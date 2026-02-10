Congo-Kinshasa: Mantashe Clashes With DRC Counterpart Over Its Critical Minerals Deal With U.S.

U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos meeting with DR Congo President Tshisekedi on October 11, 2025 "to reaffirm our commitment to the long-term stability of the DRC and strengthen the enduring partnership between our nations."

During a heated exchange at the Mining Indaba, Gwede Mantashe challenged the Democratic Republic of Congo's critical minerals agreement with the US, stressing the need for continental unity in Africa's resource management.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe clashed with his Congolese counterpart at the African Mining Indaba over the critical minerals deal that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed with the US last year.

At a closed ministerial meeting at the indaba in Cape Town on Sunday Mantashe had accused the DRC of "selling out, or words to that effect," to the US, according to two African analysts who witnessed the exchange.

DRC mining minister Louis Watum Kabamba seemed offended but held his ground and retorted that the deal was mutually beneficial.

At a later open panel discussion which included the two ministers, Kabamba again defended the deal, saying it was not one-way and the DRC had not sold its minerals for nothing. He said the DRC was looking after its own national interest by diversifying its partners, noting that China had been dominating the purchase of African copper production, for instance.

The US-DRC deal gives the US access to DRC critical minerals in implicit exchange for a peace deal which Donald Trump brokered between the DRC and its Rwandan enemy. But the peace deal is not holding as the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continue fighting government troops and...