

Ironically, Infantino's remarks came the same day Fifa announced a new "Peace Prize", which he suggested could be awarded to Trump later this year at the World Cup draw in Washington.

Image source: File

Trump says South Africa should be kicked out of G20

US President Donald Trump has said South Africa should be removed from the G20 and that he will not attend the group's upcoming summit in Johannesburg.

"South Africa shouldn't even be in the Gs anymore, because what's happened there is bad," Trump told the American Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday.

"I'm not going. I'm not going to represent our country there. It shouldn't be there," he said of the G20 meeting scheduled for 22-23 November.

Trump accused South Africa of land seizures and human rights abuses, saying the country had "treated certain classes of people very badly."

In February, he signed Executive Order 14204, directing US agencies to help resettle white South African Afrikaners, calling them "victims of unjust racial discrimination," and to cut aid to South Africa.

Pretoria has rejected Trump's accusations, saying they are "based on a premise that is factually inaccurate."

Image source: File

Trump says Republicans lost state elections because 'he wasn't on the ballot'

US President Donald Trump has blamed poor Republican election results on his absence from the ballot and the ongoing government shutdown.

After a disappointing night for Republicans in several state contests, Trump took to social media late Tuesday to explain the losses.

"TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," he wrote, claiming unnamed "pollsters" had told him so.

He later called for sweeping changes to US voting laws, including the elimination of mail-in ballots and the Senate filibuster.

"Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from packing... TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!" Trump said.

During election night coverage, Trump also reacted to the projected victory of Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race, posting: "...AND SO IT BEGINS!"

Earlier in the week, Trump had threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won.

Image source: File

Trump denies knowing billionaire he pardoned for money laundering

US President Donald Trump says he does not know who Changpeng Zhao is, even though he pardoned the billionaire founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in October.

In an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump was asked why he pardoned Zhao, who pleaded guilty to money-laundering charges linked to Binance's failure to report suspicious transactions involving groups such as Hamas and al-Qaida.

"OK, are you ready? I don't know who he is," Trump said. "I've got no idea who he is, other than people told me he was being unfairly targeted in a witch-hunt by Joe Biden."

Zhao, known as "CZ," had served nearly four months in prison before Trump pardoned him. He also paid a $50-million fine. The White House at the time said Zhao had been punished as part of Biden's "war on cryptocurrency."

After his release, Zhao thanked Trump and said on X that he would help "make America the capital of crypto."

Trump has said he wants the United States to lead the world in cryptocurrency. Zhao still owns part of Binance, which has done business with World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm linked to Trump's family.

Trump's comments have drawn attention as his opponents accuse him of confusion and memory lapses. They come as Republicans continue to attack former president Joe Biden for allegedly using an autopen, a machine that replicates signatures, to sign documents and pardons.

It's not clear whether Trump's pardon of Zhao was signed by autopen. Some people who were pardoned by Trump after the 2021 Capitol riot have claimed that he did not sign their documents personally.

Image source: File

Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

US President Donald Trump has ordered the military to prepare for possible action in Nigeria, accusing the government of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants.

Trump made the announcement on social media on Saturday, saying he had instructed the Department of War to get ready "for possible action" and warned that US forces could move in "guns-a-blazing."

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians," he wrote.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that preparations were under way, saying the military would act if Nigeria did not protect Christians.

Nigeria's presidential adviser Daniel Bwala told the BBC that the country would welcome US help in fighting jihadist groups, but said Nigeria was a "sovereign" nation. He added that Islamist militants had killed people of all religions, not just Christians.

President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump's comments, saying Nigeria remained religiously tolerant and that violence in the country affected "people across faiths and regions."

Rights groups and conflict monitors say there is no evidence that Christians are being killed more than Muslims in Nigeria, where the population is roughly split between both religions.

Bwala, a Christian pastor, said Trump had a "unique way of communicating" and that Nigeria was not taking his threat literally. "We know his heart and intent are to help us fight insecurity," he said.

Trump also announced that he had declared Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" over what he called "an existential threat" to Christians. The US designation allows for sanctions against nations accused of violating religious freedoms.

Tinubu responded that the label was unfair and did not reflect Nigeria's reality.

Image source: File

Trump orders US to restart nuclear weapons testing

US President Donald Trump says he has ordered the Pentagon to resume testing nuclear weapons which is something the United States has not done since 1992.

Speaking on Truth Social before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday, Trump said the move was to put the US "on an equal basis" with other nuclear powers.

"Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump wrote.

He added: "Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years."

The announcement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that his military had successfully tested a Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo - a weapon said to be capable of causing massive radioactive ocean waves.

Putin also recently oversaw nuclear missile launch drills and the test of a new Burevestnik cruise missile.

Nuclear testing allows countries to check the reliability and power of their weapons, but restarting such tests would mark a major break from decades of restraint by the US and could trigger global concern.

The US first tested an atomic bomb in 1945 in New Mexico, followed by the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which ended World War II.

Image source: File

Trump says it's 'too bad' he can't run for third term

President Donald Trump says it's "too bad" he can't run for a third term, admitting that the US Constitution prevents him from doing so - even though he would "love to do it."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump said he had read the rules and found them "pretty clear."

"I'm not allowed to run," he said. "It's too bad."

His comments came a day after House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that Trump understood he could not legally seek a third term. "He and I have talked about the constrictions of the constitution," Johnson said.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution limits presidents to two terms in office. Changing it would require years of political negotiation and approval from both Congress and the states.

Johnson described Trump's occasional third-term talk as "trolling the Democrats," saying there was no serious effort to extend his presidency.

Trump has previously joked about staying in power and has handed out "Trump 2028" hats as souvenirs.

Asked if he could run as vice president to return to power another way, Trump said the idea was "too cute."

"You'd be allowed to do that, but I wouldn't do that," he said.

Trump added that there were "great people" in the Republican Party who could run in 2028, naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance among them.

Image source: File

Trump gets Japan's backing for Nobel Peace Prize

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says she will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the announcement after the two leaders met in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss trade and security issues.

"In such a short period of time the world started to enjoy more peace," Takaichi told reporters. "I was so impressed and inspired by you, Mr. President."

Takaichi's nomination adds to a growing list of world leaders backing Trump for the prestigious award. Trump has often claimed credit for ending wars and brokering peace deals since returning to office in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gabon's President Brice Oligui Nguema, and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet have all nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

In July, Nguema said Trump "brought peace back to a region where that was never possible," referring to an agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Only two former US presidents, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

While in Japan, Trump also met with families of people abducted by North Korea decades ago. He promised them that "the US is with them all the way" as they continue to search for their missing relatives.

The meeting came ahead of a possible summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as part of the president's Asia trip.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump says he had hospital scan but says the results were 'excellent'

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he had an MRI scan during a recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, but did not say what it was for.

"It was perfect," the 79-year-old president told reporters on Air Force One while heading to Tokyo for his Asia tour.

Trump did not specify which part of his body was scanned. MRIs are used to check many different health issues and do not necessarily point to anything serious.

He said the scan took place earlier this month at Walter Reed, the main military hospital used by US presidents. After the visit, his doctor declared that Trump was in "exceptional health."

"The doctor said it was one of the best reports they've ever seen for someone my age," Trump said.

In July, the White House revealed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition that can cause swelling in the legs.

At the time, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said tests found no signs of serious complications such as blood clots or artery disease. She added that Trump's heart and lab results were "within normal limits."

Image source: File

Trump ends trade talks with Canada over fake Reagan ad

Donald Trump says the United States is ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada after accusing the country of trying to influence American courts with a fake television ad.

In a post on his social media platform on Thursday night, the US president said Canada showed "egregious behavior" by using a fake video of former president Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement which is fake, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs," Trump wrote.

"They only did this to interfere with decisions of the US Supreme Court and other courts," he said. "Based on their egregious behavior, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated."

The ad was made by the government of Ontario. The Ronald Reagan Foundation said it was "reviewing legal options" because the ad used and edited Reagan's 1987 radio speech without permission. It invited the public to watch the original speech to see how it was changed.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did not immediately respond but earlier said he planned to double Canada's exports to countries outside the US due to the threat of Trump's tariffs.

More than three-quarters of Canadian exports go to the US, with about $2.7-billion worth of goods crossing the border each day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the ad, saying it was part of a campaign against American tariffs. "We'll never stop making the case against tariffs on Canada," he said.

Trump and Carney met earlier this month to try to ease tensions as the US, Canada, and Mexico prepare for a review of the trade deal Trump negotiated in his first term.

Image source: File

Trump sanctions Russian oil giants after failed peace push

The US has hit Russia's two biggest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, with new sanctions as President Donald Trump's administration toughens its stance against Moscow.

The move comes a day after Trump cancelled a planned summit with Vladimir Putin, saying he did not believe the talks would lead to progress on ending the war in Ukraine.

The sanctions are the first against Russia since Trump returned to the White House in January. They aim to cut off oil money that helps fund Russia's military operations.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, we are sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine."

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump confirmed the cancellation of his planned meeting with Putin.

"It didn't feel right to me," he said. "It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we need to get, so I cancelled it. But we'll do it in the future."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US had lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia. Trump, however, called the report "fake news," saying the US had nothing to do with those weapons.

Image source: File

Trump says he won't meet Putin for a 'wasted' talk on Ukraine

Donald Trump has said he didn't want to waste time meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin after plans for direct talks about the war in Ukraine were put on hold.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said the main problem was Russia's refusal to stop fighting along the current battle line.

Last week, Trump said the two leaders would meet in Budapest within two weeks. But a White House official now says there are "no plans" for such a meeting "in the immediate future."

The delay follows growing differences between US and Russian peace proposals. A senior European diplomat told Reuters, "The Russians wanted too much, and it became clear to the Americans that there would be no deal for Trump in Budapest."

A planned meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also canceled, though both sides said they had a "productive" phone call.

Trump said he supports a plan backed by Ukraine and European leaders to freeze the conflict along the current front line. "Cut and stop at the battle line. Go home. Stop fighting, stop killing people," he said.

Russia has rejected that idea, saying it only wants a "long-term, sustainable peace."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said freezing the front line was just "the beginning of diplomacy," accusing Russia of trying to avoid real peace talks. He added that Moscow only pays attention when new weapons for Ukraine, like long-range Tomahawk missiles, are discussed.

Reports last week said Trump and Zelensky's White House talks were heated, with Trump allegedly pushing Ukraine to give up parts of the Donbas to Russia. Zelensky refused, saying Ukraine "cannot surrender territory" that could be used for future attacks.

Putin's surprise phone call with Trump came soon after news broke that the US was considering sending Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. Zelensky said that issue alone had forced Moscow back to the table.

Image source: File

Trump tears down part of White House to build $250 million ballroom

Construction has begun on a major new addition to the White House - a $250-million ballroom ordered by President Donald Trump.

Demolition crews started tearing down part of the East Wing this week to make space for the project, one of the biggest renovations at the White House in more than 100 years. Photos published by The Washington Post and New York Post show sections of the building stripped bare.

The White House has not commented, but Trump confirmed the project on Truth Social, saying: "Ground has been broken on the White House Ballroom." He added that the project is privately funded by "generous patriots, great American companies, and, yours truly."

Trump said the new hall will be "the most beautiful ballroom in the country" and promised it would not cost taxpayers a cent. He told a crowd in Washington on Monday: "Right on the other side, you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically."

Plans first revealed in July show a massive 90,000-square-foot ballroom that can seat up to 650 guests. Trump said it would be finished before the end of his second term in January 2029.

At a recent dinner for donors funding the project, Trump reportedly showed guests the construction site through the East Room windows. He told them the ballroom will feature bulletproof glass and space for up to 1,000 people - large enough to host a future inauguration.

Guests at the event included executives from Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin.

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh described the work as an "utter desecration," writing on X that he'd invite Americans to "bring their own sledgehammers and crowbars" to tear it down if he were president.

Democratic lawmaker Mark Takano proposed a bill to block White House construction during the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 20th day, unless it is for safety reasons.

Human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid added: "Wealth and income inequality is at record highs in America, but glad we're spending $250m on a vanity project."

Image source: File

Trump says Israel and Gaza ceasefire still holds after attacks

The ceasefire in Gaza broke down on Sunday after fighting in the south of the territory. Israel said its forces were attacked near Rafah, an anti-tank missile and gunfire that killed two Israeli soldiers, and replied with air strikes across Gaza. Hospitals reported many deaths; one source said 44 people were killed that day.

Hamas said it did not know about any clashes in the area Israel named. The group insists it supports the ceasefire, but it also accused Israel of breaking the deal and warned that more strikes could cause the whole agreement to collapse.

By late evening, the Israel Defense Forces said it was "resuming enforcement of the ceasefire." The army said it would keep the agreement in place but would hit back hard at any violations. It was not clear if Israel had reversed an earlier order to cut some aid into Gaza.

US President Donald Trump, arriving in Washington, said the ceasefire was still in effect. He called the attackers "rambunctious" and suggested they might be rebels inside Hamas. He added: "Either way it's going to be handled properly. Toughly but properly."

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire began on 10 October. It stopped most fighting, pulled some Israeli troops back to a "yellow line," and allowed more aid into Gaza. Under the deal, Hamas released all living hostages and some remains; Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israel said one senior Hamas commander was killed in the strikes. Gaza residents also reported heavy shelling, panic among families sheltering nearby, and fires and explosions across several cities.

The deal requires Hamas to give up weapons and for Gaza to be demilitarised. But on the ground, armed groups and local clashes make that hard to enforce. Some Gaza fighters reportedly clashed with other armed groups and came under tank fire, which Israel said led to the strikes.

US and Israeli officials have warned that any planned attack on civilians by armed groups inside Gaza would be a "grave" violation of the ceasefire. The US said it had reports of a possible plan but Hamas strongly denied planning such an attack.

Image source: File

Putin warns Trump against arming Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday for key talks with Donald Trump - just hours after the US president said he had agreed to another meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

At the top of the agenda is whether the US will supply Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Trump has repeatedly hinted he might send long-range weapons, which could reach Moscow, but his softer tone after a recent call with Putin has raised doubts.

Trump said Putin "didn't like" the idea of Ukraine getting Tomahawks, adding, "We need them too, so I don't know what we can do about that."

The possible deal comes as Trump pushes for an end to the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year. He has vowed to pressure Moscow but has often backed down after speaking to Putin.

The US only has a limited number of Tomahawks, estimated at 20 to 50, and they are normally launched from ships or submarines, which Ukraine doesn't have. A new land-based version exists, but only two launchers are available.

Experts say giving Ukraine even a small number of Tomahawks would be a powerful signal to Russia. One analyst said it would show "Putin is losing Trump," something that worries Moscow more than the missiles themselves.

Russian officials have warned that supplying the missiles would "raise the conflict to a new level." But some in Moscow believe Trump is bluffing and only using the threat to pressure Putin into peace talks.

Zelenskyy said Russia was "rushing to talk" as soon as it heard about the Tomahawk discussion.

Trump, fresh from brokering a ceasefire in Gaza, has said he wants to build on that success by pushing for peace in Ukraine, but whether that means arming Kyiv or cutting another deal with Putin remains unclear.

Image source: File

Trump says Israel can fight again 'as soon as I say the word'

US President Donald Trump says he might allow Israel to restart its military campaign in Gaza if Hamas does not follow through on the ceasefire deal.

Speaking to CNN, Trump said Israel could be back "on the streets as soon as I say the word."

The president was responding to reports that Hamas has delayed returning the bodies of hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement. Israel claims the group is not fully keeping its promises, but the ceasefire has held so far.

Trump's 20-point peace plan says Hamas must return all hostages, alive and dead, within 72 hours of Israel agreeing to the deal. All 20 living hostages have been freed, but only eight bodies have been handed over so far.

Trump said rescuing the living hostages was "paramount," and US officials believe Hamas is still trying to locate the remaining bodies buried under debris.

There have been reports of violent clashes in Gaza between Hamas and rival groups since the ceasefire began. Trump warned that Hamas must disarm or "we will disarm them." His plan states that Hamas will have no role in ruling Gaza, which will be demilitarised and run by an international body.

Asked what would happen if Hamas refused to give up its weapons, Trump said: "I think about it. Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word. If Israel could go in and knock the crap out of them, they'd do that."

Trump said he had to stop Israeli forces from resuming attacks but added he believed peace was possible, saying 59 countries were backing his agreement. "We've never seen anything like this," he said. "Now it's all happening."

Trump also said he was working to end Russia's war in Ukraine, noting that peace in the Middle East and Europe were both close goals. "One's been going on for three years, the other for three thousand," he said.

Image source: File

Russia accuses Trump of 'blackmailing' Putin

Russian state media figures are accusing US President Donald Trump of "blackmailing" Vladimir Putin after Trump warned Moscow of more sanctions and suggested that Ukraine could receive Tomahawk missiles from the United States.

During a public event in Dushanbe last week, Putin was asked about Ukraine's threats to fire Tomahawks at Russia, including the Kremlin. He replied: "You misspoke - and there's show-off involved too."

Trump, however, seemed unconcerned by Putin's comments. Speaking to reporters, he said: "Maybe I'll tell him, 'If this war can't be solved, I'll send them Tomahawk missiles."'

In a televised address on November 21, 2024, Putin accused the US and NATO of "pushing the world toward a global conflict" by allowing Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons. He said such actions proved that "it is not Russia, but the United States, that has destroyed the international security system."

On Russian state TV, pro-Kremlin commentators mocked Trump's comments and questioned his intelligence. Political analyst Andrei Sidorchik said on the talk show One's Own Truth: "We have to stroke the ego of a man behaving like a cowboy or an infant. His intellect is not up to par."

Sidorchik compared Trump to "pocket change," saying he was "simple" and "believes Russia can be intimidated." The host added that about 50% of viewers polled during the show supported launching strikes against NATO countries in response to Trump's statements.

Image source: File

Trump jokes he might not make it to heaven

US President Donald Trump has admitted he's "not sure" he'll make it to heaven.

The 79-year-old made the remark while talking to reporters about his peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine -- countries still at war since Russia's 2022 invasion.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, that's something," Trump said. "I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I'm being a little funny," he added. Then he joked, "I don't think there's anything that's going to get me in heaven. I may already be there as we fly on Air Force One."

Trump was on his way to Israel to witness the exchange of hostages and prisoners under the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. He told journalists the deal was "much harder" to arrange because of what he called "mistakes" made by former president Joe Biden.

After his visit to Israel, Trump is travelling to Egypt for a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, UK prime minister Keir Starmer, and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Speaking to the BBC aboard Air Force One, Trump said he believed the Gaza ceasefire would hold. "Everybody is happy," he said. "I think it's going to stay that way. I'm good at solving wars. I'm good at making peace."

Back in August, during a Fox & Friends interview, Trump made similar comments while talking about his hopes to end the Ukraine war.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week, that's a good reason to get into heaven," he said jokingly. "But I'm hearing I'm not doing well -- I'm at the bottom of the list."

Image source: File

Trump says Gaza war is 'over' after ceasefire deal

Hamas released 20 surviving Israeli hostages on Monday as part of a ceasefire deal that could end the two-year war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump, who helped broker the agreement, said the war was "over" and that more peace talks would follow. In return, Israel will free almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

In Tel Aviv, large crowds cheered, cried, and sang when news broke of the first hostages being released. Families who have waited for months hugged and celebrated, though many also mourned those who did not survive.

The Israeli army confirmed that the Red Cross had taken seven hostages out of Gaza first, followed by 13 more later in the day. Under the deal, Hamas will also return the bodies of 27 hostages who died in captivity and one soldier killed in 2014.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas fighters kidnapped 251 people during an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 civilians. Most of the hostages have since been released.

In Gaza, people also welcomed the ceasefire after two years of war that destroyed entire neighbourhoods. "Nothing looks the same," said Fatima Salem, who returned to her home in Gaza City to find it in ruins. "We will pitch a tent and wait for rebuilding."

Trump arrived in Israel for meetings with the families of freed hostages and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before heading to Egypt for a summit with regional leaders. He said, "The war is over. People are tired of it. It's been centuries."

Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, announced in September, includes a full ceasefire, hostage exchanges, troop withdrawals, and international rebuilding of Gaza. He said he would personally lead a new international body to govern Gaza "very soon."

The war in Gaza has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to health officials. Over 170,000 people have been injured. Israel's strikes continue despite Trump's request to hold fire.

Trump said he hopes the new deal will bring "strong, lasting peace" to the Middle East.

Image source: File

White House furious after Trump loses Nobel Prize

The White House has attacked the decision to give this year's Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado instead of President Donald Trump.

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, said the Norwegian Nobel Committee had chosen "politics over peace."

In a post on X, Cheung said Trump "will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives." He added that Trump "has the heart of a humanitarian" and that "no one can move mountains like he can."

Trump's team had strongly pushed for him to win the prize, saying he deserved it for trying to end the war in Gaza and other global conflicts.

The Nobel nomination process ended on 31 January this year, shortly after Trump began his second term in office. Former US president Barack Obama won the prize in 2009 under similar timing.

The White House also sent out an automated response blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown when reporters asked about the award. The message said delays in communication were because of "the Democrat Shutdown" and added that "this could have been avoided."

Image source: File

Trump says hostages will be freed as Israel backs off in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire deal in Gaza. Fighting will pause as the sides work out the details of ending the war.

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced that all hostages in Gaza will be released soon, and Israeli troops will pull back to a pre-agreed line. He said this move begins the path to what he calls "Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Hamas confirmed it agreed to Trump's proposal. The deal includes Israeli withdrawal and a prisoner swap - 48 hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel said the agreement (called "phase one") was signed in Egypt and will take effect once its cabinet approves it, likely within 24 hours. After that, the 20 hostages believed still alive will be released within 72 hours. Israel will also free many Palestinian prisoners, but not some senior figures like Marwan Barghouti.

Trump predicted the hostages would "come back" by Monday. Netanyahu welcomed the deal as a diplomatic win and pledged Israel will continue to defend itself if Hamas breaks it.

In Gaza and Israel, people celebrated. In Tel Aviv, families of hostages cheered and held released hostages. In Gaza, many described the news as a hope for ending the bloodshed.

The war has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, and injured about 170,000. Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel killed around 1,200 people and led to the hostages.

Even with this agreement, many obstacles remain, like how to disarm Hamas, who governs Gaza, and making sure Israel's withdrawal is real. Past ceasefires have failed quickly.

Trump also said the US will help rebuild Gaza and work to keep the peace.

Image source: File

Trump shown as a demon in India festival

In India, artists at a Hindu festival have made a statue showing President Donald Trump as a demon being defeated by the goddess Durga.

The statue was displayed during the Durga Puja festival in the state of West Bengal. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. Each year, artists design creative versions of the goddess fighting a demon. This time, the demon was made to look like Trump.

Organisers said the statue represents how people feel about Trump's trade actions against India. "India and America had good relations before," said organiser Sanjay Basak. "But since Trump came, he's trying to push India down. That's why we made him the demon defeated by Durga."

In recent years, Durga Puja artists have also shown figures like Osama bin Laden and China's president Xi Jinping as villains, CNN reported.

Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to appear close. They hosted big rallies together in 2019. But their relationship has cooled since Trump returned to office. He called India's economy "dead" and added heavy tariffs on Indian goods. He also introduced a $100,000 fee for skilled worker visas, which mainly affects Indians.

India called the new tariffs unfair and said the US and Europe still trade with Russia while criticising India for buying Russian oil.

The organisers worked in secret for months and revealed the statue just before the festival. Once people saw it, crowds formed to take photos.

Image source: @KantInEastt

Trump confirms Diddy asked him for a pardon

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked him for a presidential pardon.

While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins about a possible pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump said, "a lot of people have asked me for pardons," and named Combs. Combs was recently sentenced to more than four years in prison after being convicted on two counts of transporting someone for prostitution.

In August, one of Combs' lawyers told CNN that they had reached out to the Trump administration about the pardon. "We've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," attorney Nicole Westmoreland said.

Trump had earlier said pardoning Combs would be difficult. He said he got along with Combs but that the money mogul had been hostile under certain circumstances.

When asked about the pardon request, a White House official declined to comment.

Also on Monday, Combs' lawyers asked the judge who sentenced him to recommend that Combs be sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. They argued this would help him deal with drug issues and spend more time with family while serving his sentence.

Image source: File

Trump pushes for fast Gaza peace deal

US President Donald Trump has called on negotiators to "move fast" in talks to free hostages held by Hamas and to end the war in Gaza. Talks are taking place in Cairo, Egypt, with hopes that a deal could be reached this week.

The first step of Trump's peace plan is for Hamas to release the 48 remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. If the deal is accepted, it would also bring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump said progress was being made quickly, adding that "the first phase should be completed this week." But Israel's attacks on Gaza have continued, with 63 people killed on Sunday.

Talks in Cairo include representatives from Israel, Hamas, and the US. Israeli media reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff will join the discussions. Israel's spokesperson said the talks would last only a few days.

Under Trump's plan, Hamas would release all hostages within 72 hours, give up its weapons, and hand over control of Gaza to an international authority led by Trump himself. In return, Israel would start pulling back its troops and release more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Trump shared a map of Gaza showing how far Israel would withdraw its forces. He said if Hamas agreed to those terms, a ceasefire could begin immediately.

Hamas has said it wants to reach an agreement "as soon as possible" to end the war. Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he would support Trump's plan but warned that Israel would continue fighting if Hamas refused to cooperate.

World leaders, including Germany's chancellor, have praised the plan, calling it the "best chance for peace." However, Israel has continued airstrikes despite Trump's request for restraint.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 67,000 people, most of them civilians, and injured about 170,000, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel began its offensive after Hamas's deadly attack on 7 October 2023, which killed about 1,200 people.

Image source: File

Trump and Epstein statue put back on Washington Mall

A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was placed on the National Mall in Washington on Thursday, while the US government remained shut down.

The bronze statue, called "Best Friends Forever", shows Trump and Epstein holding hands with one leg raised in the air. A plaque at the base reads: "In honor of friendship month, we celebrate the long-standing bond between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend Jeffrey Epstein."

The statue first appeared last week but was removed by park police on 24 September. On Thursday it was put back in place by a group calling itself The Secret Handshake, NBC News reported.

The National Park Service could not comment because of the government shutdown. The White House also did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump's deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson dismissed the statue last week, saying: "It's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep."

The statue comes at a time when Trump is facing questions over his past friendship with Epstein. Earlier this year, Democrats in Congress released a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago. The White House denied the letter was genuine.

Epstein, a financier convicted of sex crimes, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Trump once described him in 2002 as "a terrific guy" but later said they had a falling-out years before Epstein's arrest.

Image source: @jdpoc

Cop caught pretending to guard Trump at Ryder Cup

An NYPD detective has been suspended after pretending to be part of Donald Trump's security team at the Ryder Cup in New York.

The officer, 46-year-old Melvin Eng, was on sick leave but showed up at the golf event in full tactical gear. He told guards he was working for Trump's security detail as the president watched the tournament with his granddaughter.

Eng managed to get past the Secret Service and state police, but his plan collapsed when he dropped a gun magazine in front of real officers. That mistake exposed him, and he was taken away.

Police sources said it was a serious breach: "He got in with his gun. What if he wanted to hurt someone?" one officer said. Others added that Eng lied, got in for free, and put Trump and the public at risk, Times of India reported.

Eng, who leads the NYPD Asian Jade Society, is now suspended without pay and faces charges for theft of service.

Trump's presence at the event already meant tight security. Snipers were on rooftops, drones flew overhead, and fans faced long checks. Even so, Eng still managed to sneak in.

Image source: File

US government shuts down after Trump standoff

The US government has shut down because politicians in Washington could not agree on how to pay for its day-to-day running.

A shutdown means that some services in America stop working. Many government workers will not be paid until the shutdown ends. Soldiers, police, and air traffic controllers will still go to work, but they also won't get their salaries on time. Poor families in America will still get food support, and pension money will continue.

This is the first shutdown since 2018. In the past, shutdowns have ended with workers later receiving their lost pay. But this time, President Donald Trump has threatened to use the shutdown to fire workers he does not like, mostly people he says are "Democrats". Experts say he is not allowed to do that, but his words have scared many.

Trump told reporters that he thinks shutdowns can be "good" and that he might use this one to cut jobs and stop certain programmes.

The fight started because Democrats wanted the budget to include money for healthcare, while Republicans wanted a "clean" bill without it. Both sides voted down each other's plans, and so the money to run the government ran out.

This is the 15th shutdown in the US since 1980. The longest one lasted 34 days when Trump was president before.

Image source: File

Trump tells Hamas to take peace deal or Israel will 'finish the job'

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have given Hamas an ultimatum: accept their 20-point peace plan for Gaza or face the consequences.

The two leaders met at the White House on Monday and later told reporters that their proposal was a "historic breakthrough" for the Middle East. But Hamas had not been consulted, and its response remains uncertain. According to Reuters, Hamas only received the plan later in the day through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Trump made it clear Hamas did not have much of a choice. "If Hamas rejects the deal, Israel will have my full backing to finish the job," he said. "But I hope we're going to have peace."

Netanyahu added to Trump's warning: "This can be done the easy way or the hard way, but it will be done. We didn't sacrifice so many lives to let Hamas continue threatening us."

The 20-point plan includes a ceasefire, the release of all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in stages, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also proposes a temporary international governing body for Gaza, which Trump said he himself would lead as part of a "Board of Peace" alongside former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

"If accepted by Hamas, the hostages will be freed within 72 hours," Trump said. The plan also promises amnesty for Hamas members who renounce violence and the option of safe passage abroad.

The proposal includes an economic development programme for Gaza, which Trump has previously described as turning the strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

Netanyahu praised Trump, saying: "This plan meets Israel's war aims. Hamas will be disarmed. Gaza will be demilitarised. Israel will retain security responsibility for the foreseeable future."

A senior Hamas ally, Ziad al-Nakhala of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said the proposal was a "recipe to blow up the region."

Image source: File

South Africa and United States edge closer to new trade deal

There is hope that the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will be extended for another two years, keeping South Africa in the deal.

AGOA, a 25-year-old free trade agreement, gives African countries duty-free access to the US market. While it makes up only about 1% of US imports, it is a lifeline for industries in South Africa and across the continent.

Without AGOA, South Africa could lose 100,000 jobs in sectors like cars, wine, citrus, and nuts. Lesotho's clothing industry would also be hit hard.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa and the US have begun detailed talks on a separate trade deal. A long draft agreement is now being studied by government officials. It includes better US access to South African markets for poultry and pork, a pledge to buy American natural gas, and US demands for changes to how South Africa applies black economic empowerment rules.

Meanwhile, momentum is building in Washington for a last-minute AGOA extension. A staffer in the US House of Representatives and a trade expert confirmed new support for a renewal. It could be attached to another bill and passed quickly.

The big question is whether US President Donald Trump will back it. His Africa advisor told the Financial Times that the administration supports AGOA's goals even if it has "issues with some details". Observers believe the extension now depends on Trump's approval.

In the past, attempts to extend AGOA failed after the White House signaled it was against the idea. But Trump's team has since softened its position, and analysts say there is now strong support in Congress to keep AGOA alive.

Image source: File

Trump and Melania caught arguing on helicopter

Donald and Melania Trump were seen having what looked like a serious argument while flying back to the White House on Marine One after a long day at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Through the helicopter's window, the 79-year-old president was spotted pointing at his wife as they talked face-to-face. Melania, 55, seemed to disagree with him during the exchange on Wednesday evening.

A few minutes later, the couple stepped off the helicopter holding hands and walking across the South Lawn, giving the press a calmer picture than what had been caught through the window.

Earlier in the day, Trump delivered an angry speech at the UN. He claimed that he and Melania were victims of "triple sabotage" after an escalator suddenly stopped while they were riding it.

The president said the incident "could have been a disaster" and insisted those responsible should be arrested. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even suggested that UN staff may have cut the power to the escalator as a prank.

Trump described the scare in detail, saying: "It was amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. We were each holding the handrail tightly, or it would have been a disaster."

The Trumps, who married in 2005 and share one child, Barron, have often faced public scrutiny about their relationship. Melania has been spotted brushing away Trump's hand when he tries to hold hers and wearing extra-wide hats that make it hard for him to kiss her on the cheek.

Trump has even offered marriage advice to other world leaders. Recently, after a video appeared to show French President Emmanuel Macron's wife hitting him during a heated argument before they stepped off a plane in Vietnam, Trump told Fox News: "Make sure the door remains closed. That was not good."

He added: "I spoke to him. He's fine. They're fine. They're two really good people. I know him very well, and I don't know what that was all about. But I know him very well, and they're fine."

Image source: @WhiteHouse

SA doctors reject Trump's autism claim

South Africa's top medical bodies have strongly rejected Donald Trump's claim that paracetamol (known as Tylenol in the US) causes autism in children when taken during pregnancy.

The South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SASOG), along with two partner organisations, said on Wednesday that Trump's comments have caused unnecessary panic among pregnant women and their families.

After reviewing large international studies, the groups said: "There is no evidence that taking paracetamol at recommended doses during pregnancy causes autism."

They added that early studies suggesting a link were weak and failed to account for family or genetic factors. Stronger studies, including a massive Swedish analysis of 2.4 million births, found no connection once those factors were considered.

The organisations stressed that paracetamol remains the safest and most effective first choice for pain or fever in pregnancy. They confirmed it is safe at normal doses of 500-1000 mg up to four times a day, to a maximum of 4 g in 24 hours.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) backed the statement, saying global research shows no proven link between paracetamol and autism. WHO urged pregnant women to keep following their doctors' advice and not be swayed by unfounded claims.

Image source: File

Trump says Ukraine can take back their land from Russia

Donald Trump says he believes Ukraine can win back all the land Russia has taken since the 2022 invasion.

In a post on Truth Social after meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, Trump wrote that Russia is in "big economic trouble" and Ukraine, with European support, can "fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form."

Trump called Russia a "paper tiger," pointing to long fuel lines inside the country. He promised to keep supplying weapons to NATO allies "to do what they want with them."

Standing with UK prime minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, Trump said, "Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win."

Zelenskyy welcomed the comments as a "big shift" from Trump and said the U.S. president could even pressure China's Xi Jinping to move against Moscow.

Trump also urged NATO countries to stop buying Russian oil, warning he would impose harsh tariffs if Europe doesn't act. He mocked NATO allies for still purchasing Russian energy, saying: "They're funding the war against themselves."

He later suggested NATO jets should shoot down any Russian aircraft entering their airspace, before adding that it "depends on the circumstances."

Image source: File

Trump claims painkillers in pregnancy cause autism

Donald Trump has made a new claim about autism that many doctors say is wrong. At the White House on Monday, Trump stood next to health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and said pregnant women should avoid taking the painkiller acetaminophen - known as Tylenol in the US and paracetamol elsewhere - because it "causes autism in children."

Trump told reporters, "Don't take Tylenol. There's no downside," and said he has waited "20 years" to share these findings. He also said vaccines like the measles-mumps-rubella shot could be delayed or given in smaller doses, even though there is no solid proof this is needed.

Kennedy added that the government will push for warning labels on Tylenol and will study a cancer drug called leucovorin as a possible autism treatment.

Health experts immediately criticised the claims. The Autism Science Foundation said there is no good science linking Tylenol to autism.

A large 2024 Swedish study of more than two million births found no link between taking paracetamol during pregnancy and autism. Doctors warn that this kind of message could scare pregnant women away from safe treatments.

Most scientists agree autism is mainly genetic. The rise in diagnoses is explained by better screening and broader definitions of the condition - not by painkillers or vaccines.

Image source: File

Trump says 'I hate my opponents' at Charlie Kirk memorial

Donald Trump told a massive crowd in Arizona that he "hates" his political opponents while speaking at a memorial for Charlie Kirk, the right-wing youth leader killed in a campus shooting earlier this month.

Tens of thousands filled State Farm Stadium for the event, which mixed church-style revival with Trump-style politics. Kirk's widow, Erika, said she forgives the accused shooter and urged "love for our enemies," but Trump struck a different tone.

Quoting Kirk's last words about loving his opponents, Trump interrupted his own eulogy: "That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don't want the best for them."

The president drifted between tribute and campaign rally, joking on stage, promoting a White House announcement on autism, and boasting about using federal forces to police US cities. He claimed Kirk once asked him to "save Chicago from horrible crime."

Vice-president JD Vance called Kirk "a martyr for the Christian faith," while Trump's advisers and family promised to carry on Kirk's conservative mission. Trump Jr said, "Charlie joined a long line of courageous men and women who were murdered for what they believe."

Security was intense, with Secret Service protection similar to a Super Bowl. A man carrying a gun and knife was detained outside the venue but was not deemed a threat.

Kirk, 31, was shot while speaking to students in Utah. Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with capital murder and will seek the death penalty. Officials say Robinson acted alone and found no ties to left-wing groups, despite Trump's claims blaming Democrats for a culture of violence.

Image source: File

Trump says 'Putin has let me down' as Ukraine war drags on

Donald Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin has "let him down" by continuing the war in Ukraine, but he still believes the conflict will end.

Standing with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers during his state visit, Trump said he once thought stopping the Russia-Ukraine war would be "the easiest" because of his personal relationship with Putin.

Instead, he admitted, "He's let me down. He's really let me down... we'll see how that turns out."

Trump claimed he has helped end "seven wars" since returning to the White House, but called the Ukraine conflict "Biden's war," insisting it would never have started if he had been president earlier.

He said millions have died and that Russian soldiers are dying faster than Ukrainians: "The soldiers are being killed at levels nobody's seen since the Second World War. I feel I have an obligation to get it settled."

Despite his disappointment in Putin, Trump predicted that "Russia and Ukraine will get it done," and said he also expects a deal soon in Gaza.

He added that war is unpredictable: "Things happen the opposite way you think - you thought you were going to have an easy time or a hard time and it turns out it's the reverse."

Trump said he warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the conflict could have turned into a third world war but is now confident it will not.

Image source: File

Obama hits out at Trump over 'dangerous' talk after Kirk killing

Barack Obama has openly taken on Donald Trump after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, warning that Trump's words are making America more dangerous.

Speaking at an event in Pennsylvania, the former president said political violence "is not new" but is "against everything a democracy stands for." He said Trump's quick move to blame the "radical left" for Kirk's death, before police named a suspect, was reckless and divisive.

"There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: we must be able to debate without violence," Obama said. He accused Trump of using the tragedy to paint political opponents as "vermin" and "enemies," language Obama called part of a "broader problem."

Obama warned Americans to watch Trump's new security moves, like using National Guard troops in Washington and federal ID checks in Los Angeles, saying they break long-standing rules meant to protect democracy.

Although Obama said he disagreed with Kirk's far-right views, he insisted the killing was a tragedy and that debate must continue "while we respect other people's right to speak, even when we strongly disagree."

Image source: File

Protesters shine Trump and Epstein images on UK royal castle

Four people have been arrested after images of Donald Trump with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle, where Trump is staying during his UK state visit.

Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday night for a second state visit and will meet King Charles at the castle on Wednesday. Hours before the meeting, protesters displayed a huge banner of Trump and Epstein near the castle and later projected their images, and a letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein, onto one of the castle's towers.

Police said four adults were arrested for "malicious communications" after the "unauthorised projection," calling it a "public stunt." They remain in custody.

The projections included the alleged birthday letter released last week by US House Democrats. The White House has denied the letter's authenticity. It shows a sketch of a naked woman and a note where Trump reportedly calls Epstein a "pal" and writes, "May every day be another wonderful secret."

Photos of Epstein's victims, news clips and police reports about Epstein's crimes were also projected.

Trump and Epstein were once friends but fell out years before Epstein's 2019 death in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Image source: @CDP1882

Zelenskyy tells Trump to take a stand on Russia or the war won't end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Donald Trump to take a strong and clear stance on Russia, saying the American president holds the key to ending the war.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs "defined security guarantees" and tougher US sanctions on Moscow before any ceasefire can happen. "We need a clear position of President Trump," he said. "I believe Donald Trump can give us air defence systems in quantity and apply enough sanctions to make Putin afraid of him."

Zelenskyy asked UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to raise the issue during Trump's state visit to Britain this week. He added that he wants a signed document backed by the US and Europe to secure Ukraine's future before the war ends.

The Ukrainian leader criticised Trump's recent summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, saying the meeting "gave a lot to Putin" without enough in return. He argued that if Ukraine had been included, "we would have some result."

Trump has called on Europe to stop buying Russian oil and has floated tariffs on China to pressure Moscow, but has said he wants European nations to act first before the U.S. adds new sanctions. Zelenskyy warned that this approach lets Putin "test NATO" and avoid serious punishment for invading Ukraine.

Trump arrives in the UK on Tuesday for his second state visit, which will include meetings at Windsor Castle and Chequers and a military flypast by US and British jets.

Image source: File

Trump says foreign workers are welcome in America

President Donald Trump says skilled foreign workers are "welcome" in the United States, even as his administration continues a tough immigration crackdown.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that he doesn't want to "frighten off or disincentivize investment" and supports letting foreign experts enter the country "for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products." He listed chips, semiconductors, computers, ships, and trains as industries where the U.S. still needs outside expertise.

Trump added, "We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own 'game,' sometime in the not too distant future."

His comments came 10 days after a large immigration raid at a Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery factory in Georgia. About 475 workers, mostly South Korean nationals, were arrested for visa violations or performing work not covered by their permits.

Images of workers chained and handcuffed made many angry in South Korea, and President Lee Jae Myung warned the raid could hurt future investment. Seoul repatriated the workers on Friday.

South Korean trade unions have demanded an official apology, but the U.S. decided not to deport the arrested workers.

Image source: File

Trump says Charlie Kirk 'could have been president'

Donald Trump has praised Charlie Kirk as a future president and announced he will award the conservative activist the Presidential Medal of Freedom after Kirk's death.

Kirk, 31, was a close Trump ally and co-founder of Turning Point USA. He was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and died soon after.

Speaking Thursday at a Pentagon ceremony marking the 9/11 anniversary, Trump called the killing a "heinous assassination" and said: "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions. Our prayers are with his wife, Erika, and his beautiful children."

CNBC host Joe Kernen said Trump phoned him about another matter but quickly began talking about Kirk. "He's devastated," Kernen said. "He told me Charlie helped him greatly in the last election and could have been president someday."

Turning Point USA issued a statement mourning its founder, calling him "a natural builder and problem solver" with "an overwhelming passion for life" who refused to "squander a single day."

After the shooting, threats forced Hampton University and Alabama State University to cancel classes and put Virginia State University on lockdown. Capitol Police also investigated a report of an incident near the Democratic National Committee but later said it was not credible.

Vice President JD Vance, a longtime friend of Kirk, traveled to Utah to pay respects and plans to accompany Kirk's casket and his wife Erika aboard Air Force Two to Arizona.

Image source: File

Charlie Kirk, Trump's 'youth whisperer,' shot dead at 31

Charlie Kirk, a major force in drawing young voters to Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

Though he never held public office, Kirk became the Republican party's "youth whisperer." In 2012 he co-founded Turning Point USA to push conservative, anti-woke ideas on campuses, eventually creating chapters at more than 3,000 colleges. His shows on radio, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok gave him a huge following and made him a central figure in Trump's youth strategy.

Kirk's message mixed patriotism, populism and evangelical Christianity. He often promoted false claims about the 2020 election and Covid vaccines, rejected the idea of separating church and state, and used harsh rhetoric against Islam and LGBTQ+ people. Just a day before his death he wrote on X: "Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America."

Kirk was a close ally of Trump. He chaired Students for Trump in 2019, helped organise buses for the January 6 rally, and in Trump's second term advised on administration hires while serving on the Air Force Academy board. His 2024 "You're Being Brainwashed" tour visited 25 campuses to boost Gen Z turnout for Trump.

Raised in suburban Chicago, Kirk turned to conservatism during the Obama years and left college after one semester to focus on activism. By his mid-twenties he was a regular speaker at Republican conventions, mixing viral campus confrontations with calls for Christian political dominance.

Kirk leaves behind a wife, Erika Frantzve, and two young children. His Turning Point network is expected to continue shaping Republican politics and Trump's outreach to young voters even after his death.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Scrapbook claims Trump 'bought' woman from Epstein for $22,500

A scrapbook made for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday has been released, showing a photo of him holding a check signed by Donald Trump, along with a note. The caption suggests Epstein "sold" Trump a woman for $22,500.

The photo, released by Democrats on the House oversight committee, shows Epstein with Joel Pashcow, a Mar-a-Lago member, and a woman whose face is blurred.

The caption, apparently written by Pashcow, says: "Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells 'fully depreciated' [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500." It adds: "Even though I handled the deal I didn't get any of the money on the girl!"

The check is signed "DJ Trump" in a style different from his usual signature. The Wall Street Journal reported that the woman was someone Epstein and Trump "socialised with" in the 1990s. Her lawyer said she had no relationship with either man, didn't know Pashcow, and called the note a "disgusting hoax."

Pashcow, linked to Epstein's flight logs, lived near Mar-a-Lago and ran a real estate firm. He also sat on the Palm Beach police and fire foundation board. In 2020, when asked about Epstein, he angrily dismissed the question.

The scrapbook, compiled by Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, also contains explicit drawings and contributions from figures like Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, Peter Mandelson, and Les Wexner.

Trump, once close to Epstein before a falling-out in 2004, has since called Epstein a "dead issue." He has also faced years of accusations of misconduct toward women, including civil court rulings finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Image source: @SpencerHakimian

Trump denies writing note found in Epstein files

House Democrats have released a letter they say was written by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, even though Trump has strongly denied ever writing it.

The letter was found in Epstein's leather-bound "birthday book," which was put together for his 50th birthday. It was handed over by Epstein's estate after a subpoena from the House oversight committee. Inside a drawing of a woman's body, the letter shows a made-up conversation between Trump and Epstein and appears to carry Trump's signature.

Congressman Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, said: "The committee has secured the infamous 'Birthday Book' that contains a note from President Trump that he said did not exist. It's time for the president to tell the truth and release all the Epstein files."

The White House did not comment directly but tried to discredit the letter. Trump's deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted an image of a different Trump signature and wrote on X: "It's not his signature. DEFAMATION!"

Trump has said the letter is fake, but experts point out that for years Trump often signed only his first name, with a style that looks similar to the note in the book. A 1995 Trump signature closely matches the one in question.

The "birthday book" contains dozens of other sexually explicit notes and drawings, including sketches by Epstein's girlfriends and photos of animals. It also includes contributions from powerful figures such as Bill Clinton, Leon Black, Alan Dershowitz, Peter Mandelson, and Les Wexner.

Trump has repeatedly denied writing or drawing anything in the book, saying: "These are not my words, not the way I talk." He has filed a $10bn defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and its parent company News Corp over their earlier reporting.

The Trump administration has also shifted its position several times on whether Epstein-related files exist or should be released, with Trump once dismissing them as a "Democrat hoax."

The House oversight committee, made up of both Democrats and Republicans, continues to investigate Epstein-related records. Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Image source: File

Trump gives Hamas his 'last warning' to accept Gaza deal

Donald Trump has given what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, telling the group to agree to his deal to release hostages from Gaza.

"The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Sunday. "This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Soon after, Hamas confirmed it had received new ideas from the United States through mediators. The group said it was discussing the ideas with those mediators, but did not give details. Hamas repeated that it is ready to negotiate the release of all hostages, but only if Israel announces a clear end to the war and fully withdraws its forces from Gaza.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump said: "I think we're going to have a deal on Gaza very soon." He added that he believed all hostages would be returned, "dead or alive."

On Saturday, Israel's N12 News reported details of Trump's new proposal. According to the report, Hamas would release all 48 remaining hostages on the first day of a truce. In return, Israel would release thousands of Palestinian prisoners from its jails. The two sides would then use the ceasefire period to negotiate an end to the war.

An Israeli official told N12 that the country was "seriously considering" Trump's proposal but did not give more information.

Image source: File

Trump set to call Defence Department the 'Department of War'

Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Friday to rebrand the Pentagon as the "Department of War," the White House has confirmed.

The order will let Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth call himself "Secretary of War" and instructs officials across government to use the new name in all communications.

Since Trump can't formally change a federal agency name without Congress, the title will be listed as a "secondary name."

Trump has argued the rebrand shows America as tougher and more aggressive, saying the US "had an unbelievable history of victory when it was the Department of War." He brushed aside questions about Congress, saying: "We're just going to do it."

The US dropped the "War" title after World War II, creating the Department of Defense in 1949. Trump, however, says going back to the old name marks the 200th day of his second term and reflects his legacy.

Image source: File

Democrats fear Trump could use 'crisis' excuse to cancel elections

When Donald Trump met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in August, the focus was supposed to be Russia's war. But Trump turned the talk to US politics.

After Zelensky explained that Ukrainian law bans elections during wartime, Trump joked: "So if we're in a war, no more elections? Oh, that's good." The room laughed, but Democrats back home weren't laughing.

Several leading Democrats now say Trump might try to cancel or control elections to stay in power.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Trump's use of federal troops in cities is part of a plan to interfere in voting. He compared it to how Adolf Hitler quickly turned Germany into a dictatorship.

California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed, saying Trump doesn't even want another election. He warned Trump is building up ICE like his "private police force" that could be sent to polling stations.

Other Democrats, including New York congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner, also warned Trump could manufacture a "crisis" to shut down elections, CNN reported.

Trump has often tested the limits of democracy. He tried to overturn the 2020 election, suggested delaying that year's vote, and has openly joked about serving a third term. He also wants to end mail-in voting and voting machines, even though he doesn't have the legal power.

Image source: File

Trump calls death talk "fake news" after quiet weekend

Donald Trump has brushed off fresh rumours about his health, saying he spent the Labor Day weekend giving interviews and visiting his Virginia golf course.

"I was very active over the weekend," the 79-year-old president told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Asked about social media chatter that he had died, he dismissed it as "fake news."

Trump complained that the speculation started only because he did not hold public events for two days. "It's so fake. 'Is he OK, how's he feeling, what's wrong?"' he said.

Over the weekend, posts on X claimed something was wrong because Trump had no public schedule. The talk grew after Vice President JD Vance told USA Today that Trump was "in good shape" but added he was ready to step in if needed.

Image source: File

Trump changes White House lights after camera makes him look bad

Donald Trump has upgraded the lights in the Cabinet Room after reportedly complaining that the old setup made him look bad on camera.

According to Politico, the president was unhappy with footage from a recent meeting where his hair appeared to glow oddly under the lights. Journalists and social media users mocked the "strange" look, and soon after, the fixtures were replaced.

The change is part of a wave of redecorations and building projects Trump has launched in his second term. The Cabinet Room and Oval Office are now filled with gold touches, and plans are in motion for a $200-million ballroom at the White House, due to open in 2028.

An unnamed aide said: "He seems to wake up and say, 'What else needs to be improved?' Every day, it's something new."

The president has also suggested rebranding a golf course on the Potomac and promised to "beautify Washington, D.C. in 12 months."

Supporters in the White House say Trump is "a builder at heart," while critics see the endless renovations as vanity projects. Either way, his quest for a "golden age" of America is now shining, literally.

Image source: File

Trump says he's 'never felt better' after death rumours

Rumours that Donald Trump had died spread quickly online last week after the US president was not seen in public for several days. His diary was empty, and people began to wonder if something was wrong.

These rumours followed weeks of talk about Trump's health, after bruises were seen on his hands and he appeared thinner in recent photos.

On Saturday, the gossip cooled down when photographers spotted Trump leaving the White House with his grandchildren to go play golf. But some people on social media claimed the man in the pictures was not really Trump, but a lookalike or body double.

On Sunday night, Trump posted on Truth Social: "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." He also bragged that Washington, D.C. was now a "crime free zone."

Doctors say Trump has a condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which affects blood flow in the veins and can cause swelling and bruising. They say it is not life-threatening and that he is still in "excellent health," though if it gets worse, it could be serious.

Even so, the rumours keep spreading online, with conspiracy theorists zooming in on photos and questioning whether the man seen at the golf course was really the president.

Image source: File

South Park puts Trump "in bed with the devil"

The hit cartoon South Park has once again taken aim at Donald Trump, and this time, it may have found a legal loophole to keep the president from suing.

In the season opener, Trump is shown as an insecure leader who ends up in bed with the devil. The episode pokes fun at his character, showing him as needy and desperate for approval.

Legal experts say this is part of a strategy often called the "small-penis rule": make the parody so exaggerated and silly that any lawsuit would only make the real person look worse.

If Trump sued, he'd have to argue that the cartoon version was close enough to reality.

Trump has been busy suing media outlets, but creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a long history of mocking political figures. US law protects parody, and public figures like Trump face a high bar in court.

The White House dismissed the show as a "fourth-rate production" clinging to attention. At Comic-Con, Parker responded with a straight face: "We're terribly sorry."

Image source: File

California governor warns Trump is serious about running for third term

California governor Gavin Newsom has warned that Donald Trump is serious about trying to run for a third term as US president, even though the constitution only allows two.

Speaking at a Politico event in Sacramento on Wednesday, Newsom said: "I don't think Donald Trump wants another election. This guy doesn't believe in free, fair elections. Wake up."

Newsom said Trump's supporters had even sent him "Trump 2028" hats. He argued Trump's actions show he plans to stay in power, pointing to the president's plan for a $200m gold-trimmed ballroom at the White House. "Who spends that and then leaves the house?"

The governor also revealed that during a February Oval Office meeting, Trump spoke about Franklin D Roosevelt, the only president to serve more than two terms. "And then he went on and on about the third term," Newsom said.

Trump has previously hinted he could try to get around the 22nd amendment, which doesn't allow a third term, but has also given mixed answers when asked if he will run again.

Newsom said Democrats must "fight fire with fire" and take Trump's threats seriously. "We're losing this country in real time," he warned. "This is not an exaggeration."

Image source: File

Trump says Gaza war should end in 'two to three weeks'

Donald Trump says the war in Gaza should end soon. He told reporters on Monday: "I think within the next two to three weeks, you're going to have a pretty good, conclusive ending."

His comments come as the world reacts with anger to the killings of civilians, journalists and medics, and to famine in Gaza caused by Israel's blockade.

Trump has made promises before that the war would end, but so far there has been no ceasefire and very little aid has reached Palestinians. Instead, his administration has given Israel billions of dollars in weapons and blocked global attempts to recognise a Palestinian state.

Trump said: "It's got to get over with because between hunger and worse than hunger, death, pure death, people are being killed."

Earlier this year, Trump suggested moving all Palestinians out of Gaza, something critics say would be ethnic cleansing.

On Monday, Trump seemed unaware that Israel had just bombed Nasser Hospital, killing 21 people, including five journalists. Asked about it, he said: "I'm not happy about it ... at the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare."

He then turned to talking about efforts to release Israeli captives in Gaza.

Image source: File

Trump caught hiding hand bruises with makeup

Donald Trump has been seen with heavy makeup on his right hand in Washington, leading people to believe he was trying to hide a bruise.

At a World Cup event in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump kept his right hand turned away from the cameras or covered it with his left hand. Online, people said the makeup looked obvious and mismatched with his skin, making the bruise stand out even more.

On Sunday, Trump was seen with another bruise on his left hand while at his golf club in Virginia.

This is not the first time the 79-year-old president has been seen with marks on his hands. Last month, the White House confirmed Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that causes swelling and bruising.

White House doctor Captain Sean Barbabella said the condition is "benign and common," adding that Trump remains "in excellent health." He explained the bruises could be from aspirin use and frequent handshakes.

But many people online are not convinced. Social media users said Trump looked thinner and weaker, with one writing: "He looks sick as hell ... I think his heart might be failing." Others suggested the marks could come from IV drips or blood tests.

The White House has dismissed those claims, saying Trump has no signs of heart failure, kidney disease or any other serious illness.

Image source: @Terror_Alarm

Trump accused of using Africa as a "dumping ground"

Activists have accused President Donald Trump of turning African countries into a "dumping ground" after five convicted criminals were deported to Eswatini.

The July 16 deportation flight carried men from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen, all convicted in the US of crimes including child rape, murder and robbery. Their home countries had refused to take them back.

Eswatini is the second African country to receive Trump's deportees this month. Washington also sent eight others, described as "uniquely barbaric monsters," to war-torn South Sudan.

Trump's "third country" plan follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing deportations to unrelated nations. Critics say the policy tramples human rights.

Wandile Dludlu, deputy president of opposition group PUDEMO, said the US sees Eswatini "as a criminal dumpsite." He warned the country's overcrowded prisons, already at 170% capacity, cannot cope.

The Eswatini government insists the men pose "no security threat" and will be kept in isolated units. It says it will work with the US and UN agencies on their eventual repatriation.

Civil society groups are threatening legal action, arguing the deportations violate Eswatini's own laws.

Trump has also discussed similar deportation deals with Liberia, Senegal, Rwanda and others. Critics say smaller African nations are being pressured into accepting unwanted criminals in exchange for US favour.

Image source: File

Trump bans new solar and wind projects

President Donald Trump said his administration will not approve any new solar or wind power projects, even as parts of the US struggle to keep up with rising electricity demand.

"We will not approve wind or farmer-destroying Solar. The days of stupidity are over in the USA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The move comes after the White House last month handed all renewable permits to the Interior Secretary's office.

Trump blames renewables for higher power prices, pointing to the PJM Interconnection grid, where costs jumped 22% in the latest auction as coal plants closed and demand surged from data centers.

But experts say solar and batteries are the fastest way to fill the supply gap, and they already make up most of the projects lined up to join the grid.

Since taking office, Trump has rolled back tax credits for solar and wind, slapped tariffs on steel and copper, and pushed the Department of Agriculture to stop supporting solar farms. His "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" ends wind and solar subsidies completely by 2027.

Image source: File

Trump calls himself and Netanyahu "war heroes" after Iran strike

Donald Trump has declared that both he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are "war heroes" after US airstrikes destroyed three Iranian nuclear sites in June.

In a radio interview on The Mark Levin Show, Trump praised Netanyahu: "Bibi is a good man. He's fighting. They're trying to put him in jail on top of everything else. He's a war hero ... I guess I am, too."

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes in Gaza.

Trump, who has never fought in a war, boasted about the secret attack on Iran - dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer - where US B-2 bombers dropped 30,000-pound "bunker busters" on Tehran's underground facilities.

"It was an obliteration," Trump said, adding he had personally rewarded the pilots in the Oval Office.

The Pentagon originally assessed the strike only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, but Trump insists it crippled Tehran's capabilities for years.

Image source: File

Trump says 'no boots on the ground' in Ukraine peace deal

Donald Trump says the US will not send troops to Ukraine under any peace deal with Vladimir Putin but hinted America may provide air power to help enforce an agreement.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump told listeners: "You have my assurance - no US boots on the ground." But he added Washington was "willing to help by air."

The White House said both Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy had shown interest in meeting soon. Hungary and Switzerland have offered to host, while France suggested Geneva.

Nato's chief, Mark Rutte, called Trump's promise of security guarantees a "significant breakthrough." Zelenskyy also welcomed the move, calling guarantees a "key issue" in ending the war.

But doubts remain. Moscow has rejected any Nato troops in Ukraine. European leaders are scrambling to push Trump into a tougher line with Putin after their friendly Alaska summit.

Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw from occupied regions, while Zelenskyy insists no land can be ceded.

Image source: File

Trump says Putin agreed to meet Zelensky face-to-face

Vladimir Putin has agreed to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in person to discuss ending the war, Donald Trump announced Monday - though Russia hasn't confirmed it yet.

"I called President Putin, and began arrangements for a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump wrote on Truth Social after tense White House talks. He said a three-way meeting with himself would follow.

Germany's leader Friedrich Merz seemed to confirm it: "The American president agreed there would be a meeting within the next two weeks." But he warned Putin might not show up.

Russia only said Putin was open to the "idea" of talks.

Last week, Trump threatened Putin with "very severe consequences." Now he's completely flipped, saying no ceasefire is needed.

"I don't think you'd need a ceasefire," Trump said. "If you look at the six deals I settled this year - I didn't do any ceasefires."

Trump promised America would help protect Ukraine, but Europe would do most of the work. Zelensky offered to buy $90-billion worth of US weapons - mainly planes and air defense systems.

European leaders still want a ceasefire first, especially after 10 people died in Russian attacks Monday, including a toddler.

This White House visit went much better than Zelensky's last one, when Trump and VP JD Vance criticised him. This time there were even jokes about clothing.

Trump said any peace would be long-term, not temporary.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Putin agrees to Ukraine peace deal with security promises

Vladimir Putin has reportedly agreed to a huge peace deal that would give Ukraine strong new protection from America and Europe, according to Donald Trump's top negotiator Steve Witkoff.

Russia has apparently offered to give up some of the five Ukrainian areas it stole - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. Sources say Putin might keep just Donetsk and Luhansk while stopping his push into southern Ukraine.

Witkoff said: "We agreed to strong security promises that I would call game-changing. The US could offer Article 5-style protection - one of the main reasons Ukraine wants NATO membership. We covered almost all the other issues needed for a peace deal."

Article 5 means if someone attacks you, all your allies fight back - it's NATO's strongest protection.

This news comes before crucial talks in Washington between Ukraine's President Zelensky and Trump. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and many European leaders are flying in to show support for Ukraine.

Starmer will stand with Zelensky at the White House. Other big names coming include EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, and NATO boss Mark Rutte.

Sources say Zelensky begged Europe's top leaders to come with him for "moral support" before his big meeting with Trump.

This is Zelensky's first time back in the Oval Office since Trump and VP JD Vance kicked him out earlier this year during a heated argument.

Putin's deal reportedly goes beyond Ukraine. Moscow would promise not to attack other European countries.

In return, Ukraine would:

Give up trying to join NATO

Officially say Crimea belongs to Russia

Agree to trade some territory in Donetsk and Luhansk

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump warns Putin to make peace or face 'very severe' punishment

Donald Trump warned Wednesday that Vladimir Putin will face "very severe consequences" if he doesn't agree to stop the Ukraine war at their big meeting in Alaska on Friday.

Trump will meet Putin at a military base in Anchorage - the same place America used to watch the Soviet Union during the Cold War. If that goes well, Trump wants a second meeting right away with both Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

"If the first one goes OK, we'll have a quick second one," Trump told reporters. "I would like to do it almost immediately."

European leaders had an emergency video call with Trump and his VP JD Vance before the Putin meeting. They're worried Trump might give away too much to get a deal.

Britain, France, and Germany told Trump he can't let Putin keep any Ukrainian land and that Ukraine must be protected. Trump seemed to agree, promising this Alaska meeting is just a "feel-out" to test what Putin wants.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy has said his military won't give up territory. But Russia wants to keep at least four Ukrainian regions - either through talks or by force.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump got angry at news coverage, writing on Truth Social: "The media is being really, really unfair about my meeting with Putin. We win EVERYTHING."

Trump wants to end the war quickly to keep his campaign promise. Europe wants to make sure Ukraine doesn't get screwed. Putin wants to keep the land Russia has taken. Something's got to give on Friday.

Image source: File

South Africa slams US report saying it treats people badly

South Africa is upset at a harsh report by the US State Department that said the country badly treats its people, calling it "wrong and unfair."

The US said South Africa got much worse at protecting people's rights last year. This happened especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a new law about taking land in December.

The Americans said South Africa:

Is trying to take land away from white farmers

Lets police kill and arrest people for no good reason

Doesn't punish government workers who hurt people

Allows hate speech against white people

Government spokesman Chrispin Phiri said South Africa was very upset with the report. He said it got the facts wrong.

"The report doesn't show what our country is really like," Phiri said. He said America used bad information and lies.

Phiri said the US wrongly called some farm worker deaths "murders by police" even though the courts are still deciding what happened. He said the report ignored that South Africa has proper ways to investigate police.

Phiri attacked America right back. He said the US left an important UN group that watches human rights, so America "doesn't want anyone checking up on them."

He also pointed out America's own problems, like how it treats refugees and people trying to cross the border.

Phiri said the United Nations recently said South Africa's new land law was good for fixing unfair land ownership - the opposite of what America claimed.

This fight comes as President Trump has been putting higher tariffs on South African goods and threatening more punishment. The harsh human rights report adds to tensions between Trump's America and South Africa.

South Africa will release papers this week to prove the US report is wrong. The government says it will talk to America about the problems.

Image source: File

Trump says he's "going to Russia" when Putin meeting is actually in Alaska

Donald Trump got mocked online after accidentally saying he was going to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin - when the meeting is actually happening in Alaska.

During a crime press conference at the White House, Trump said: "I'm going to Russia on Friday. I don't like being up here, talking about how unsafe and dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was."

But the Putin meeting is set for Alaska, not Russia.

The clip quickly went viral on X, with users having a field day:

"Wait, did he give Alaska back to Putin already?" one person asked.

"Has the Trump administration just announced they've ceded Alaska to Russia?" another wondered.

"You're embarrassing our country," someone else wrote.

Russian nationalists have long wanted Alaska back - Russia sold it to the US in 1867 for several million dollars. Putin has been pressured over the years to reclaim it, but he's never shown interest.

The Alaska meeting is significant because it's Putin's first time on American soil in 10 years, and it's happening on land that used to be Russian territory.

The two leaders plan to discuss the Ukraine war, hoping to reach some kind of ceasefire deal. But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn't invited to the Alaska meeting.

Trump's mistake happened during his ongoing attacks on Washington DC crime rates. He's been claiming teenage gang members are running wild, even though violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low.

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control," Trump posted on Truth Social, demanding tougher laws to prosecute minors as adults starting at age 14.

He also wants homeless people removed from the capital "IMMEDIATELY."

Image source: File

Trump wants homeless gone from Washington after seeing tents on golf trip

Donald Trump demanded on Sunday that homeless people leave Washington DC "IMMEDIATELY" and threatened to jail criminals - even though violent crime in the capital is at its lowest point in 30 years.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote on Truth Social while heading to his golf club. "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital."

Trump posted four photos apparently taken from his motorcade on the way to golf. They showed 10 tents along a highway, one person sleeping on building steps, and some roadside litter near the Kennedy Center.

He promised a Monday news conference that would "essentially stop violent crime" in DC without explaining how. He later said it would also be about "cleanliness."

About 800 people sleep outside on any given night in the city of 700,000. Another 3,275 use emergency shelters, and 1,065 are in temporary housing, The Guardian reported.

Violent crime in DC dropped 35% in 2024 and hit a 30-year low. This year, it's down another 26%.

"We are not experiencing a crime spike," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told MSNBC Sunday. "We have spent two years driving down violent crime to a 30-year low."

Trump wants to send federal officers and possibly the National Guard to patrol DC streets, even though federal law enforcement already works with city police.

The White House won't say what legal power Trump has to kick people out of DC. He only controls federal land and buildings, not the whole city.

Trump's lawyers are "studying" whether to overturn the 1973 law that lets DC residents govern themselves instead of being controlled directly by the federal government.

DC's congressional representative Eleanor Holmes Norton called Trump's comments "misguided and offensive" to the 700,000 people who live in the capital.

"DC residents, a majority of whom are Black and brown, are worthy and capable of governing themselves," she said.

Image source: File

Trump ready to talk to Putin without Ukraine

Donald Trump says he is ready to meet Vladimir Putin - even though the Russian leader refuses to meet Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said Putin doesn't have to meet Zelenskyy first. "They want to meet with me, and I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," he said.

This clashes with a report claiming Trump would only meet Putin if he sat down with Zelenskyy, something Putin has rejected.

The US and Russia keep giving different stories, adding to confusion over whether a summit will happen.

Putin says the "right conditions" for talks with Zelenskyy aren't there yet. Kremlin officials say they are preparing a Trump-Putin meeting, possibly in the UAE, but deny plans for a three-way summit.

Kyiv and European leaders fear Trump and Putin could strike a deal without Ukraine in the room. Zelenskyy says talks work best when leaders are involved and has been speaking with Germany and France to form a united European position.

Trump has recently criticised Russian attacks on civilians and threatened new sanctions if progress isn't made. The White House says sanctions are still coming.

If the summit goes ahead, it would be the first meeting between a US and Russian president since 2021.

Image source: File

Trump could meet Putin next week to end Ukraine war

Donald Trump could sit down with Vladimir Putin as soon as next week to try ending the Ukraine war, White House officials said Wednesday.

"There's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon," Trump told reporters when asked about meeting with Ukraine and Russia's leaders.

According to reports, Trump wants to meet Putin first, then have a three-way meeting with Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It would be the first US-Russia leader meeting since 2021.

This comes after Trump's special guy, Steve Witkoff, spent three hours talking with Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday. Trump claimed "great progress was made" in those talks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned not to get too excited. Many "impediments" to peace remain, especially over which territory Russia gets to keep. There's no actual ceasefire plan on the table yet.

"What we have is a better understanding of what Russia wants," Rubio said. Now they need to see "what Ukraine is willing to accept."

This all happens just before Trump's Friday deadline for Russia to make peace or face new punishments. Trump has already hit India with 25% tariffs for buying Russian oil, and more countries could get punished Friday.

After Trump called him Wednesday night, Zelenskyy said: "The war has to end, and it has to be a just ending. Ukraine has to defend its independence."

Putin hasn't shown he's ready to give up his main war goals yet. But there are rumors Russia might offer to stop long-range attacks from both sides.

Trump's Ukraine envoy is heading to Kyiv soon for more talks.

Image source: File

Trump says he 'probably won't' run for third term

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "probably not" run for a third term, but didn't completely rule it out.

"I'd like to run," Trump told CNBC's Squawk Box. "I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

The problem? The Constitution's 22nd Amendment clearly says no one can be elected president more than twice - even if the terms aren't back-to-back like Trump's.

But Trump and his allies keep talking about ways around this rule. Some ideas include getting rid of the amendment completely or having Trump run as vice president, then taking over as president.

Back in March, Trump told NBC there "are methods" for him to become president again if he wanted to. He's repeatedly refused to promise he won't try for a third term.

Trump's team says he's "focused on undoing all the hurt Biden has caused" right now and it's "far too early" to think about 2028.

Trump's official store is already selling "Trump 2028" merchandise. One hat promises to help buyers "rewrite the rules."

So while Trump says he "probably won't" run again, he's clearly not closing that door completely - Constitution or no Constitution.

Image source: File

Trump and Putin head for crash over Ukraine war

Are Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about to have a massive fight? A popular Russian newspaper thinks so, saying "a head-on collision seems unavoidable" between the two leaders.

Here's what's happening: Putin keeps fighting his war in Ukraine. Trump keeps cranking up the pressure - setting deadlines, threatening punishments, and moving nuclear submarines closer to Russia.

When Trump first came back to power, things looked cozy. The US even sided with Russia at the United Nations in February. Trump and Putin talked about visiting each other's countries, and Trump's envoy made four trips to Moscow in two months. Putin even gave him a portrait of Trump.

But Trump wanted Putin to stop fighting in Ukraine completely. Putin, who thinks Russia is winning, wasn't interested.

So Trump got fed up, calling Russia's attacks "disgusting" and accusing Putin of talking "bullshit" about Ukraine. Last month, Trump gave Putin 10 days to end the war or face more punishment. That deadline runs out this week.

Trump's envoy is heading back to Russia this week for more talks. Some experts think

Trump might offer Russia sweet deals if they agree to peace.

The problem is Putin still wants everything: Ukrainian territory, Ukraine to stay neutral, and limits on Ukraine's army.

Trump wants a deal but Putin wants victory.

Image source: File

Trump's tariff forces South Africa to find new markets

South Africa is scrambling to find new customers in Africa and Asia after the US slapped it with 30% trade tariffs starting August 7.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday the country won't give up on talks with America, but it's also looking elsewhere fast. The US is South Africa's second-biggest trading partner, and these tariffs could kill 100,000 jobs in a country where unemployment is already over 30%.

"Our top priority is protecting our export industries," Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter. South Africa will keep trying to save its US market access while "accelerating" the hunt for new buyers, especially in Africa.

The 30% tariff is the highest hitting any country south of the Sahara. It comes as US-South Africa relations have gone downhill over various policy disagreements.

To try avoiding these punishing tariffs, South Africa has offered to buy US natural gas and farm products, plus invest more in mining and metals recycling.

The tariffs will especially hurt South Africa's farms, car makers, and textile companies - industries that Pretoria says don't compete with US businesses but actually support them.

Meanwhile, the US hit several other African countries with 15% tariffs, including tiny Lesotho, which had originally faced threats of 50% tariffs.

Image source: File

South Africa fails to reach trade deal with US

South Africans woke up to the bad news on Friday that US tariffs on local goods have gone up to 30%.

The White House confirmed on Thursday that South Africa's new "reciprocal" tariff rate will take effect in seven days. This comes after months of tense trade talks, and no deal.

Under previous agreements like AGOA, SA goods entered the US duty-free. But now, products like cars and citrus will cost a lot more in the American market, making them harder to sell.

The Trump administration says SA failed to meet the deadline to strike a trade deal. In May, the US rejected South Africa's first offer. A second, sweeter offer, including natural gas imports, steel quotas, and R60-billion in investment, was also ignored.

President Trump has slapped similar tariffs on 70 other countries. Lesotho was spared (cut to 15%), but others like Canada and Switzerland got hit hard too.

In July, Trump warned President Ramaphosa of the looming 30% tariff. Now it's here.

Image source: File

Trump falls asleep during major health launch

President Donald Trump looked like he was falling asleep during a major health announcement at the White House.

During a televised event on Wednesday, Trump struggled to stay awake while his health boss, Dr. Mehmet Oz, explained how the US government plans to upgrade the healthcare system using tech, apps, and artificial intelligence.

As Oz spoke about diabetes, weight-loss plans, and using QR codes to manage prescriptions, Trump kept blinking slowly and closing his eyes. He looked like he wasn't following a word.

The video quickly went viral. "Trump is fighting for his life to stay awake," joked one journalist on X. Another user wrote: "Was he up all night golfing?"

But the sleepy moment came during a big shift: Americans will soon be asked to move their health records to private platforms linked to companies like Google, Amazon and Noom. These apps will read lab results, track medical progress, and even suggest diets using AI.

Officials say the data will stay private and only be shared with permission.

Trump didn't respond to questions at the end.

Image source: File

South Africa offers cash, gas, chickens but Trump won't budge

South Africa is running out of time to stop massive US tariffs, despite offering billions in trade and investment.

With just days to go before a 30% tax hits SA exports to the US, government officials say they're still waiting for real feedback from Washington.

South Africa has put a major deal on the table, including nearly R60-billion in local investment into US industries like mining and recycling, a 10-year gas import agreement, and easier access for US poultry and blueberries into the SA market. In return, it's asking the US to scrap harsh tariffs on sectors like agriculture, shipping, and small business exports.

But the US hasn't responded, and the deadline is Friday.

If nothing changes, South African exports will take a big hit. Already, car and steel exports have dropped by 30%. Citrus farmers warn their fruit could go unsold, News24 reported.

Talks hit a wall over Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), which some US officials oppose.

Trade Minister Parks Tau says SA has "put its best foot forward," and a crisis plan is now being prepared.

Only five countries have made deals with the US so far. South Africa says it's ready, but the clock is ticking.

Image source: File

Trump turns on Israel over Gaza starvation

Donald Trump has told Israel to open the gates and "let every ounce of food" into Gaza, admitting for the first time there is "real starvation" in the region.

The US president made the comment during a messy 70-minute press conference at his Scottish golf course, where he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump directly contradicted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who called reports of starvation "a bold-faced lie".

Trump replied: "Look at the kids. That's real starvation. You can't fake that."

He said Israel must do more to let aid through, while blaming Hamas for not releasing hostages. He also claimed the US and allies would set up "walk-in food centres", but gave no details.

Meanwhile, Trump said he was losing patience with Putin and gave Russia 10-12 days to agree to a Ukraine ceasefire before new sanctions kick in.

He praised Starmer but told him to "cut taxes" and "get tough on immigration" if he wants to win the next UK election -comments likely to annoy Downing Street.

Outside Trump's golf course, protesters waved Palestinian flags and called him a bully. One said, "If it was my grandchildren starving, I'd want people to speak up too."

Image source: File

Trump's caddie drops the ball - literally

Donald Trump was caught in a cheeky golf moment during his visit to Scotland, and social media isn't letting it slide.

A video shot from a nearby building shows Trump arriving at his Turnberry golf course in a cart. As he pulls up near a tricky spot on the fairway, one of his caddies walks ahead and drops a ball on the grass. A few seconds later, Trump steps out with his club and strolls straight toward it.

"Who needs talent when you've got a personal ball-dropper?" joked one X user. Another wrote, "Him and Kim Jong Un would be an unstoppable team."

The video popped up just hours after Trump met with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the same course. Together, they announced a massive $1.35-trillion trade deal between the US and EU.

Turns out, a sneaky golf ball placement gets more clicks than global economics.

Image source: File

Trump named in Epstein files but White House says it's "fake news"

The White House is denying reports that President Donald Trump was told in May that his name appears in files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Wall Street Journal says Attorney General Pam Bondi briefed Trump, telling him the documents included hundreds of names, including his, but that it didn't mean he did anything wrong. Trump later said he was never told.

A White House spokesperson called it "fake news," while Trump's team blamed "criminal leakers and the liberal media."

Trump had promised to release Epstein-related files during his campaign, but supporters are now angry that no "client list" has come out. The FBI says no such list exists.

A judge this week refused to release grand jury records from Epstein's 2006 Florida case, saying it would break secrecy laws. Meanwhile, Congress is trying to force the justice department to hand over files, and to make Ghislaine Maxwell testify from prison.

Maxwell, jailed for helping Epstein traffic underage girls, says she'll decide after a meeting with the justice department.

Democrats say the Trump team is covering up. Even some Republicans are joining efforts to get the files released.

Trump once called Epstein a "friend" but says they fell out in 2004.

Image source: File

Trump wants to punish South Africa over links to Russia

A US committee just passed a Bill that could worsen America's relationship with South Africa. The "US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025" calls for a full review of ties between the two countries, and possible sanctions on top ANC and government officials.

The Bill passed by 34 to 16, mostly supported by Republicans, and now heads to the full House. If it becomes law, the Trump administration must look at whether SA has harmed US interests, and name any leaders guilty of corruption or human rights abuse for possible US travel bans.

The Bill says South Africa is close to America's enemies, Russia, China, Iran, and even Hamas. It also slams SA for accusing Israel of genocide and pushing anti-Taiwan policies.

The Bill's sponsor, Republican Ronny Jackson, has strong links to pro-Israel donors. But top Democrat Gregory Meeks called the Bill "heavy-handed" and said it would hurt long-standing US-SA ties.

South Africa's foreign minister said diplomacy is the way forward, and denied any anti-white violence. The ANC says the Bill is politically motivated and ignores decades of shared struggle and partnership.

Image source: File

Trump wants minerals from Africa and a place to send migrants

US President Donald Trump met five African leaders at the White House last week. It was a surprise, since Trump doesn't usually focus on Africa. The countries he chose. Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, and Gabon, all have oil, gas, and rare minerals.

Trump said the US wants to move from giving aid to doing trade. He even shut down the US aid agency, USAID.

But trade wasn't the only thing on the table. Trump asked the leaders to help with immigration by taking in people the US wants to deport, including asylum seekers and criminals, while their cases are still being processed.

The leaders talked up their mineral wealth. Trump, not knowing Liberia speaks English, told its president he had "beautiful English."

Experts say Trump wants to lock down mineral deals and maybe find new places for US military bases in Africa, especially after Niger kicked them out. But sending migrants to poor countries won't be easy.

One analyst said instead of dumping people, the US should help African countries build jobs so their youth don't risk dying trying to leave.

Image source: File

Trump demands peace but Putin won't back down in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't seem surprised or shaken by Donald Trump's latest threats. Trump, who once promised to end the war in 24 hours and improve US-Russia ties, has now sent weapons to Ukraine and warned Russia of heavy sanctions if there's no peace deal in 50 days.

Putin had hoped for better ties with Trump but always made it clear that his main goal was victory in Ukraine. Kremlin insiders say Trump's shift is disappointing, but not unexpected. A former official said, "Putin always cared more about the war than friendship with Trump."

Trump grew frustrated after six calls with Putin led nowhere. He joked that after each "nice" call, Melania would point out another bombing. Putin's forces have been stepping up attacks, using drones and missiles to hit Ukrainian cities, the Guardian reported.

Still, Moscow isn't giving up on Trump. Russian insiders believe he's emotional and might change course again.

With over 100,000 Russian soldiers dead, Putin wants a clear win. Peace, he says, will only come if Ukraine agrees to stay neutral and gives up land. Far-right voices in Russia now say a full clash with the US is likely, and may already be underway.

Image source: File

Trump posts fake AI video of Obama being arrested in Oval Office

US President Donald Trump posted a fake video showing former president Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office.

The video, made using AI, shows Obama in handcuffs and being dragged away while Trump watches. Trump posted the video on his Truth Social platform with the words: "No one is above the law."

There was no warning that the video was fake, and many people who saw it believed it was real.

Trump has often attacked Obama and claims that Obama's government worked to destroy his presidency. Trump has also said that he wants to jail his political enemies if he wins a second term.

His post comes shortly after Tulsi Gabbard, the US intelligence chief, accused Obama's team of starting the "Russia hoax" to make Trump look bad after his 2016 election win. No evidence has been shared publicly, and Obama has not responded.

The White House has not commented on the video.

Image source: File

Doctors reveal Trump has blood flow disease in his legs

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump has a condition that affects blood flow in his legs.

Doctors found that the 79-year-old US president is suffering from something called chronic venous insufficiency. It means his veins are not working properly, and blood is not flowing back to his heart like it should.

The condition was found after Trump had some swelling in his lower legs. A White House doctor checked him and said it's not life-threatening, but could become painful or disabling if not treated.

Experts say the disease happens when vein valves are damaged or weak, causing blood to leak backwards and collect in the legs.

Symptoms can include swelling, pain, cramps, itchy skin, varicose veins and even wounds that don't heal. It's most common in people over 70, but can also affect pregnant women, overweight people, or anyone who stands or sits too long without moving.

The White House said Trump does not have any blood clots or blocked arteries, which is good news. His doctors have told him to wear special stockings and keep exercising to improve blood flow.

On the same day this news came out, Trump also told his Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all secret grand jury files in the Jeffrey Epstein sex case.

Image source: File

Trump's 30% tariff could kill 100,000 South African jobs

US President Donald Trump's new 30% import tax on South African goods could destroy around 100,000 jobs in the country.

South Africa's Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said on Wednesday that the agriculture and car-making industries will be hit the hardest.

Speaking on radio station 702, Kganyago said the agriculture sector could suffer badly. "Farming employs many low-skilled workers. The new tax will hit products like oranges, grapes and wine," he said.

He also raised the alarm about South African car exports, which have already dropped by more than 80% after Trump started taxing imported cars in April.

"If we don't find other solutions, we could lose up to 100,000 jobs," he warned.

South Africa already has one of the world's highest unemployment rates. The official jobless rate is 32.9%, and the broader rate is over 43%.

Farmer groups say the new taxes will also hurt macadamia nut, fruit juice and ostrich leather exports.

In the citrus industry alone, about 35,000 jobs are at risk. The new tariffs could destroy small towns like Citrusdal in the Western Cape that depend on fruit exports to the US.

Image source: South African Reserve Bank

Top Trump ally turns on him over Epstein case

One of Donald Trump's closest allies, Mike Johnson, now says the truth about Jeffrey Epstein must come out.

Johnson is the Speaker of the House - a powerful job in the US. He says the US government must show the public all the files it has on Epstein.

Epstein was a rich man who was arrested for trafficking underage girls. He died in jail in 2019. Many people don't believe the official story that he killed himself, and they think powerful people who were involved with him are being protected.

Trump had promised to make everything public. But now he says people should stop focusing on Epstein and has called the case "boring".

That has made many of Trump's Maga supporters very angry. They believe Trump broke his promise.

Johnson said: "We need to put it all out there and let people decide." He also asked Trump's top lawyer, Pam Bondi, to explain why she once said Epstein's "client list" was on her desk, but hasn't released it.

Trump said Bondi can decide what files to release, but Bondi refuses to talk about Epstein. She says she's focusing on fighting drug dealers and human traffickers.

Many Maga supporters are now turning on Trump. Some are burning their red Trump hats in protest.

Image source: File

Trump's wife tells him to stop being soft on Putin

Donald Trump has admitted that his wife, Melania, has influenced how he deals with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said that after having "pleasant" conversations with Putin, Melania would scold him. "I come home and say, 'I had a great talk with Vladimir today,' and she says, 'Really? Another city in Ukraine just got bombed."'

Now, Trump has changed his tone. He warned Putin that Russia has 50 days to agree to a peace deal in Ukraine or face tough new tariffs. He also announced that the US will send more weapons to help Ukraine, Daily Star reported.

Melania, who was born in the former communist country of Yugoslavia and grew up in Slovenia, has strong views about Russia's war in Ukraine. She says she remembers what it was like living under a communist government and often reminds Trump of the suffering in Eastern Europe.

Even though Melania no longer lives full-time at the White House, Trump said they speak often and that she "knows what she's talking about".

Trump's warning to Russia comes just months after he called Putin "crazy" and begged him to stop bombing Ukraine. He said if no peace deal is reached in 50 days, he will hit Russia and its trade partners with heavy tariffs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke to Trump on the phone this week and that they agreed to speak more regularly about how to end the war.

Image source: File

Trump crowns himself as 'Superman'

Donald Trump has shared an image of himself as Superman, complete with muscles, a tight suit, and a cape.

The AI-generated picture, posted on the official White House social media page, shows Trump's face on a superhero body and includes the words: "THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP."

The post is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to present himself as a strong leader ahead of the 2026 elections.

He's often said he's the only one who can save America, and now he's using superhero-style images to back it up.

But not all his supporters are happy. Some MAGA followers have started burning their red hats in protest after the White House said there would be no further public release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Videos online show frustrated Trump supporters setting their caps on fire.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump's army using robot animals to protect air bases

Donald Trump's US military has deployed robot coyotes to guard air bases as part of his push to use high-tech tools to protect Americans and look tough doing it.

The fake animals are designed to scare away birds and other wildlife that could damage fighter jets or cause crashes during take-off and landing. They've been rolled out at major US air bases after successful trials.

Each robot is shaped like a coyote, a wild animal similar to a jackal, and rides around on wheels like a remote-controlled guard dog. Coyotes are natural predators of many smaller animals, and their presence is enough to keep birds from settling near runways.

The US Army's research team developed the cyborg coyotes alongside the Department of Agriculture. The goal: protect expensive aircraft and military crews from bird strikes and animal interference.

The move fits with Trump's image-heavy military style. He often talks about "peace through strength" and has supported flashy defence projects involving space weapons, military parades and giant spending plans.

Officials say the robot coyotes may soon be upgraded with cameras, sensors, and even artificial intelligence.

Image source: @armenberjikly

Trump bragged he threatened to bomb Moscow and Beijing in secret talks

Donald Trump told private donors that he once warned Vladimir Putin he would "bomb the s*** out of Moscow" if Russia invaded Ukraine. The comments were caught on new recordings from Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump claimed he told Putin directly: "If you go into Ukraine, I'm gonna bomb the s*** out of Moscow." He said Putin didn't believe him but added, "10% was enough."

The recordings are featured in a new book called 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.

Trump also claimed he gave the same warning to Chinese president Xi Jinping, threatening to "bomb the s*** out of Beijing" if China attacked Taiwan. "He thought I was crazy," Trump said in the recording. "But he believed me 10%. That's all I needed."

Despite saying he could end the war in Ukraine in "24 hours," Trump has failed to stop the conflict since returning to office. This week, he announced more US military support for Ukraine after talks with Putin made no progress.

In the same recordings, Trump said student protesters supporting Palestine should be kicked out of the country. "Throw them out," he said. "That will stop it."

He also bragged about pressuring a rich donor into giving him R460-million, saying the man originally only wanted to give him R18-million.

The White House and the Kremlin have not yet responded to Trump's comments.

Image source: File

Trump says no more delays for new tax on South African goods

US President Donald Trump says that new, higher taxes on goods coming from other countries, including South Africa, will start on 1 August. He says there will be no more delays or changes.

Trump had already put a 10% tax on imports from almost every country back in April. Then in July, he said some countries would be taxed even more, but he paused those increases. Now, he says the bigger taxes will go ahead as planned.

In messages sent to leaders around the world, Trump said countries like South Africa, Japan, South Korea and others will face taxes of between 25% and 40% on goods they send to the US.

He also warned that if any country hits back with their own taxes, the US will raise its taxes even more.

Trump said this will bring in lots of money for the US. His finance minister said the US could make more than $300-billion from these taxes by the end of the year.

Trump says the taxes are meant to fix "unfair" trade deals. But some people are worried the plan will make goods more expensive and cause problems between countries.

The US has only made a few new trade deals so far, with the UK, Vietnam and China. Talks with other countries are still going.

Image source: File

Trump hits South Africa with 30% tax on all goods

US President Donald Trump is putting a 30% tax on everything South Africa sends to America - and it starts in August.

Trump has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and other world leaders, saying it's time to stop what he calls "unfair trade". He says South Africa has had an advantage for too long by using trade rules that favour it and not the US.

The tariff will hit South African products being sold in America. Ramaphosa tried to get Trump to back down, but it didn't work.

Trump says the US trade deficit (when a country imports more than it exports) is a threat to both the economy and national security.

He also warned that if any country tries to fight back, he'll raise the tariffs even more.

Ramaphosa has responded, saying Trump's view of trade between the two countries is simply wrong.

Image source: File

Trump slams Elon Musk for starting new political party

Donald Trump has attacked Elon Musk on social media, calling him a "train wreck" who has "gone off the rails." The US president spoke just after Musk announced he's launching a new political group called the "America Party."

Trump said third parties don't work in the US and only cause "chaos." He claimed the system is built for two major parties and accused Musk of trying to disrupt the country when there's already too much division.

He also said Musk is upset because Trump's new tax-and-spending bill removes the electric vehicle (EV) mandate - a rule that would've pushed more people to buy EVs. Trump says Americans should be able to choose between petrol cars, hybrids or electric vehicles. He added that Musk had backed him before, even though Trump was always against the EV mandate.

The president also said Musk once asked for a friend to lead NASA, but that person turned out to be a Democrat who had never supported Republicans. Trump said that was a red flag, especially because NASA works so closely with SpaceX, Musk's company.

Trump ended by saying his job is to protect the American people. His comments follow Musk's announcement that the "America Party" will contest elections starting in 2026. Musk said the new party will break the power of the two-party system by focusing on a small number of key seats.

Though Musk was born in South Africa and cannot run for president himself, he has been vocal about wanting political change. In a poll he ran on social media, two-thirds of voters backed the idea of a new party. Musk said that was enough to launch it officially, saying the country needs "freedom from the one-party system."

Image source: File

Trump celebrates new bill and says UFC fight is coming to the White House

Donald Trump has kicked off 4 July celebrations by bragging about his new tax-and-spending bill, and announcing that a UFC fight will take place on the White House lawn.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa, Trump said: "There could be no better birthday present for America" than the passing of his new bill, which makes his 2017 tax cuts permanent and increases spending on the military and border security.

But the bill also cuts healthcare and food support for low-income Americans and will add $3.3 trillion to the US budget deficit over 10 years.

During the rally, Trump also said he plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday (in 2026) with a national state fair and a live UFC championship fight for up to 25,000 people at the White House.

"Dana [White, UFC boss] is going to do it. We have a lot of land there," Trump said.

He also mocked Joe Biden, repeated false claims about a stolen election, and attacked Democrats. "I hate them. I really do," he said. "Because I believe they hate our country."

Trump hinted at a softer stance on immigration, saying farm workers could stay in the US if their employers vouch for them. "We don't want to remove workers from the farms," he told supporters.

Image source: File

America admits Iran's nuclear sites weren't 'obliterated' like Trump claimed

The US Pentagon has admitted that Donald Trump exaggerated when he said he had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear sites.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon, Sean Parnell, said the real damage from the US airstrikes probably only set Iran's nuclear programme back by one or two years, not destroyed it completely.

This comes after Trump celebrated the bombing of Iran's Fordow site, calling it a huge win and saying the country's nuclear programme was "completely and totally gone."

But intelligence officials have avoided using Trump's word "obliterated." At a press conference, Parnell repeated the word, but admitted that Iran could rebuild in time.

"We believe the facilities were heavily damaged," he said. "But their programme may only be delayed by a year or two."

The bombs used, called "bunker busters", are designed to hit deep underground. But Iran's nuclear knowledge and tech were not destroyed.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Iran still has the skill to restart the programme. "You can't destroy the knowledge," he said.

Trump had also claimed that the bombing helped him get a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, calling it the end of the "12-day war." But fighting restarted the next day, with both countries blaming each other.

The Pentagon is now pushing back against media reports that the strike wasn't as successful as Trump claimed. Parnell accused journalists of using "false and incomplete" information to make the military look bad.

Image source: File

Trump says Israel is ready for Gaza peace deal

Donald Trump says Israel is now ready to agree to a peace deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza, a war that has already killed nearly 60,000 people.

In a post on his Truth Social page, Trump said: "Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-day ceasefire." He added that during that time, the US will try to help all sides reach a full peace agreement.

Trump said that Qatar and Egypt, two countries helping to mediate, would now deliver the "final proposal" to Hamas. So far, neither Israel nor Hamas has officially responded to Trump's announcement.

It's not clear exactly what Israel has agreed to. In the past, similar ceasefire talks have collapsed quickly, with both sides accusing each other of breaking deals, especially around prisoner swaps.

Still, Trump seems confident. Speaking to reporters, he said a deal could be reached as soon as next week and that he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

"We want the hostages out, and we want the war to end," Trump said, the Guardian reported.

Hamas has said it is willing to release the remaining hostages in exchange for a deal to end the war. Israel, on the other hand, says the war can only stop if Hamas gives up all weapons and control, something Hamas has refused.

Trump is trying to use momentum from the recent Israel-Iran ceasefire and the joint US-Israeli bombing of Iran's nuclear sites to help secure peace in Gaza.

He also warned Hamas not to miss this chance. "It will not get better, it will only get worse," he said.

Trump's announcement came just after an Israeli airstrike hit a café in Gaza on Monday, killing between 24 and 36 people, including children, according to reports.

The war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. Since then, more than 56,500 Palestinians have been killed and nearly the entire population of Gaza has been displaced. Much of the area has been destroyed.

Image source: File

Trump says Elon Musk would be "back in South Africa" without US money

Donald Trump has attacked Elon Musk, saying he only became rich because of US government money, and without it, he'd be back living in South Africa.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Elon may get more help from the government than any person in history. Without that, he'd probably have to close his businesses and go back to South Africa."

Trump said there would be "no more rockets, no more satellites, no more electric cars" if the government stopped giving Musk support. He added: "We'd save a fortune."

This comes after Musk complained about Trump's new tax plan. The plan removes money and support for electric cars and clean energy. Musk said cutting this support would be "very bad" for the country.

Tesla, Musk's electric car company, has been getting a $7,500 (R133,000) tax break for each car sold. But Trump's plan would stop that. Tesla is also expected to report poor sales this week.

Trump reminded people that he never supported forcing people to buy electric cars. "Electric cars are okay, but no one should be forced to drive one," he said.

Trump also said Musk supported him for president, even though he knew Trump didn't like electric vehicle laws.

Image source: File

Trump says he's found 'rich buyers' to take over TikTok

Donald Trump says a group of very rich people are ready to buy TikTok's US operations, but they'll need permission from China before the deal can happen.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said: "We have a buyer for TikTok. I think China will probably approve it." He added he would reveal who the buyers are in about two weeks.

The US government has been trying to force TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app's American side or face a total ban. The deadline to make the deal is now set for September 17.

TikTok is still very popular in the US, especially with younger users. Trump has even said it helped him connect with young voters during the 2024 election.

But the big problem is TikTok's algorithm, the smart technology that decides what videos people see. It's protected by Chinese law and is listed in China's official tech database, which means it can't be sold easily.

China has said before that it might block any sale, especially if it involves the algorithm. And Trump's tough stance on China, including new tariffs earlier this year, has made things even more difficult.

Image source: File

Trump posts "Daddy's Home" video after NATO boss calls him daddy

Donald Trump just posted a video of himself at a big NATO meeting, using Usher's song "Daddy's Home" as the soundtrack.

Yes, really.

The clip shows Trump walking around the NATO summit like he's the star of an R&B music video. The words "Daddy's Home" flash across the screen as Usher's hit plays in the background.

It comes after NATO boss Mark Rutte bizarrely called Trump "daddy" during a press meeting earlier this week.

Rutte was trying to describe Trump's wild rant about Israel and Iran, where Trump said: "Let them fight for a few minutes, it's easier to stop them." Rutte jumped in with: "And then daddy has to use strong words to stop them."

Not "Dad." Not "President." Just "daddy."

People online quickly slammed Rutte, calling it a clear case of sucking up to Trump. Even Trump joined in the joke, telling reporters: "Daddy, you're my daddy."

Now the White House has made things even worse with the video, featuring a song that's full of sexual lyrics.

Image source: File

Trump turns on spy boss Tulsi over Iran bombing report

Donald Trump's spy boss, Tulsi Gabbard, has been left out of a big security meeting with US lawmakers, and some insiders say she's now in "the line of fire."

Gabbard was supposed to join top Trump officials in a closed-door briefing with Congress to talk about the recent US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. But now she's suddenly off the list, and people close to the White House say Trump blames her for a damaging leak, the Daily Mail reported.

Last week, Trump blasted Gabbard after she said Iran wasn't close to making a nuclear weapon. He told reporters, "She's wrong." Gabbard quickly changed her position, saying Iran could make a bomb "within weeks to months."

But the damage was done. A leaked Pentagon report showed the US bombing may have only delayed Iran's nuclear programme by a few months, far less than what Trump had claimed. Trump said the sites were "obliterated." The report said Iran might be able to restart soon.

Now, there's a full-blown investigation into who leaked the report, and some White House insiders say Gabbard could be the one who gets the blame.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff said: "Tulsi is in the line of fire. Trump always needs someone to blame."

Even though Gabbard publicly supported Trump and said the attacks destroyed Iran's facilities, she's been cut from the team giving the official update to Congress.

Trump is furious at media reports saying the strike didn't do enough. He's attacking CNN and The New York Times, saying they're lying to make him look weak.

CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand broke the story. Trump posted that she should be "fired and thrown out like a dog." CNN fired back, saying they stand by her reporting.

Image source: File

US bombs didn't stop Iran's nuclear plans

A new report says the US bombing of Iran's nuclear sites last weekend didn't destroy them completely, and may have only delayed Iran's plans by a few months.

US President Donald Trump said after the attacks that the sites were "totally destroyed" and that Iran's nuclear programme was "obliterated."

But a secret report from the Pentagon now says that's not true. It says some of Iran's nuclear machines were not fully destroyed, and that Iran had moved a lot of its uranium before the bombs hit. That means they might be able to restart the programme soon, the Guardian reported.

The US used big B-2 bombers and huge "bunker-buster" bombs on three sites, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. But one of the sites, Fordow, is buried deep under a mountain, and the bombs couldn't reach all the way down.

The report says Fordow is likely still working and may be used again soon.

Trump posted in all capital letters on his social media: "THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED!" He's angry the report got out and says it's an attempt to make him look bad.

But US military leaders are being more careful. One general said the sites were badly damaged, but they are still checking how much was really destroyed.

The head of the world's nuclear watchdog says they don't know where 400kg of Iran's uranium has gone. And US Vice President JD Vance admitted they still don't know where the rest of Iran's nuclear material is hiding.

Image source: File

Three people killed in Israel just after Trump announces ceasefire

Just hours after US President Donald Trump said the war between Israel and Iran was over, missiles from Iran hit Israel, killing three people.

Iran fired six waves of missiles early Tuesday morning, with explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Beersheba. Three people died in Beersheba, according to emergency workers.

This happened soon after Trump said he had made a peace deal with Israel and Iran to end the 12-day war. He thanked both countries and said on social media that it was "a historic moment."

But Iran said the fighting would only stop if Israel stopped its attacks. One Iranian official said they had not fully agreed to stop the war.

Iran's last missiles were fired just before the ceasefire was supposed to begin.

Over the weekend, the US and Israel bombed Iran's nuclear sites. Iran denies building nuclear weapons, but Trump said the goal was to stop them from ever getting one. The US dropped heavy "bunker-buster" bombs on underground sites.

After days of bombing, many people in Tehran have left the city.

Trump said Iran warned them before attacking a US base and that no Americans were hurt. He said he will push Israel to choose peace.

Talks between Iran and other countries are still happening. Qatar helped set up the peace deal, and US leaders like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved.

Image source: File

Iran tells Trump to "bring enough coffins" if you want war

An Iranian leader has warned Donald Trump that if the US starts a full war with Iran, they should "bring enough coffins" for their soldiers.

This came after the US bombed three of Iran's nuclear sites using powerful B-2 bombers. Iran is angry and says it will fight back.

Ebrahim Rezaei, a top member of Iran's parliament, said: "Don't expect us to bury your soldiers. Bring your own coffins."

Tensions are rising fast between Iran, Israel and the US. Many world leaders are calling for peace, but Iran's army and other powerful groups say they are ready to hit back hard.

The US says they don't want war. Their defence chief said the attack was not meant to kill people, but to stop Iran's nuclear programme. "This is not about removing Iran's government," he said.

But Trump is not backing down. On his Truth Social page, he called the attack "a historic moment" and told Iran: "End the war now."

He also warned Iran that if they keep fighting, "there will be peace or there will be tragedy."

Iran says the US helped Israel start a dangerous war and has now made things worse. Some experts warn this could lead to more terrorism and attacks on US soldiers and allies.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump gives himself two weeks to decide on Iran attack

Donald Trump says he'll decide in the next two weeks if the US will join Israel in bombing Iran.

This comes as fighting between Israel and Iran enters its second week, with both sides firing missiles and the danger of a bigger war growing fast.

Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters: "There's a chance for talks with Iran. The president will decide in the next two weeks if the US will go to war or not."

Trump has also asked the US military if their biggest bombs, the 30,000-pound "bunker busters", could destroy Iran's hidden nuclear sites.

He says he wants a peaceful solution but is also ready to use force. When asked what his message is to people who voted for him because they wanted "no more wars," Leavitt replied: "Trust in President Trump."

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to help make peace, but Trump refused, telling him: "Let's fix Russia first."

Trump is reportedly thinking about attacking Iran's Fordo nuclear site, a hidden base deep underground. So far, Israel hasn't hit that target, but Trump might.

He's also posted online that Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "an easy target", though he says there are no plans to kill him "for now." Iran has warned the US that choosing war would bring "irreparable harm."

Image source: File

Trump says "I may do it" as he thinks about attacking Iran

Donald Trump says he hasn't decided if the US will join Israel in attacking Iran.

When asked about it, he gave a short answer: "I may do it, I may not." He also said, "Nobody knows what I want to do."

Trump believes Iran is in big trouble and says they want to talk. He told reporters that Iran might even come to the White House for talks. But then he also warned that he's "had it" and wants "unconditional surrender."

Iran's top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, replied with a warning. He said if the US chooses war, it will cause "irreparable harm." Iran also said they will not beg or give in to the US.

Trump must make a decision soon. US officials say the next 24 hours are very important. Trump doesn't want to look weak while the fighting between Israel and Iran continues.

At the same time, the US has moved warships and planes closer to the region. But the White House says they are only there for defence.

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to help make peace between Israel and Iran. But Trump told him: "Let's fix Russia first."

Image source: File

People say more pizza orders in the US mean war is coming

An online theory claimed that a rise in pizza deliveries near the Pentagon was a secret sign that war was about to break out. But it turns out Pentagon staff were just... hungry.

The idea went viral last week as Israel launched major strikes on Iran. A group of internet sleuths, running the so-called "Pentagon Pizza Report", noticed a spike in pizza orders near the US defence HQ just before the bombs dropped. They told their 100,000 followers: "All nearby pizza establishments have experienced a HUGE surge in activity."

According to them, when Pentagon staff are working late on military plans, they order loads of pizza -- and that's the first clue that something big is coming.

But the White House has now shut that theory down. Officials said the US government already knew about the attacks ahead of time -- no pizza clues needed. Experts also rubbished the idea, calling it "confirmation bias" and saying there's no solid proof.

The Pentagon does have late-night food available, but they don't track what staff are eating. So no, America isn't using pepperoni pizza to signal a strike.

Meanwhile, the real news is much more serious. The Israel-Iran conflict is now in its fifth day. Israel has bombed Iranian targets. Iran fired back at major cities. The region is on edge.

Donald Trump has jumped in too. After leaving the G7 summit early, he warned Iran's supreme leader on Truth Social that the US "knows exactly where he is" -- but claimed there were "no plans to take him out (kill), at least not for now."

US officials say Trump is also thinking about joining Israel in attacking Iran's nuclear sites.

So while the missiles are very real, the pizza warning system is not. Sometimes a delivery is just dinner.

Image source: File

Trump leaves G7 early as Israel-Iran war threat grows

Donald Trump is leaving the G7 summit early as the fight between Israel and Iran explodes.

He's heading back to Washington on Monday, skipping the second day of talks in Canada. This comes after Trump warned people in Tehran, Iran's capital, to evacuate immediately on his Truth Social account.

Earlier, Israel told parts of Tehran to clear out before bombing military targets. Now, with things getting worse, Trump says he needs to be home to deal with it.

The White House said he'll still attend the G7 photo and dinner before leaving. But his early exit upset other leaders, who hoped the US would help push for peace.

A draft statement said Iran must not get nuclear weapons, and that Israel has the right to defend itself. Trump didn't sign it, but posted, "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

He also hinted he might try to help end the conflict: "They want to make a deal... but I have to leave here."

Meanwhile, Israel is bombing Iranian sites, and Iran is firing missiles at Israeli cities. Iran also warned it may leave the global nuclear treaty.

Israel's leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, said killing Iran's top leader would end the war.

The US isn't in the fight yet, but is moving warships and planes closer. The USS Nimitz is heading to the Middle East to join another US carrier, and two destroyers have moved near Israel.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Israel ignores Trump's orders and attacks Iran

Donald Trump told Israel not to bomb Iran. They did it anyway.

Just hours before the attack, Trump said he didn't want Israel to go in, warning it could ruin his peace talks with Iran. But Israeli warplanes launched the strike without US support, and without waiting for Trump's approval.

Now Trump is caught in a dangerous situation. His efforts to calm things down with Iran are at risk, and thousands of US troops in the region could be in danger if things get worse.

Trump's top diplomat was preparing for talks in Oman when the attack happened. Trump had already asked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to hold off. He didn't listen.

Republicans like Senator Lindsey Graham cheered the move, but Trump's not interested in starting new wars. Unlike past presidents, he doesn't want the US dragged into foreign fights unless America is directly attacked.

After the airstrike, the US made it clear they had nothing to do with it. A short statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "Israel acted alone. Our priority is keeping American forces safe."

Image source: File

Elon Musk says sorry for going too far about Trump

Elon Musk has said sorry to US President Donald Trump after the two had a big fight online.

"I went too far," Musk wrote on X on Wednesday. "I regret some of my posts about President Trump."

Last week, the two were throwing insults at each other. Trump said he might stop giving government money to Musk's company, SpaceX. Musk, in return, said Trump's name was linked to the Epstein scandal, something Trump strongly denies.

Trump hit back, saying Musk had "lost his mind".

Now, people close to Musk say he's calming down and might want to be friends again. He even deleted a post where he supported removing Trump from office.

Musk's apology came after Trump warned him: "If he keeps trying to punish Republicans, there will be serious consequences." But Trump didn't say what those consequences would be.

Earlier this year, there were rumours Trump might sell off his Tesla shares, but nothing happened.

Even though things got ugly, Trump has stopped attacking Musk for now. He said he wishes Musk well and wants Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, to keep running.

Vice President JD Vance said Musk made a "huge mistake" by going after Trump.

He called Musk's angry posts "emotional" and said, "I hope Elon comes back, but maybe it's too late, he went nuclear."

Image source: File

Photos show Trump may be wearing a catheter on his leg

Photos of Donald Trump at the White House have gone viral after people noticed a weird bulge in his left pant leg. Many think he might be wearing a catheter, which is a medical tube that drains urine into a bag.

The bulge looks like tubing running down his leg. Some say it's a Foley catheter, which is often used for people with bladder problems. Others shared diagrams of how catheters work and said it matches the shape seen in the photos.

A few people suggested it might be a leg brace or just wrinkled pants, but many online are convinced it's a medical device.

Trump has not commented, and his doctor has never mentioned any catheter or health issues like this. Still, the internet is buzzing with rumours about his health based on the pictures.

Image source: @patriottakes

Trump wants to give R18,000 to every baby born in the US

Donald Trump has shared a new idea that every baby born in the US between 2025 and 2029 will get $1,000 (R18,000) from the government. The money will go into a special savings account that grows with the stock market. Parents can also add more money, up to $5,000 a year.

Trump says this plan will help kids build money for their future. Big business leaders like the CEOs of Uber, Goldman Sachs, and Dell have promised to add billions more to support this idea.

The plan is part of a big new law that Trump calls his "beautiful bill." It's already passed in the House of Representatives but still needs to pass the Senate. If it doesn't pass, the baby accounts won't happen.

Trump says the money for this plan will come from changes to welfare programs and a new tax on money sent out of the country. But a government report says the plan would actually add $2.4-trillion to the national debt and cut healthcare and food help for millions of people.

Some experts also say the baby accounts aren't the best way to invest money, and other savings plans might work better. Still, Trump believes the accounts will give kids a good start in life.

Other countries like the UK and Singapore have done similar things before, giving money to kids to help them save early.

Trump and his supporters say if this bill doesn't pass, Americans might face higher taxes. So they're pushing for Congress to approve it soon.

Image source: File

Trump sends troops to Los Angeles and says "we'll be everywhere"

President Donald Trump has sent troops into Los Angeles after protests broke out over immigration raids. He warned that "troops will be everywhere" and said he wouldn't let the protests continue.

The protests started after ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents raided a detention centre and arrested a union leader. Police used tear gas and flash-bangs on protesters, and the scene quickly got tense.

Trump blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, saying they weren't doing their jobs. He made fun of Newsom on social media, calling him "Newscum," and said protesters shouldn't be allowed to wear masks.

Governor Newsom responded, saying Trump was trying to "create chaos" so he could send in more troops and scare people. He told everyone to stay calm and peaceful.

Around 300 National Guard soldiers were sent to LA over the weekend to help control the protests. ICE said they would keep arresting people who tried to stop their raids.

Image source: @USBPChief

Elon Musk and Donald Trump go from besties to enemies

Donald Trump and Elon Musk used to be best buds. Now, they're fighting like two celebs in a bad reality show.

It all started when Musk called Trump's new tax bill "disgusting" and told Americans to call Congress and stop it. He even posted a picture from the movie Kill Bill to make his point.

Trump didn't stay quiet. He fired back from the White House, saying he might cancel Musk's government deals and cut off his billions in funding. Musk clapped back: "Go ahead, make my day."

Then things got even messier.

Musk claimed Trump's name was in the secret Jeffrey Epstein files. There's no proof, but Musk's post went viral.

Just a few days ago, the two were all smiles in the White House, with Trump even giving Musk a goodbye gift as he left his short government job at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk also said Trump would have lost the election without him, and called him ungrateful. Trump replied, saying Elon had "turned on him" and only got upset because the new bill cuts tax breaks for electric cars. Musk said he never even saw the bill, and accused Trump of hiding it from Congress.

Then Musk joked that Trump must have been replaced by a body double, because he used to say the same things Musk is saying now.

Just when you thought it couldn't get wilder, Trump's old advisor Steve Bannon said Musk should be deported and investigated, claiming he might be in the US illegally.

Image source: File

Trump banned travel from a country that does not exist

US President Donald Trump is being laughed at online after banning travel from a country that hasn't existed for over 30 years.

Trump signed a new executive order blocking people from entering the US from 12 countries. One of them was "Burma," but that country officially changed its name to Myanmar in 1989.

The full list of banned countries includes Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and others. The White House says the travel ban is meant to keep the US safe. But critics say it unfairly targets certain countries and reminds them of Trump's earlier "Muslim ban" from 2017, which caused protests and confusion at airports.

This new ban comes after a recent attack in Colorado, where an immigrant from Egypt was arrested. But Egypt is not on the list.

People online mocked Trump for not knowing that Burma and Myanmar are the same country. Others say the ban is more about politics than safety, and that it could hurt the US's image around the world.

Image source: File

Elon Musk calls Trump's tax plan 'a disgusting mess'

Elon Musk has slammed US President Donald Trump's new tax and spending plan, calling it "outrageous" and "a disgusting mess."

The plan, which gives huge tax breaks and increases spending, was passed by Republican lawmakers in May. Trump called it a "big, beautiful bill." But Musk strongly disagreed. On his social media platform X, he wrote: "This massive spending bill is a disgrace. Shame on those who voted for it."

Musk had been working in the Trump government for a short time to help cut waste and lower spending. His team was called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But last week, Musk quit the role. He said trying to fix problems in Washington was harder than expected.

At a press event, the White House brushed off Musk's complaints. Trump's spokesperson said the president still supports the bill.

Musk warned that the bill would raise the national debt to $2.5-trillion and said voters should remove the politicians who supported it.

Musk had big plans to cut $2-trillion in government spending, but only managed $150-billion. He also faced backlash over cuts to foreign aid and clashed with other Trump officials, Daily Star reported.

His short-term role in government was always limited to 130 days. That time ended at the end of May.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump misled about 'white genocide' in South Africa, says adviser Mark Burns

Mark Burns, a US pastor and adviser to Donald Trump, says the former president may have been misled about claims that white farmers are being targeted and killed in South Africa.

Burns is visiting South Africa for the first time and says the country reminds him of his home state, South Carolina.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Burns said he was surprised to learn from South Africans of all races that most people don't believe in the so-called "white genocide" narrative. He added that of the over 5,000 murders in the last part of 2024, only 12 were farmers, and just three were white.

Burns said he met with white Afrikaner farmers who confirmed crime is a problem but denied being targeted for their race. He believes Trump may change his view if he visits South Africa himself and gets accurate information.

Burns described Trump as a "man of peace" who wants prosperity for all countries. He said Trump sometimes reacts to what's shown to him without knowing the full truth and would rethink things if given better information.

He also warned that South Africa's role in Brics, a group that includes Russia and China, could hurt relations with the US by challenging the US dollar. Burns said this makes trade and negotiations harder.

Asked if Trump would attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this year, Burns said he couldn't speak for him, but he would advise him to come and see the situation for himself.

Image source: File

Trump claims that Biden is a clone

US President Donald Trump has shared a shocking post online that says Joe Biden died in 2020 and was replaced by a clone or robot.

The original post, made by someone else on social media, said: "There is no Joe Biden - he was executed in 2020. What you see now are clones and robotic copies." Trump didn't comment, but he reposted it on his platform, Truth Social, which made it go viral.

Some of Trump's supporters believed it, saying things like "We always knew something was wrong." Others pointed out things like Biden's changing eye colour as "proof" he had been replaced, Daily Star reported.

But many people laughed at the idea and called it just another crazy conspiracy. One person wrote, "Do you think the Earth is flat too?"

Trump has shared strange claims before. He once said Barack Obama wasn't born in the US and suggested Ted Cruz's father helped kill President John F. Kennedy. He's also supported QAnon and made false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

Despite not having any proof, Trump continues to share these kinds of stories, and some of his fans continue to believe them.

Image source: File

Trump gives Putin two weeks to prove he wants peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that he has two weeks to show he's serious about ending the war in Ukraine, or the US will respond differently.

At the White House, Trump said: "I can't tell if Putin wants peace, but we'll find out in two weeks. If he's just playing games, we'll act differently."

Trump has recently called Putin "crazy" and accused him of "playing with fire" after Russia launched one of its deadliest attacks on Ukraine in years. At least 13 people, including children, were killed in Kyiv over the weekend.

Earlier, Trump and Putin spoke on the phone for two hours. Trump said the call went "very well," but no peace deal followed, and Russia kept bombing, BBC reported.

So far, Trump's administration has mostly pressured Ukraine, even pausing military support in March. Critics say this makes Russia feel stronger. Russia has now demanded that Ukraine give up land and that the US recognise Crimea as Russian territory.

A Kremlin official said Trump doesn't understand what's really happening and blamed Ukraine for attacking Russian cities. Meanwhile, Germany has offered Ukraine longer-range missiles, which Russia says could damage peace efforts.

Trump is now focusing on a possible summit with Putin instead of pushing for an immediate ceasefire. But with Russia holding about 20% of Ukraine and peace talks going nowhere, the war continues.

Zelensky says Russia is stalling, while Moscow claims a peace plan is almost ready.

Image source: File

Elon Musk quits Trump team after arguing over government spending

Elon Musk has decided to leave his role as an adviser to US President Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman said he's had enough of politics and is frustrated by how slowly things work in government.

Musk, who runs Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), announced on X that his time helping the Trump administration has come to an end. He thanked Trump and said his plan to cut wasteful government spending, called the DOGE mission, will still continue without him.

Musk had been helping Trump try to cut down the US government's budget, but said the system is more broken than he expected. "It's harder to fix things in Washington than I thought," he told The Washington Post.

He quit shortly after criticising Trump's new spending bill, calling it too expensive and saying it added more debt. In an interview with CBS, Musk joked that the bill was "big" but not "beautiful," poking fun at Trump's description of it.

Trump said he's not happy with every part of the bill, but still supports it overall.

Musk had been working part-time for the government since January and helped Trump's campaign with millions in donations. But now he says he's stepping away from politics completely and going back to focus on his businesses.

"I think I've done enough," Musk said.

Image source: File

Ramaphosa jokes about Trump meeting: 'I get nervous when the lights go off now'

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a lighthearted joke on Tuesday about his unusual meeting with US President Donald Trump last week.

Speaking at an event in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said he now feels uneasy whenever the lights go dim, because of what happened in the Oval Office.

During his meeting with Trump, the US president suddenly told staff to turn off the lights and play a video on a TV in the room. The video showed EFF leader Julius Malema singing "Kill the Boer," a controversial song. The moment caught Ramaphosa by surprise.

At Tuesday's event, when the lights dimmed as he walked onto stage, Ramaphosa joked: "When I saw the room going dark, I thought, what's going on? Is this happening again?" He laughed and said it reminded him of what happened with Trump.

He also joked with journalist Clement Manyathela, who was at both the Trump meeting and the Tuesday event. "Seeing you again gave me flashbacks," he said, smiling.

Ramaphosa said people later told him the Oval Office moment was "an ambush," but he just found it confusing and unexpected. "I thought we were getting into a good discussion, and then suddenly the lights went out and a video was playing," he said.

Image source: File

Russia could attack Europe by 2027

A new report warns that Russia might be ready to attack European countries as soon as 2027, if the war in Ukraine ends or slows down soon.

The report, from a top London research group (the International Institute of Strategic Studies), says that a ceasefire would give Russia time to rebuild its army. Even though Russia has lost many tanks and vehicles in Ukraine, it's already starting to replace them, the Daily Star reported.

Experts say that if Russia gets a break from the war, it could rebuild its forces and pose a serious threat to nearby countries like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania within two years.

Leaders in Europe, including France's President Emmanuel Macron, have also warned that Russia still has big military goals and may not stop with Ukraine. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said last year, "It's not a question of if they'll start another war, but when."

There's also growing concern about NATO, the alliance that protects many Western countries. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned whether America should continue to defend NATO countries that don't spend enough on their military.

"If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them," Trump told reporters after returning to office.

Experts say that if the US pulls back from NATO, it could weaken the group, making it easier for Russia to act more aggressively in Europe.

Image source: File

Trump warns Putin that taking all of Ukraine will destroy Russia

US President Donald Trump has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to take control of all of Ukraine, it could lead to Russia's downfall. In a post on Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump said, "I've always had a good relationship with Putin, but something has happened to him. He's gone absolutely CRAZY!"

Trump said he believes Putin wants to take over all of Ukraine, not just part of it, and warned that doing so would be a huge mistake for Russia, The Guardian reported.

Earlier that day, Trump told reporters he was shocked by Russia's latest attacks on Ukrainian cities. He also said he was now considering adding new sanctions on Russia. "He's killing a lot of people," Trump said. "What the hell happened to him?"

Trump also took aim at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying Zelenskyy was "doing his country no favors" and that "everything out of his mouth causes problems." He added, "I don't like it, and it better stop."

Zelenskyy had earlier criticised the US for not speaking out more strongly after Russia carried out its biggest air attack in years. The weekend strikes killed at least 12 people, including three children, and involved nearly 300 drones and dozens of missiles.

Despite promising during his campaign to end the war in 24 hours, Trump has not placed new sanctions on Russia, even after it refused a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy's top aide said more pressure is needed, warning that Russia could continue attacking not just Ukraine, but possibly other countries as well.

Image source: File

Trump shows wrong photo to claim white farmers are being killed in South Africa

During a meeting at the White House with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Donald Trump wrongly said he had proof that white farmers were being killed in South Africa. He held up a picture and said, "These are all white farmers being buried."

But the photo wasn't from South Africa at all, it was taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It shows people being buried after a deadly attack by rebels near the city of Goma.

The picture came from a video made by the news agency Reuters in February. Trump had seen the image in an article on a conservative website called American Thinker, which talked about race problems in both South Africa and the DRC. The website didn't explain where the image was from, but it linked to the original video about Congo.

The Reuters journalist who filmed the video, Djaffar Al Katanty, said he was shocked to see Trump using it in the wrong way. "President Trump used my video from Congo to claim white people are being killed in South Africa," he said, TimesLive reported.

The White House didn't respond to questions about the mistake. The editor of the blog admitted Trump was wrong about the photo, but still defended the article's message.

President Ramaphosa visited the US this week to improve relations. Trump has accused South Africa of mistreating white people, which the South African government says is not true.

Image source: File

Ramaphosa jokes with Trump: 'I don't have a plane to give you'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. The meeting had some tense moments, but Ramaphosa used humour to lighten things up.

When a reporter asked Trump about a $400-million private jet he reportedly accepted from Qatar, Ramaphosa joked, "I don't have a plane to give you." Trump laughed and replied, "I wish you did. I would take it."

But the mood turned tense when the reporter asked if taking the plane was ethical. Trump got angry and said, "You're a bad reporter. You should be ashamed," and told the reporter they couldn't ask any more questions. Ramaphosa tried to keep things calm by repeating his joke, which got another laugh.

Earlier in the meeting, Trump showed Ramaphosa a video he claimed showed the graves of over 1,000 white farmers in South Africa and handed him newspaper articles. Ramaphosa, watching with no visible reaction, asked where the video came from and responded: "There is crime in South Africa, but most of the victims are Black."

Trump replied, "The farmers are not Black."

Later, when journalists asked how the meeting went, Ramaphosa said, "It went very well."

Image source: @PresidencyZA

Trump drops Elon Musk as friendship falls apart

Elon Musk is no longer part of the US government team he once helped lead, and it looks like he's stepping away from politics completely.

The tech billionaire has been removed from the Department of Government Efficiency (called DOGE), and many of his businesses have struggled because of his political opinions and ties to President Donald Trump.

Trump used to praise Musk often on his Truth Social account, sometimes mentioning him four times a week. He liked Musk's bold cost-cutting moves, including firing government workers and shutting down departments.

But things have changed. Trump hasn't mentioned Musk at all since early April, and reports say Musk's influence in the White House is basically gone.

One Republican insider told Politico, "He's done. People don't like him anymore." They said Musk's attempts to act like an average American didn't go down well, and instead upset voters.

Now, people in Trump's team see Musk as a problem, not an asset. He used to be viewed as a smart outsider who could help fix government, but now he's seen as too controversial.

There hasn't been an official announcement, but the silence from Trump's side says a lot. According to The Independent, Trump's team is quietly pulling away from Musk.

Image source: File

Ramaphosa lands in Washington for talks with Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Washington DC for an important visit to the United States. He is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa is travelling with several senior government leaders and political figures, including Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola and South Africa's new special envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas.

In a statement earlier this week, Steenhuisen said the visit is both historic and crucial. He explained that his focus is on strengthening trade relations between the US and South Africa, especially in the agricultural sector. He said that maintaining agreements like AGOA is essential to protect jobs, boost the economy and create more employment opportunities.

Steenhuisen added that South Africa's relationship with the United States is extremely important. He warned that losing preferential trade access under AGOA would be a major blow to the country's economy, especially for farmers and farm workers.

The upcoming meeting between Ramaphosa and Trump is expected to address key economic and political issues affecting both nations.

Image source: @PresidencyZA

Trump to call Putin in push for Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump says he's ready to speak with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in a new push to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump shared on social media that he's expecting a "productive day" and hopes to make progress toward a ceasefire. He also plans to speak with NATO leaders.

The war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has proved difficult to end, despite Trump's repeated claims that he could stop it quickly.

Trump's top adviser on the matter, Steve Witkoff, said the president believes a phone call with Putin could "clear up the logjam" and get both sides closer to peace. "I think it's going to be a very successful call," Witkoff said.

But not everyone agrees with Trump's approach. Bridget Brink, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, resigned last month, saying the administration has been too soft on Russia and too hard on Ukraine.

She said the final straw came in February, when Trump and his team criticised Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House. "Peace at any price is not peace," Brink warned. "It's appeasement, and that leads to more war."

Trump said the first call will happen at 10am Monday with Putin. He hopes to stop what he called the "bloodbath" in Ukraine. He also suggested trade incentives might be part of the deal, since Russia's economy is suffering under US and Western sanctions.

Trump posted that he believes this war "should never have happened" and is confident it can be ended soon.

Image source: File

Ramaphosa and Trump to talk trade, refugees and war

President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading to the United States next week to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on May 21. Their goal is to fix tensions between South Africa and the US.

Relations between the two countries have gotten worse since Trump returned to office in January. Trump has cut off aid to South Africa and accused the government of unfairly targeting white Afrikaners through its land reform policies. He also allowed 49 white South Africans to move to the US as "refugees," claiming they were victims of racial discrimination. South Africa says this is not true.

Ramaphosa's team says that the refugee issue is not the most important topic for the meeting. Instead, he wants to focus on trade, investment, and cooperation between the two countries.

He will also speak to Trump about:

The future of the AGOA trade deal, which helps African countries export goods to the US

South Africa's legal case against Israel over the war in Gaza

The ongoing war in Ukraine, where Ramaphosa has tried to help promote peace

South Africa says it wants fair trade, peaceful diplomacy, and a balanced relationship with the US.

Ramaphosa has invited Trump to visit South Africa later this year for the G20 summit and says he'll see for himself that the country is peaceful and welcoming.

South African officials say they expect the meeting to be respectful, even if the two leaders don't agree on everything.

Image source: File

Ramaphosa to meet Trump in the US next week

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the United States next week to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on May 21, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

The two leaders will talk about important issues between South Africa and the US, as well as topics affecting the rest of Africa and the world.

Ramaphosa's office says the visit is a chance to improve relations between the two countries, which have become strained since Trump returned to power in January.

Trump has cut off all US aid to South Africa, saying he doesn't support the country's land reform plans or its legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

This week, the US also gave refugee status to 49 white South Africans, claiming they face racial discrimination. The South African government says that claim is not true, and Ramaphosa has said the US is misunderstanding the situation.

Even though relations are tense, the US is still one of South Africa's biggest trading partners, after China.

Image source: File

Saudi Arabia rolls out mobile McDonald's for Trump

US President Donald Trump was given a tasty surprise during his trip to Saudi Arabia this week, a mobile McDonald's restaurant set up just for him.

Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders signed several major deals, including a $142 billion arms agreement involving US defence companies.

But all eyes were on something else parked nearby, a fully equipped McDonald's on wheels, brought in especially for Trump's visit, Daily Star reported.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa U.S., Canada and Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The restaurant served the usual favourites like Big Macs and Quarter Pounders, as well as local menu items like the McArabia Kofta, which is served in pita bread.

Trump has long been open about his love for fast food. He once ordered 300 burgers to the White House, posed for photos serving food at McDonald's during his campaign, and starred in a McDonald's commercial years ago. After attending a funeral in New York last year, he even ordered $200 worth of burgers for his flight home to Florida.

Trump once said he prefers McDonald's because it's "clean" and he trusts that the food is safely pre-made. According to his biographer, he likes it because he fears being poisoned, and believes McDonald's food is safer than unknown restaurants.

Trump is expected to attend more events in Saudi Arabia before continuing his Middle East tour in Qatar, where reports suggest he may be given a £302 million private jet as a gift from Qatari royals.

Image source: @stockbella

Trump invites all South African minorities to apply to be refugees

The US is now offering asylum to all South African minorities, including Afrikaners, who say they are being mistreated or fear they may be in danger.

The US embassy in South Africa announced that people who are Afrikaner or part of a racial minority group in South Africa can now apply to move to the US as refugees. The programme is part of a new order signed by President Donald Trump.

To apply, you must:

Be a South African citizen

Be an Afrikaner or part of another minority group

Be able to explain how you've been mistreated, or why you fear for your safety in the future

Applicants must complete a form and explain their situation, including how many people are travelling with them and when they're ready to leave. They'll be asked what kind of harm they've faced, such as unfair treatment because of race, religion, or political views.

The first group of people from South Africa has already flown to the US.

But in the US, many people are asking why South Africans are being fast-tracked, while thousands of other refugees from war zones, already been approved, are still being blocked.

Some lawyers say it's unfair and may break US law, especially since Trump had earlier stopped refugee resettlement completely. Now, his administration is helping some people while leaving others in danger.

A US refugee group said: "Afrikaners are being fast-tracked, while others in desperate need are left behind."

Image source: File

Ukraine and Russia may agree to peace talks this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there could be a ceasefire with Russia as soon as Monday, with direct peace talks possibly happening later this week in Turkey.

Zelenskyy shared the news on social media after speaking directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said both sides may meet in person on Thursday in Istanbul.

"We're waiting for a full and lasting ceasefire starting tomorrow," Zelenskyy said. "There's no reason to keep the killing going."

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since 2022. This is the most hopeful update in months. Putin has rejected Ukraine's call for a 30-day unconditional truce but has offered face-to-face talks without preconditions.

Donald Trump, who pushed Zelenskyy to accept the offer, posted: "Have the meeting, now!"

European leaders, from France, Germany, the UK and Poland, met with Zelenskyy on Saturday and also demanded a ceasefire starting Monday. They warned Russia of tougher sanctions if Putin doesn't agree.

Putin says he wants peace, but only if it leads to a "lasting solution" and not just time for Ukraine to prepare for more fighting.

While the US and European countries see this week's talks as a chance for peace, many remain sceptical of Putin's intentions.

"This could be a first step," said French President Emmanuel Macron, "but it's not enough."

If talks go ahead on Thursday, it would be the most serious chance yet to end the war.

Image source: File

Trump says having an American pope is a 'great honour'

The new head of the Catholic Church is Robert Francis Prevost, who will now be known as Pope Leo XIV. He was born in Chicago, studied near Philadelphia, and later worked as a missionary in Peru.

Trump praised the historic appointment, telling reporters: "To have the Pope from America is a great honour."

Other American leaders also welcomed the news. Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, said millions will pray for the new pope, BBC reported.

Joe Biden, a devout Catholic and former president, wrote: "Habemus papam - May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois."

Barack Obama congratulated the pope as a fellow Chicagoan, calling it a historic day.

George Bush said the news brought "hope" for Catholics in America and around the world.

While many political leaders are celebrating, there are signs that Pope Leo may have disagreed with some of Trump's past policies. A social media account believed to be his once shared posts criticising the Trump administration's deportations and comments made by JD Vance.

The Vatican has not confirmed whether the account belongs to Pope Leo.

Image source: @CyrilRamaphosa

Iran wants to kill Trump to get revenge, says ex-us official

Iran is planning to kill Donald Trump to get revenge for the killing of one of their top generals, says John Bolton, a former US security adviser.

In 2020, Trump ordered a US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a powerful Iranian military leader, in Iraq. Since then, Iran has promised to strike back.

Now, Bolton says Iran has made a kill list, and Trump is number one on it. Bolton also believes he is on the list.

"Iran is using gangs in Europe and the US to go after people who speak out against them," Bolton told Sky News. "They're trying to find and hurt people like me -- and Trump is their main target."

Trump was already the target of an assassination attempt last year in the US.

At the same time, Trump says his government is now talking directly with Iran to try and stop them from building a nuclear bomb.

"We're having talks. A deal would be better than the alternative," Trump said. "But if the talks fail, Iran will be in big trouble."

Iran has not said anything yet about Bolton's claims, but its leaders have often warned the US would pay for killing Soleimani.

Image source: File

Trump says letting Russia back into the World Cup might help end the war

Donald Trump was surprised to learn that Russia is banned from the 2026 Fifa World Cup because of its invasion of Ukraine. When a journalist asked him about Russia's suspension during a White House Fifa meeting, Trump said, "I didn't know that. Is that right?"

Fifa president Gianni Infantino quickly explained that Russia is currently banned from international football. "We hope peace will come and they can be readmitted," he said.

Trump then suggested that allowing Russia back into the tournament could be used as a peace incentive. "Hey, that could be a good incentive, right?" he said. "We want them to stop. We want the killing to stop. It's not even believable."

Trump also claimed that hosting the 2026 World Cup, which will take place across the US, Canada, and Mexico, would bring massive economic benefits. He said it would create thousands of jobs and bring in billions for local businesses.

"We'll make sure it's safe and successful," Trump promised. "Everyone coming to the US will have a smooth, easy experience."

The US is also set to host the Club World Cup this June. Trump said both tournaments will be "special" and the 2026 World Cup will be "the best run soccer tournament the world has ever seen."

Image source: White House

Trump will pay undocumented immigrants $1,000 to leave the US

The Trump administration has announced a new program that will pay undocumented immigrants $1,000 (R18,000) if they agree to leave the US voluntarily.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says people without legal status can apply through an app called CBP Home. After they leave the country and it's confirmed, they'll get the money.

This is a change to an app created under President Biden, which helped people request asylum at the US border. Trump shut that down and changed it so the app now helps people exit the US instead.

DHS says this approach saves money. Right now, arresting and deporting someone costs the US over $17,000. By offering a $1,000 incentive, the government says it could cut those costs by 70%.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said it's the "safest and most cost-effective way to leave" and avoid arrest, the Guardian reported.

One person has already flown back to Honduras under the program, and more trips are planned.

The government claims people who leave this way might have a better chance of being allowed back legally later, but immigration experts warn that this may be false hope.

Critics say it's a trap and could actually make it harder for people to return legally in the future.

This plan is part of Trump's larger push to reduce immigration and encourage "self-deportation", which means making life in the US so difficult that people decide to leave on their own.

Image source: File

Trump announces 100% tariff on movies made outside the US

President Donald Trump says all movies made outside of the United States will now face a 100% import tax.

He made the announcement on his Truth Social account on Sunday, calling foreign-made films a "national security threat."

Trump says countries like Australia and New Zealand are stealing away American film jobs by offering better deals to Hollywood producers. He wants movies to be made in the US again, the Guardian reported.

"We want movies made in America, again!" he posted.

He also claimed the move is needed to fight "messaging and propaganda" from other countries. It's not yet clear how or when the new tax will begin, or whether it affects American companies filming overseas.

Film production in Los Angeles has dropped nearly 40% over the past 10 years, according to FilmLA. Meanwhile, countries like Australia, New Zealand and others have attracted big-budget movies by offering tax breaks and cash.

Image source: File

Trump asks for 'divine dreams' and makes virgin joke at prayer event

Donald Trump held a big prayer event at the White House on Thursday, where religious leaders asked God to give him "divine dreams" and protect him with "supernatural power."

One man even knelt in front of Trump while others raised their hands and sang Amazing Grace. The event marked National Prayer Day, and Trump used the moment to sign a new order creating a group called the Religious Liberty Commission.

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt last year, said he believes God saved his life and is now helping guide his leadership. "We're bringing back religion in this country," Trump said.

Paula White, Trump's spiritual adviser, led the prayers. She asked God to give him special dreams, wisdom, and strength. She also said the country needs a spiritual reset, with Trump leading the way.

Even though Trump has faced many scandals, including a criminal conviction and selling $60 Bibles, many Christian voters still support him.

During the event, Trump also made a joke about a belief that saints in Islam receive 72 virgins in Heaven.

"What about 38 virgins?" he joked while speaking about a talk he had with Muslim leaders.

"They said, 'That's nonsense."'

Trump repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 election and said he's working to protect religion in America, including setting up a team to fight "anti-Christian bias."

One top advisor, Mike Waltz, was missing. Trump later replaced him due to a scandal over leaked messages.

Image source: White House

Trump jokes about becoming the next pope

Donald Trump this week told reporters that he wants to be the next pope. "I'd like to be pope," Trump said with a grin. "That would be my number one choice."

Users on social media site X quickly made fun of the comment, with one writing, "First time in history, we will have orange pope." Others pointed out how the media might have reacted if someone else had said it: "Had Biden said something this stupid, the media and MAGA would have a field day," Daily Star reported.

Trump didn't name a preferred candidate for the real role, but did mention Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, calling him "very good".

The College of Cardinals is set to meet on May 7 to start voting for the next pope after Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday. Only cardinals under the age of 80 can vote, and 108 of the 135 eligible voters were appointed by Francis.

While some cardinals want to continue Francis's focus on helping the poor and vulnerable, others are pushing for a return to traditional teachings and unity in the church.

Trump's pope comment may have been a joke, but the conclave to choose the real one is expected to be serious, and fast, possibly wrapped up in two or three days.

Image source: File

Trump moves fast but big promises still not done

Donald Trump has been moving fast since returning to the White House. After 100 days, he's made some big changes, but many of his promises are still not done.

Trump says he already fixed inflation, but experts warn that his high tariffs on foreign goods could make prices rise again. He promised to lower energy bills by half, but for now, energy costs have stayed the same.

On immigration, Trump has made a big impact. Illegal crossings from Mexico have dropped a lot, and deportations are up.

Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly. That hasn't happened. Fighting is still going on, and there is no peace deal yet.

He also promised big tax cuts, like no taxes on tips and overtime pay, but none of those have passed yet.

Trump has acted fast on cultural issues. He banned transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports, cut funding to some universities, and pardoned around 1,500 people who were involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump also worked with Elon Musk to cut government jobs, but the savings are much smaller than they promised.

In short, Trump has moved quickly on immigration and culture wars, but promises like cheaper energy, lower taxes, and peace in Ukraine are still not delivered, and it's unclear if they will be.

Image source: File

Trump says Ukraine may give Russia part of its land

US President Donald Trump says he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to give up Crimea to Russia, even though Zelenskyy said just last week that Crimea will always belong to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump said: "Oh, I think so," when asked if Zelenskyy was willing to give up the Black Sea region, which Russia seized in 2014, the Guardian reported.

Zelenskyy has not yet responded to Trump's latest comments. But last week, he clearly stated that Crimea is still "the property of the Ukrainian people."

Meanwhile, leaked US peace plans suggest Trump's team is proposing that Russia keep the territories it captured, including Crimea. Germany's defence minister called the US plan a "capitulation" and warned it was worse than anything Ukraine could have agreed to a year ago.

Even so, Trump said after meeting Zelenskyy at the Vatican that he now has more sympathy for him.

"He's working hard. He wants to do something good for his country."

Trump also criticised Russia for launching new missile attacks after his peace ambassador met with Putin, saying he was "very disappointed."

When asked if he trusts Putin, Trump answered: "I'll let you know in about two weeks."

Trump added that he believes a peace deal could be signed soon and claimed (without evidence) that the US has already sent Ukraine $350 billion in aid.

On another front, Trump said there had been "a little bit" of progress in trade talks with China, despite Chinese officials saying no talks are happening.

Image source: Donald Trump Truth Social

Trump starts 2028 campaign even though third term is not allowed

Donald Trump has started selling "Trump 2028" campaign hats, even though US law says he can't run for a third term.

The red cap, which looks like his usual "Make America Great Again" hat, now says "Trump 2028" and is being sold for $50 (around R1,000).

According to the US Constitution, a person can only be elected president twice. Trump already won in 2016 and again in 2024, which means he shouldn't be able to run again.

But Trump told NBC that there may be "ways around" the rule. "I'm not joking," he said. "A lot of people want me to do it."

Former Republican politician Adam Kinzinger says Trump is ignoring the rules and could create a big crisis if he refuses to listen to court decisions in the future, Daily Star reported.

Trump's second time in the White House has already caused economic problems, with high tariffs on imports and growing tension between countries. Stock markets have dropped, and trade wars have begun.

Now, there are signs that Trump might try to calm things down but many believe the chaos isn't over yet.

Trump's actions can affect the whole world, including South Africa. If he tries to stay in power longer than allowed, it could damage trust in democracy everywhere and hurt global trade and economic stability.

Image source: File

Trump still cares about Africa, says adviser after aid cuts

US President Donald Trump still cares about Africa, even after cutting major aid programmes and raising tariffs, according to his adviser Massad Boulos.

In an interview with the BBC, Boulos said Trump "highly values Africa and African people" and denied that the US is planning to close its embassies across the continent.

But Trump's actions have caused real problems.

On his first day in office, Trump froze most US foreign aid, which has had a serious impact on health services in Africa. Many HIV treatment programmes were cut, and some countries may soon run out of HIV medication, according to the World Health Organization.

Kenya, Nigeria and Lesotho are among the countries affected. The aid freeze also hit cholera clinics. In South Sudan, five children and three adults died after walking for hours to reach a clinic that had shut down.

Boulos said the US is reviewing how aid is spent to make sure the money is not being wasted. "We want the money to go to the right places," he said.

He also confirmed that the US is interested in mining resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, especially minerals like lithium, which are used in electric car batteries.

Trump's trade policies have also hit Africa. He recently placed 50% tariffs on imports from countries like Lesotho, before putting those tariffs on hold for 90 days. Lesotho depends on US trade, especially in clothing and textiles.

There are also worries about the future of AGOA -- a special trade agreement between the US and African countries, first launched in 2000. Trump has not said if he will renew it, and experts think it might end soon.

Image source: File

Trump says China tariffs will drop but not go away

US President Donald Trump says his very high tariffs on goods from China will be reduced but not removed completely.

Right now, the US charges a 145% tariff on Chinese goods. China hit back with a 125% tariff on US products. This has started a trade war that's shaken the global economy.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said: "The tariffs will come down a lot -- but they won't go to zero," the Guardian reported.

His comments followed a warning from his treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, who said the current situation can't continue and both sides need to make changes.

Trump said he still wants to keep good relations with China: "We're doing fine with China. I think we'll work well together."

The stock market went up after news of possible lower tariffs.

China hasn't officially replied yet, but their media called Trump's tariffs unfair and warned other countries not to make trade deals that hurt China.

Meanwhile, businesses around the world, including in South Africa, are worried that this trade fight will make things more expensive and slow down the economy.

Both China and the US are huge trading partners for South Africa. If their trade war continues, it could mean fewer exports, job losses, and higher prices here at home.

Image source: File

Pope once told Trump 'he's not a Christian'

Pope Francis and Donald Trump never had a good relationship, and it all started with a wall.

During Trump's 2016 campaign, the Pope slammed his plans to build a wall between the US and Mexico, saying: "A person who thinks only about building walls and not bridges is not Christian."

Trump didn't take it well. He fired back, saying if ISIS ever attacked the Vatican, the Pope would've prayed for a president like him, Daily Star reported.

The two later met in 2017 at the Vatican. Trump said it was a "fantastic meeting," but photos told a different story, with the Pope looking miserable next to Trump's big grin.

Things didn't get better.

This year, just months before his death, the Pope again criticised Trump's mass deportation policies, saying they were built on "force, not dignity" and "will end badly."

He also disagreed with Vice President JD Vance, who said people should look after their own families and countries before helping others. The Pope wrote: "Christian love is not just about looking after people close to you."

Pope Francis passed away on Monday 21 April at the age of 88. Trump is expected to attend his funeral on Saturday.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump says Russia and Ukraine might make a peace deal soon

US President Donald Trump says Russia and Ukraine could reach a peace deal "this week", but gave no details on what that would look like.

Writing in all caps on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, 20 April, Trump said:

"HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AND UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK."

He added that if peace is reached, both countries could start doing "big business" with the US and "make a fortune."

The comment comes after a failed Easter ceasefire between the two countries. Russia said it would pause attacks for the holiday, but both sides have since accused each other of breaking the truce.

Trump has recently said that both Ukraine and Russia need to compromise to end the war, which started in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would affect global prices, from fuel to food. It could ease inflation and reduce pressure on SA's economy, which has been hit hard by rising costs linked to the war.

Image source: File

Presidency says Trump won't hold grudge against Jonas

The presidency has defended sending Mcebisi Jonas to the US as South Africa's new special envoy despite an old video where Jonas called Donald Trump a "racist, homophobe and narcissist".

The comments were made in 2020, when Jonas gave a public lecture as a private citizen, not as a government official.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday: "At the time, Jonas was not representing the government. Those views were personal."

He added that Trump isn't the type to hold grudges. "If he did, half his cabinet wouldn't be working with him."

Jonas' job is to fix SA's diplomatic and trade relationship with the US, which has become tense. Trump expelled SA's former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool after criticism of his administration, and recently threatened to boycott the G20 summit in South Africa.

Magwenya said Rasool and Jonas are different cases -- Rasool spoke while in office, while Jonas was just an activist at the time.

Jonas also commented this week, saying: "These things happen. People move on."

Image source: File

Trump's trade war with China is bad news for South Africa

South Africa got a 90-day break from Trump's harsh tariffs, but experts say we're still in trouble.

That's because Trump is now hitting China, one of South Africa's biggest trading partners -- with heavy taxes. And when China's economy slows down, South Africa suffers too.

China and the US buy over 18% of SA's exports. If demand drops, it means fewer sales, fewer jobs, and a weaker economy here at home.

Economist Maarten Ackerman told Mail & Guardian: "Even if the US doesn't tax us directly, we're still going to feel the pain."

SA's farmers and food producers may need to find new markets fast, especially if US buyers stop ordering wine, fruit, or canned goods.

To protect trade ties, President Ramaphosa has sent Mcebisi Jonas to Washington as a special envoy to deal with the growing crisis.

Image source: File

Trump blames Zelenskyy for war after deadly Russian attack

Just days after 35 people were killed in Ukraine by Russian missiles -- including two children -- US President Donald Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for helping to start the war.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said that millions of people have died because of three people: Russia's Vladimir Putin, former US president Joe Biden, and Zelenskyy.

He said the war could have been stopped: "Biden could've stopped it, Zelenskyy could've stopped it, and Putin should never have started it," Trump told reporters, Sky News reported.

He also said Ukraine made a mistake by going to war with a much stronger country: "You don't start a war with someone 20 times your size and hope people give you missiles," he said.

The comments came just after two Russian missiles hit the city of Sumy during a Palm Sunday celebration. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine this year, and over 100 people were injured.

Zelenskyy has called for help from the world. Russia claimed it hit a military target but has shown no proof.

Trump said he wants to end the war and stop people from dying: "All I want to do is stop the killing."

Image source: File

White House claims Trump is healthy and fit to lead

Donald Trump is "fully fit" to run the United States, even though he has high cholesterol, slightly high blood pressure, and a scar from a gunshot, according to a report from the White House doctor.

The report came after Trump, who is 78 years old, went for his yearly health check-up. The doctor, Sean Barbella, said Trump is in good shape, both physically and mentally, and is taking medicine to manage his cholesterol.

Trump's cholesterol level is now 140, which is healthy. In 2018, it was over 220. His blood pressure is a little high at 128 over 74, but it's not dangerous.

The report also said Trump is up to date on all his vaccines, even though his health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has questioned vaccines in the past.

Trump still has a scar on his ear from when he was shot at during a campaign rally last year. He survived, but one person died and others were injured.

Trump told reporters after the exam: "I think it went well. They did every test you can imagine."

He also said he took a cognitive test to check his memory and thinking skills. He scored 30 out of 30, which means he passed with full marks. The test includes tasks like drawing a clock, remembering words, and naming animals.

His heart rate was 62 beats per minute, which is normal for someone in good health.

Image source: White House

Tariff pause is no relief for South Africa

South Africa has been given a 90-day break from Donald Trump's harsh import tariffs but experts say it's not really good news.

The US dropped tariffs on many SA goods from 31% down to 10%, giving local exporters a bit of breathing room. But analysts and unions say this is just a tactic by Trump's administration to force South Africa into signing trade deals that favour the US.

Trade Minister Parks Tau confirmed that SA is included in the pause and said talks have already begun. But some tariffs, like the 25% tax on cars, steel, and aluminium, are still in place.

Experts say the US is using tariffs as a negotiating weapon. Dr Frederich Kirsten, an economist, said: "It's not about relief -- it's about pressure. The US now holds the cards," he told The Citizen.

Political analyst Sandile Swana warned that the US is trying to change global trade rules. "When you trade with the US, they want your country to play by American rules -- even if it hurts your economy," he said.

Unions are worried too. Cosatu says 500,000 jobs in South Africa are linked to trade with the US. They called the 10% tax on agriculture "still too high" and warned that keeping cars at a 25% tariff could kill exports and cause job losses.

The US tariff pause isn't a gift -- it's a way to pressure SA into making deals that could hurt workers, weaken trade rules, and threaten jobs. With unemployment at around 32%, SA can't afford to play along without a fight.

Image source: File

Lesotho made Trump's shirts -- now he's taxing them 50%

Some of Donald Trump's fancy golf shirts were made in Lesotho, the same country he just hit with a huge 50% tariff.

Trump's branded shirts, made by golf legend Greg Norman's clothing brand, have tags showing they were made in Lesotho. But now, because of Trump's new import rules, clothing from Lesotho will cost 50% more to bring into the US.

That's bad news for Lesotho. The country depends on selling clothes to the US -- it's one of the biggest parts of its economy and supports 15,000 jobs, News24 reported.

Before this, Lesotho's clothes went into the US tariff-free under a deal called AGOA, which helps African countries trade with America. But that benefit is now gone.

The reason? Trump says Lesotho has a trade "imbalance" with the US, mostly because of diamond sales.

Greg Norman, who makes the shirts and supports Trump, once called him "a breath of fresh air." Now, that air comes with a big bill.

Lesotho's economy is closely tied to South Africa. If thousands of jobs are lost there, it can affect trade, migration, and our shared economy. And if Trump is raising tariffs on neighbours like Lesotho, South Africa could face even more pressure -- we've already been hit with a 30% tariff.

Image source: File

Trump's tan taxed as tariff war hits his face

Donald Trump's new import taxes could end up hitting his own face -- as prices rise on tanning products used to create his famous orange glow.

Trump's massive new tariffs came into effect on April 5, adding tariffs to thousands of foreign products. And that includes fake tan.

Popular UK bronzer brand St. Tropez will now cost Americans 10% more, while Trump's rumoured favourite face cream -- Swiss brand Bronx Colors -- will be hit with a 31% tariff.

That means the president's signature orange look could soon come with a higher price tag, Daily Star reported.

Trump reportedly insists on 2 bottles of the Swiss concealer in his bedroom at all times.

But now, thanks to his own tariffs, Americans will be paying more for beauty products, food, clothes, and electronics.

Image source: @WhiteHouse

Trump wants to ban sex toys and bring back child labour

Donald Trump is trying to make it harder to buy sex toys -- and easier for kids to work overnight.

In Texas, a new law would force people to show their ID just to buy a vibrator online. Sellers who don't check could face a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Another proposed law would ban big shops like Walmart from selling sex toys at all -- only strip clubs and sex shops would be allowed to sell them.

The official term for a sex toy in Texas? An "obscene device" -- including dildos and anything used to "stimulate genitals."

Sex expert Dr. Shamyra Howard said, "It turns something normal and healthy into something shameful."

Meanwhile, in Florida, lawmakers want to let 14-year-olds work night shifts, even on school days.

One journalist put it simply: "Orgasms are out. Child labour is back."

Image source: File

Zimbabwe cuts US tariffs as Africa faces trade war

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, says his country will drop all tariffs on goods coming from the US -- just days after Donald Trump slapped an 18% tariff on Zimbabwe's exports going into America.

Mnangagwa says he wants to improve relations with the US and hopes this move will open the door to better trade. But many people say it's a bad deal.

Top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says Zimbabwe is trying to "please" Trump in the hopes that US sanctions on Mnangagwa will be removed -- but he calls it "a long shot."

Zimbabwe has been under some form of US sanctions for over 20 years, mainly due to human rights abuses and corruption. Biden removed the old sanctions last year but kept targeted sanctions on 11 people, including Mnangagwa himself.

Now, Zimbabwe says it wants fair trade and friendly relations. But critics say the US will benefit far more from this decision than Zimbabwe will.

Trade between the two countries is small -- just over $110 million in 2024 -- and most experts say scrapping tariffs won't help Zimbabwe much.

Mnangagwa, who is currently the chair of the SADC region, is also being criticised for acting alone. Some say he should be working with other African countries to respond to Trump as a group, not going solo.

Trump has placed huge tariffs across Africa:

Lesotho: 50% tariff on exports

South Africa: 30% tariff on exports

Zimbabwe: 18% tariff.

Lesotho says it will send a team to the US to negotiate.

Trump's new tariffs are already hitting South Africa hard, with a 30% tax on goods going into the US. That could hurt our exports, lead to job losses, and make our economy even more unstable. And if other African countries start making one-sided deals, SA could be left behind.

Image source: @edmnangagwa

Donald Trump calls America a 'healing patient'

Donald Trump says America is like a patient that just had surgery -- and now it's getting better, thanks to his new trade rules.

On what he's calling "Liberation Day", Trump signed off on a big new tax (called a tariff) on goods coming into the US from other countries, including the UK, Japan, South Korea and South Africa.

For example, goods from South Africa will now face a 30% tariff when they enter America.

Even though many Americans are worried about prices going up, Trump celebrated on social media, writing:

"THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PATIENT WILL BE STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER."

But not everyone is impressed.

The UK government says it won't react just yet, and Japan is deciding whether to fight back with its own tariffs. Experts also pointed out that some of Trump's claims in his speech were wrong -- like when he said American companies aren't allowed to sell cars in other countries.

To make things more awkward, Trump walked off the stage after his speech before signing the actual papers. A staff member had to bring him back to finish the job.

When big countries like the US start taxing imports, it can cause global prices to rise. That means we might end up paying more here in South Africa for fuel, food, cars and other goods.

Image source: File

Elon Musk expected to leave Trump's government soon

Elon Musk is expected to leave his role in Donald Trump's government in the next few weeks, according to insiders.

Musk has been working as a special advisor in Trump's new department called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But now, with Tesla sales dropping and more people criticising his influence in politics, Musk is stepping back to focus on his businesses.

His time as a "special government employee" is set to end around May or June.

At a press briefing, Trump said: "At some point, he's going back. I'd keep him as long as I can -- he's very smart."

But behind the scenes, there's been trouble. Some people in Trump's team say Musk's behaviour has become difficult to manage. His surprise announcements and posts on social media have caused problems, and many in the White House have been frustrated.

Musk has also become a political problem. He recently spent millions supporting a judge in an American election -- but the judge lost badly. His link to Trump is also hurting Tesla, as some customers are now avoiding the brand. Tesla's share price has dropped, and some experts say Musk is turning people away with his behaviour.

Trump has also started to distance himself from DOGE, the government project Musk created to "cut waste." Some say it caused more confusion than results.

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, and he's one of the most powerful people in the world. His role in the US government affects decisions about technology, business, and even space. If Musk steps away from politics, it could change how the US works with other countries -- including South Africa.

Image source: @POTUS

Trump to announce new taxes on imports

Donald Trump is set to make a big announcement on Wednesday that could affect prices around the world -- including in South Africa.

He's calling it "Liberation Day", and he plans to add new taxes (called tariffs) on goods coming into the United States from other countries.

That means anything the US buys from overseas -- like cars, clothes, electronics, oil, and food -- could be taxed more. Trump says he's doing this to protect American businesses and workers, and to punish countries he thinks have taken advantage of the US for years.

Reports say Trump may add:

20% tax on all imported goods

25% tax on cars and car parts

Extra taxes on oil, steel, and products from countries like Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India and the EU

These new tariffs would start right away -- and many people are worried.

Business leaders in the US say the extra taxes will make things more expensive for them, and they'll likely raise prices for customers to make up for it. That could lead to a rise in the cost of living in many countries.

The global stock market has already dropped, and experts say Trump's plan could help cause a worldwide recession -- which means job losses, rising prices, and slower trade.

If prices go up in the US and Europe, South Africans could feel it too. We might pay more for things we import, like petrol, electronics and food. If global trade slows down, South African businesses could lose money -- and that puts jobs at risk.

Image source: File

Trump says he's not joking about a third term as president

Donald Trump has suggested he could try to stay in the White House for a third term, despite the US Constitution saying that's not allowed.

Speaking in an interview, the 78-year-old president said "a lot of people want me to do it," and hinted that his vice president JD Vance could take over as president -- and then step down so Trump could return.

"I'm not joking," Trump said. "There are ways you could do it."

Under US law, no president can be elected more than twice. But Trump's latest comments have experts worried. Former congressman David Jolly warned: "If he says he's not ruling it out, we should take it seriously."

Legal experts say it's likely just political theatre -- but with Trump, anything is possible.

If Trump starts a trade war, it could make everyday things more expensive here in South Africa. Our economy is connected to the global market, so if prices go up in the US and Europe, we feel it too. And if Trump finds a way to stay in power longer than the law allows, it could encourage other world leaders to try the same -- which is bad news for democracy everywhere.

Image source: @POTUS

'Pissed off' Trump warns Putin to back off or face tariffs

Donald Trump says he's "very angry" and "pissed off" with Russian president Vladimir Putin and now he's threatening major new oil tariffs to force a peace deal in Ukraine.

The outburst came after Putin suggested Ukraine should kick out president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a ceasefire agreement -- something Trump called a "step in the wrong direction."

Speaking to NBC News, Trump said: "If Russia and I can't make a deal to stop the bloodshed, and I think it's Russia's fault -- which it might be -- I'll hit them with massive tariffs. No more Russian oil in the US. No business with countries that buy it. A 25 to 50% tariff."

Trump has shifted from his previously soft tone on Putin to something more aggressive, even though he insists they still have a "good relationship."

His latest comments come as peace talks drag on with no clear end in sight. Russia says negotiations could stretch into 2026 and continues to demand the lifting of sanctions as a condition for any ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian cities. A drone strike on Kharkiv this weekend killed two people and injured 35, including patients in a military hospital.

A wider or longer war in Ukraine keeps global fuel prices high, food costs rising, and world markets unstable. If Trump gets tough on Russia, it could shake up oil supplies -- and the impact will reach South African wallets fast.

Image source: File

Trump calls himself the fertilisation president

Donald Trump has given himself a strange new nickname: "the fertilisation president."

He was speaking at the White House during a Women's History Month event when he started talking about helping more women access IVF (in vitro fertilisation) -- a medical process that helps people have babies.

"There will be tremendous goodies in the bag for women," Trump said. Then he added: "I'll be known as the fertilisation president -- and that's OK."

People in the room laughed, and Trump smiled: "Actually, I like it. I've been called worse."

Trump has been trying to win over more women voters by promising that the government will help pay for fertility treatments.

He also made headlines earlier this year when he called himself "the father of IVF," even though he admitted he didn't know much about it until recently.

Image source: File

Trump picks far-right media boss as new US ambassador to SA

US President Donald Trump has nominated Brent Bozell -- a hardcore conservative media figure -- as America's new ambassador to South Africa.

Bozell is best known for founding the Media Research Center, a group that attacks what it calls "liberal bias" in the US media. Trump made the announcement on his social media account, calling Bozell "fearless" and praising his "extraordinary experience."

"Brent brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a Nation that desperately needs it," Trump wrote. "Congratulations Brent!"

Bozell could replace Reuben Brigety, who resigned in January after several rocky months in Pretoria. His nomination was confirmed this week in a formal note sent to the US Senate.

This comes as relations between the US and South Africa remain tense, with Trump cutting funding and booting SA's ambassador Ebrahim Rasool out of Washington earlier this month.

Bozell is a known Trump loyalist who's been part of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. Some insiders say this appointment is less about diplomacy -- and more about messaging.

Brent Bozell is not a diplomat -- he's a political activist who supports Trump's views and often attacks anyone who disagrees. His appointment means the US may take a tougher, more aggressive approach toward South Africa. That could make it harder for our government to work with the US on things like trade, diplomacy, and international issues like Ukraine or Gaza.

Image source: @SenMikeLee

Heavyweight clash at White House ends with missing belt

Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed this week that he doesn't know what happened to the WBC championship belt he brought to the White House months ago as a gift for Donald Trump.

The belt, given to him by heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after beating Tyson Fury, was meant as a peace offering. But instead of handing it over, Zelenskyy pulled out a folder of disturbing war photos showing tortured Ukrainian soldiers -- and the meeting turned into a political punch-up.

Trump, who had already called Zelenskyy a dictator, exploded on camera. "You're gambling with World War III," he snapped.

Zelenskyy now says he left the belt on a side table and never saw it again. "Maybe it's still sitting there," he told Time magazine this week. Reports say a staffer moved it to Trump's private dining room -- where it may now be collecting dust next to tomato sauce bottles and golf trophies.

Zelenskyy says he doesn't regret showing the photos instead of the belt. "He has kids. He should feel what we feel," he said. "But yeah... the conversation went in a different direction."

Image source: File

Trump's team accidentally texts war plans to journalist

Top Trump officials have accidentally leaked secret US war plans in a messaging app group chat -- by including a journalist in the conversation.

The group, made up of senior figures like Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was discussing attacks on Yemen when they mistakenly added Atlantic magazine editor Jeffrey Goldberg.

Goldberg says he was shocked to see real-time details of the military operation, including names of officials and sensitive tactics. "I thought it was a prank," he said. "But the attack happened exactly as they planned it."

The Trump administration has confirmed the breach but is trying to downplay the damage. Hegseth even told reporters, "Nobody was texting war plans." Goldberg hit back: "That's a lie. He was."

If Trump's top officials can't keep their own war plans private, it puts global security at risk. Countries like South Africa often work with the US on trade, security, and international cooperation. But if the US keeps making mistakes like this, it's harder to trust them.

Image source: @POTUS

Rasool says 'don't replace me with a white ambassador'

Former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool has told President Cyril Ramaphosa not to choose a white replacement just to please Donald Trump.

Speaking at a homecoming rally in Cape Town on Sunday, Rasool told ANC supporters that South Africa must fix its relationship with the US but without sacrificing its values.

"We can't think that just because America has a white president, we need a white ambassador," he said. "We need someone who can rebuild ties, but still stand strong for what we believe in."

Rasool was kicked out of the US last week after Trump's government accused him of being disrespectful. Now, names like deputy minister Andries Nel and former DA leader Tony Leon are being floated as possible replacements but the presidency says there's no rush.

Rasool also called for a new kind of diplomacy -- one based on Ubuntu. "Ubuntu diplomacy is not about lying to protect your country or flattering your host," he said. "It's about telling the truth with respect, standing your ground, and keeping your dignity."

The next ambassador will shape how South Africa navigates a tough relationship with Trump's US. That choice will say a lot about whether we stand firm -- or bend under pressure.

Image source: File

France wants the Statue of Liberty back

French leaders are demanding that the United States give back the Statue of Liberty -- all because of Donald Trump.

French politician Raphaël Glucksmann says the statue, which was gifted to the US 140 years ago, no longer belongs there. He says Trump has "sided with tyrants" and no longer represents the values the statue stands for.

"We gave it to you as a symbol of freedom," Glucksmann said. "But if you've chosen to support dictators and silence scientists, then we want our gift back."

The Trump administration hit back hard, saying the statue is going nowhere. A White House spokesperson said France should be grateful to the US for helping them win World War II and added that "if it wasn't for America, they'd be speaking German."

Even Australia's former Prime Minister jumped in, reminding everyone that France once helped America fight the British in its own war for independence.

This may sound like political theatre but it shows how Trump's actions are damaging US relationships around the world. As America isolates itself, smaller countries like South Africa feel the knock-on effects in trade, global funding, and foreign policy influence.

Image source: File

Trump says Rasool must leave the US by Friday

South Africa's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, has just days to clear out his office and leave America after being declared "persona non grata" by the Trump administration.

The diplomatic bombshell dropped when Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted Rasool as a "race-baiting politician who hates President Trump" in a social media post after the ambassador discussed white Americans becoming a minority.

Rasool's diplomatic privileges expired Monday, and he must be out of the country by Friday.

President Ramaphosa is trying to downplay the crisis, calling it a "hiccup" and promising to engage "with deep respect" for Trump, but this comes right after Trump cut funding to South Africa over alleged "anti-white policies."

As our top diplomat gets ready to fly home, South Africans should watch closely - when ambassadors get expelled, serious economic and political fallout usually follows.

Image source: SA Embassy

Is Trump just Musk's babysitter now?

New photos from the White House have people asking: who's really in charge -- Donald Trump or Elon Musk?

The pictures show Trump walking next to Musk's four-year-old son while Musk walks ahead, talking to his staff. In one photo, Trump is even seen helping the boy -- nicknamed "Lil X" -- onto the presidential helicopter.

Social media had a field day. "Trump finally got a real job -- he's Lil X's nanny now," one person joked. Another said: "Imagine being the president but spending your day babysitting a billionaire's child."

Some people even asked, "Does this kid live at the White House now?" One user replied: "Of course he does -- he's the real president!"

Musk posted one of the photos himself, calling it "a happy picture." But many people noticed something else: Musk walking ahead like the boss, while Trump trails behind with the child. "It really shows who has the power," one person wrote.

Since Trump appointed Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (called DOGE), Musk has become one of the most powerful people in Washington.

Musk was born in Pretoria and now he's influencing major decisions in the US. That could affect South Africa too, from how we use social media and tech to deals around space, green energy and trade. If Musk is the one calling the shots, his choices could impact jobs, prices, and policies here at home.

Image source: @POTUS

Putin "agrees" to Trump's ceasefire plan but with a catch

Putin just said yes to Trump's 30-day ceasefire plan for Ukraine, but don't get too excited.

While thanking Trump for "regulating the conflict," Putin added he has "a lot of questions" and any deal must "lead to long-term peace" - Putin-speak for getting what he wants.

The Russian leader couldn't help boasting that his forces "are on the offensive everywhere" and warned Ukrainian troops they must "surrender or die."

Experts think Putin's agreement comes with hidden conditions and might just be playing nice with Trump, who has now restored military aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy agreed to ceasefire talks.

Why should South Africans care? Because global conflicts affect our economy directly - from higher food prices to unstable markets. Plus, watching Trump broker deals between Russia and Ukraine shows how he handles international problems - a preview of what other countries (including ours) might face.

Image source: File

Trump's right hand tells a story the White House won't explain

Something strange is going on with Trump's hand. A dark mark keeps showing up in photos - most recently during his meeting with Ireland's leader.

The White House claims it's just from Trump shaking too many hands. But medical experts aren't buying it.

Dr. Anatalia Moore, a skin specialist, says normal handshakes don't cause bruises like that, Daily Star reported.

She thinks it might be from a medical procedure where doctors put a drip in his hand.

She also points out that at 78, Trump could bruise more easily from just bumping into things, as older people often have balance issues and their bodies heal slower.

While it might just be makeup or a minor bruise, these marks are raising questions about the president's health - something worth watching as his physical condition could affect his decisions on South Africa and other global issues.

Image source: @POTUS

Trump opens door for Afrikaner resettlement in America

It's official - the US is now actively working to bring Afrikaner South Africans to America as refugees.

The US Embassy just confirmed they're reviewing applications and will contact people who've already applied. This isn't just Trump talking anymore - it's becoming real policy.

Trump claims South Africa is "confiscating" white farmers' land "without compensation" after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act. Most experts say this isn't true, but that hasn't stopped Trump from offering "a rapid pathway to citizenship" for these farmers.

About 1,500 Afrikaners have already gathered outside the US Embassy in Pretoria to thank Trump for his support.

Meanwhile, our government refuses to get into a shouting match with Trump, with Ramaphosa's spokesperson saying South Africa won't engage in "counterproductive megaphone diplomacy."

The big question now: How many farmers will actually pack up and leave? And what would that mean for our farms, food security, and race relations?

Image source: File

Trump's market panic and what it means for South Africa

By Dylan Bettencourt

The US stock market just took a nasty dive after Trump twice dodged questions about a recession.

Why should you care? Because when America sneezes, South Africa catches a cold. Trump's chaos affects us directly:

- When global markets panic, the Rand usually weakens

- Weaker Rand = more expensive imports = higher prices at the shops

- Foreign investors get nervous about putting money in countries like ours

- Our exports become less valuable if America's economy slows down

Trump admitted his policies might cause economic "pain" before things get better. His own team is now rushing to calm markets, promising there won't be a recession.

For South Africans already struggling with high prices, Trump's unpredictable style is the last thing we need.

The big question: Will Trump back down like he did with Canada and Mexico, or stick to his disruptive plans? Either way, as one expert warned: "Good luck in this challenging time."

Image source: File

De Klerk foundation rejects Trump's farmer 'rescue' plan

By Dylan Bettencourt

The FW de Klerk Foundation has rejected Trump's offer to give US citizenship to white South African farmers.

Their message? Trump's plan is based on "disinformation and cheap politics" with "no basis in truth."

Christo van der Rheede put it simply: "The challenges we face in South Africa aren't just white people's problems. We're all affected by crime, unemployment and bad policies."

The Foundation warns that Trump's actions will hurt South Africa's economy and farming industry.

They also connect Trump's move to the rise of "ethnic nationalism" worldwide, suggesting right-wing groups are using this to attack South Africa's non-racial democracy established in 1994.

Meanwhile, our government won't engage in "megaphone diplomacy" - choosing to ignore Trump's social media outbursts rather than dignify them with a response.

Image source: File

Health Minister says Trump 'doesn't' owe us a cent'

By Dylan Bettencourt

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said "Trump doesn't owe South Africa any cent whatsoever" after the US president cut R8 billion in HIV/AIDS funding.

Instead of complaining, he called on South Africa to "stand on our own" and revealed he's already talking to other donors like the Gates Foundation to replace Trump's money.

EFF's Malema had a different take, claiming the cuts are "Israel's revenge" for South Africa's support of Palestine. He also warned that land reform will continue "whether they like it or not."

Motsoaledi couldn't resist taking a jab at right-wing group Solidarity's recent White House visit, distinguishing them from the COVID Solidarity Fund that's helping fill funding gaps.

The bottom line for South Africans living with HIV? The political blame game won't matter if someone doesn't step up to save the program that employs 15,000 healthcare workers and keeps millions of patients alive.

Image source: @MYANC

Trump says 'nobody has ever heard of' Lesotho

Trump just took a cheap shot at our neighbor Lesotho in his Congress speech, calling it a country "nobody has ever heard of" while Republican lawmakers laughed along.

Why? He was defending his foreign aid cuts, specifically "$8 million for LGBTQI+" in Lesotho - though local LGBTQ groups say they never got this money.

Lesotho's Foreign Minister is angry, calling the comments "shocking" and promising to send a formal protest to Washington.

The real impact? Lesotho has the world's second-highest HIV rate, and Trump's funding cuts threaten healthcare programs that people on both sides of the border rely on.

For South Africans, it's perhaps a reminder of how Trump sees African nations - as jokes, not partners.

Image source: @POTUS

Zelenskyy folds after Trump cuts military aid

By Dylan Bettencourt

Trump just announced he's got a letter from Zelenskyy saying Ukraine is "ready to come to the negotiating table" - quite the U-turn after last week's White House showdown.

After getting his military aid cut off, Zelenskyy's now saying he wants to "make things right" and is ready "any time and in any convenient format" to sign that minerals deal he previously walked away from.

Trump's also claiming he's had "serious discussions with Russia" and received "strong signals they're ready for peace."

For South Africans, this drama is worth watching closely. What happens when a superpower suddenly changes sides? We're seeing countries that depend on American support scrambling to adjust.

In Trump's world, yesterday's allies can become today's bargaining chips - a lesson that applies just as much to Pretoria as it does to Kyiv.

Image source: File

Trump leaves Ukraine stranded

By Dylan Bettencourt

Trump just pulled the plug on Ukraine's military aid after publicly arguing with Zelenskyy. No more weapons, no more ammo - not even stuff that's already on ships heading there.

It's the same tactic he used when cutting South Africa's HIV funding. One day you've got support, the next you don't.

When Zelenskyy dared say peace might be "very, very far away," Trump didn't hold back: the Ukrainian president "won't be around very long" unless he plays ball.

The message for countries like ours is crystal clear: in Trump's world, you either give him what he wants or he'll pull the rug out from under you - no warning, no negotiations.

So when South African ministers next fly to Washington, they'd better have more than just goodwill in their briefcases. In Trumpland, it's deal or no deal.

Image source: File

Trump vs Zelensky fight in White House Smackdown

By Dylan Bettencourt

Trump and Ukraine's president Zelenskyy argued live on TV and SA analyst Sandile Swana says it's a whole new ballgame.

Gone are the days of friendly military aid. Trump's message was crystal clear: "No minerals, no protection." While Zelensky talked about friendship, Trump talked about business - leaving the Ukrainian leader visibly stunned.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Association of South Africa is urging us not to abandon Ukraine, warning that Putin won't stop his expansion plans anytime soon.

Trump's "my way or the highway" approach could be coming to an international relationship near you.

US ambassador quits as SA relations hit rock bottom

By Dylan Bettencourt

In the latest Trump-era shake-up, Dana Brown, America's acting ambassador to South Africa, has suddenly resigned.

This exit happens just as relations hit rock bottom, with Trump cutting all funding to South Africa and offering refugee status to Afrikaner farmers.

The timing couldn't be worse for South Africans. With no permanent US ambassador since January and Brown now leaving in March, our diplomatic channel to America is running on skeleton staff just when we need it most.

Meanwhile, Afrikaner lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity flew to the White House seeking "humanitarian assistance" - a move Ramaphosa slammed as "sowing divisions."

For ordinary South Africans, this diplomatic cold war threatens everything from healthcare funding to trade relations, showing how Trump's personal politics directly impacts our national interests.

Image source: US Embassy

Trump axes USAID funding for HIV

By Dylan Bettencourt

Trump on Thursday pulled the plug on R8.1 billion in HIV funding, telling South African organisations to "immediately cease all activities." He sent just letters saying the programs "aren't aligned with Agency priorities."

This isn't just American politics - it's about your friend, neighbour or family member who depends on these services. Some 8 million South Africans rely on HIV treatment programs, and these cuts threaten real lives in our communities.

While the government scrambles for a response, healthcare workers are losing jobs and vulnerable patients are left hanging. From sex workers to pregnant moms, the impact hits hardest on those who need help most.

As one health worker put it to Bhekisasa: "This isn't just a funding cut - it's a betrayal."

Image source: File

Gauteng minister copies Elon Musk strategy

By Zukile Majova

The Gauteng health department is checking if all 85,642 people on its payroll are real workers who actually show up for work.

The department has already frozen the salaries of 66 workers who haven't come forward to prove they exist.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says her department can't waste money paying ghost workers when hospitals need more staff and patients need care.

"We have limited resources at our disposal and cannot afford to waste money on ghost workers while hundreds of healthcare workers are looking for employment and thousands of people require access to healthcare services," she said.

The department's new Ziveze (Reveal Yourself) Campaign follows a similar move by Elon Musk in America. Musk emailed US government workers asking them to prove what work they've done.

The billionaire head of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency said: "All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

In Gauteng, workers must go to their HR office to prove they are real employees. Those who don't show up risk losing their jobs and could face criminal charges.

So far, 23,789 workers still need to prove they exist.

Image source: @NkomoNomantu

Ukraine fights back against Trump's mineral grab

By Rorisang Modiba

Trump's got Zelenskyy flying to Washington on Friday to sign a deal over Ukraine's precious minerals. Trump initially wanted a massive $500bn chunk of Ukraine's resources - imagine someone trying that with our platinum!

Much like how South Africans get nervous when foreign companies eye our mineral wealth, Ukrainians weren't having it. Zelenskyy flat-out refused to sign something "10 generations would have to repay."

Now, they've settled on sharing ownership instead - sound familiar? It's the same dance our government does with mining giants over our resources.

As global powers scramble for these battery metals and rare earths, South Africa should watch closely. This is exactly the kind of pressure our mineral-rich country could face next.