Somalia: Plane Crashes Near Mogadishu Coast Shortly After Takeoff, All Passengers Safe

10 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A StarSky aircraft crashed in shallow water near the Mogadishu coastline shortly after departing from Aden Adde International Airport, authorities said.

The plane had taken off from Runway 23 but reportedly experienced technical difficulties while attempting to gain altitude.

Witnesses near Jasiira Beach said the aircraft was flying unusually low before it skipped across shallow water and came to rest on the shoreline, according to AirLive.

Photos from the scene showed the plane's wing completely detached, with onlookers gathering nearby.

Rescue crews arrived within minutes, an airport official said. "The priority was ensuring there was no post-impact fire, given the proximity to the water. We are relieved to report that everyone on board was evacuated safely," the official added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

