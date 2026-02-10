South Africa: The Gutting of the Washington Post Is a Warning We Can't Ignore

The Washington Post once told the world that 'democracy dies in darkness'. This past week, the darkness arrived. Not from an authoritarian decree, but from an owner's calculated surrender.

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire who purchased The Washington Post for $250-million in 2013, has overseen multiple rounds of layoffs and now the elimination of roughly a third of its entire workforce. More than 300 jobs were eliminated in a single blow to the storied outlet. Shuttering foreign bureaus, the sports desk, the books section and large portions of its metropolitan reporting, the paper's former executive editor, Martin Baron, described it as a case of near-instant, self-inflicted brand destruction.

Its publisher and CEO, Will Lewis, resigned days later. Chaos, fear and speculation abound in what feels like the death spiral of one of the most important journalism institutions in the United States. The columnists and star reporters who had made the Post indispensable through the first Trump era have largely already departed. The newspaper that broke the Watergate scandal and published the Pentagon Papers is now reduced to what media analysts call an exhibit of attempts to smother democracy in broad daylight.

This may look like a distant US melodrama. It is not. The destruction of The Washington Post carries lessons of existential urgency for the South African media landscape and for every newsroom working for and in the pursuit...