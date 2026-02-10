South Africa: The Gutting of the Washington Post Is a Warning We Can't Ignore

10 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Styli Charalambous

The Washington Post once told the world that 'democracy dies in darkness'. This past week, the darkness arrived. Not from an authoritarian decree, but from an owner's calculated surrender.

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire who purchased The Washington Post for $250-million in 2013, has overseen multiple rounds of layoffs and now the elimination of roughly a third of its entire workforce. More than 300 jobs were eliminated in a single blow to the storied outlet. Shuttering foreign bureaus, the sports desk, the books section and large portions of its metropolitan reporting, the paper's former executive editor, Martin Baron, described it as a case of near-instant, self-inflicted brand destruction.

Its publisher and CEO, Will Lewis, resigned days later. Chaos, fear and speculation abound in what feels like the death spiral of one of the most important journalism institutions in the United States. The columnists and star reporters who had made the Post indispensable through the first Trump era have largely already departed. The newspaper that broke the Watergate scandal and published the Pentagon Papers is now reduced to what media analysts call an exhibit of attempts to smother democracy in broad daylight.

This may look like a distant US melodrama. It is not. The destruction of The Washington Post carries lessons of existential urgency for the South African media landscape and for every newsroom working for and in the pursuit...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.