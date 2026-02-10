Zimbabwe: Donkey Thief Jailed After Tip-Off Exposes Altered Ear Marks

A man from Zvishavane has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being convicted of stealing and selling six donkeys, a crime that was uncovered after a tip-off led the owner to track down the animals.

The Zvishavane Magistrates' Court heard that Vengai Imbwanhema (47) committed the offence on an unknown date in September 2025 at Taruvinga village, under Chief Mazvihwa.

Prosecutors said Imbwanhema took six donkeys from their owner while they were grazing and later sold them.

The case unravelled when the victim received information about the whereabouts of some of the missing animals. He traced three of the donkeys to a homestead in the same area.

On arrival, he discovered that the animals' ear marks - used for stock identification - had been altered on the lower side of their right ears.

The occupant of the homestead told him he had bought the donkeys from Imbwanhema.

The three animals were recovered and the matter was reported to police, leading to Imbwanhema's arrest.

The court initially sentenced him to 24 months in prison. Four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour while a further six months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the victim leaving him with an effective 14-month jail term.