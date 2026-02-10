Kenya: Communications Authority Warns Kenyans Against Illegal Mobile Phone Brands Posing Health Risks

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued a public notice warning consumers against purchasing non-type approved mobile phones that pose significant safety and health risks.

The Authority's Director General David Mugonyi stated that "recent market surveillance revealed an influx of non-type approved phone brands including TINSIK, REALFONE, FONROX, BUNDY, X.ODA, SMBA, and others, which are strictly prohibited from being sold."

"The CA regulates Kenya's ICT sector and ensures devices comply with national and international safety, health, and electromagnetic compatibility standards through a Type Approval process," he said.

He urged Kenyans to avoid buying phones from these brand and purchase mobile phones only from licensed vendors listed on the CA website.

He further emphasized the need to verify phones' Type Approval status via the CA's online licensee register.

"Check phone authenticity using the *#06# code and verify the IMEI via SMS to 1555 or on the CA website. For inquiries, contact CA at 0703 042000 or email typeapproval@ca.go.ke"