South Africa: Nigel Homeowners Take to the Streets Over Water Outage

The area has experienced an intermittent water supply for years and taps have been dry since last week

Families in RDP housing in Arla Park Extension 2 and 3 of Nigel shut down the busy Balfour Road on Tuesday, demanding water be restored to the community immediately.

Residents gathered from 7am. They were monitored by a large police contingent, and a few warning shots were fired. However, protesters said they would not leave until a representative of the Ekurhuleni mayoral office addresses them.

According to residents, water supply has been unreliable for the past five years.

Resident Wendy Mokoena said she pays every month for her water connection, yet she does not receive reliable tap water.

Mbalenhle Mkwebane said she struggles to do her family's laundry and to flush the toilet. "We have been reporting the issue for years but it seems we are being ignored. We want the water to be fixed today," she said.

Some residents told GroundUp they often have to wake up in the early hours to fill buckets before their taps run dry. Several days ago, the water supply stopped completely.

The community is relying on municipal water trucks, but residents say they do not trust the water.

Resident Khanyisile Masego said people complain that the water from water trucks "comes out dirty".

Community representative Hugh Van Greenen said the municipality reported that it was fixing the water tank motor and pump a few weeks ago. He said the water only ran for three days.

A representative from the City of Ekhuruleni mayor's office Zinzile Nxesi addressed the protesters. She said engineers had been deployed and the problem would soon be resolved.

GroundUp later confirmed with the community that workers were on site.

Ward Councillor Wollaston Labuschagne is yet to respond our request for comment, including our questions about the quality of the water truck supply.