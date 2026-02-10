South Africa: High-Flying Former Kruger Ranger Claims He Was Framed for Rhino Poaching

Once hailed as the 'Crown Prince of the Kruger', former regional ranger Rodney Landela has taken the stand insisting he was framed for the killing of a white rhino in July 2016. As the State marshals witness and forensic evidence placing him at the scene, the marathon trial is testing claims of betrayal within conservation ranks against a backdrop of deepening scrutiny of corruption in South Africa's criminal justice system.

The former Kruger regional ranger, tipped for a top post at the national park before his arrest, has testified that a wildlife observation mission went disastrously wrong in the Kingfisherspruit section of the Kruger National Park on 27 July 2016.

Landela, alongside former state veterinary technician Kenneth Muchocho are accused of killing a white rhino early that morning. Landela also faces a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to commit a serious criminal offence.

The marathon trial has tested the State's resolve to confront alleged criminal activity within conservation ranks, and has unfolded against the backdrop of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into corruption at the highest levels of South Africa's law enforcement and criminal justice system.

Capabilities

Kruger regional rangers such as Landela are typically responsible for about 20 operational sections, each comprising roughly 10 field rangers.

During bail proceedings, the State argued that Landela's senior position, control over patrol deployments and access to key wildlife areas gave him capabilities valuable to poaching syndicates.

The State submitted that Landela had "all the knowledge...