South Africa: Sundowns Boot Staff Member Accused of Leaking Tactics

Mamelodi Sundowns suspended long-serving performance analyst Mario Masha for allegedly leaking sensitive coaching information.

The suspension comes as Sundowns prepare for a decisive CAF Champions League Group C match against Rulani Mokwena's MC Alger.

Mamelodi Sundowns suspended performance analyst Mario Masha with immediate effect after accusing him of leaking sensitive team information.

The club is investigating claims that Masha leaked tactical plans, training details and access codes for data platforms used by the coaching staff, according to SABC.

The suspension comes at a critical time. Sundowns are preparing for a must-win CAF Champions League group stage match against MC Alger.

The team returned to South Africa on Monday after a 1-1 draw against St Eloi Lupopo on Sunday. MC Alger beat Al Hilal 2-1 in the other Group C match, which means all four teams can still qualify.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made his frustration clear after the Lupopo match.

"I hope that in the next match we have a full stadium with only one foot to support the team, nothing more," Cardoso said.

"I hope that the opponent does not know or guess how we are going to play. I hope it is controlled also so that we can make a fair game from our side."

The upcoming match carries extra drama. Former Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena will return to Loftus Versfeld for the first time since leaving the club. Mokwena now coaches MC Alger and will try to knock his old team out of the competition.

Masha joined Sundowns in August 2015 from Maritzburg United, now known as Durban City. His suspension comes days after he completed a Uefa A Diploma course at the Scottish Football Association.