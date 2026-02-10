Botswana: Land Issues Dominate Habu Consultations

Habu — Some residents of Habu have expressed support for the proposed Constitutional Court, hoping it will address what they describe as longstanding injustices related to land ownership.

Their comments came during consultations conducted by Assistant Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Mr Tiroeaone Ntsima recently.

One resident, Mr Uauanaro Kandjou highlighted escalating land conflicts in the village, pointing to instances where the Land Board had allocated the same plots to multiple individuals particularly farmland.

Mr Kandjou argued that inheritance laws contributed to such disputes as some beneficiaries claimed plots as inherited property to the benefit of certain groups. He suggested that inheritance laws be reviewed or phased out to resolve such anomalies.

Speaking on behalf of the Basarwa community, Ms Keikanetse Letshabamang said they were relocated from their ancestral land decades ago to make way for tourism concessions. She said they were yet to receive formal allocations given that the land board had suspended allocations in Habu for 17 years.

Mr Lasaro Reakae emphasised the need for Botswana laws to reflect the cultures and traditions of all tribes to ensure that the rights of indigenous groups such as the Basarwa were protected.

Meanwhile, Mr Uatjia Nguvauva raised concerns about Human-Wildlife conflict, noting that current compensation laws failed to cover losses, injuries or fatalities, leaving affected families without support.

Some residents, including Mr Eric Alin, welcomed the establishment of Constitutional Court, noting that it should hold superior powers over the President to safeguard human rights effectively.

In response, Assistant Minister Ntsima explained that the Constitutional Court would serve as a supreme court focused on protection of human rights.

He said matters related to land administration, tourism management, socio-economic traditions, agriculture and natural disasters must align with the Constitution because they impacted citizens' rights.

He added that the ConCourt would also strengthen Botswana's integrity to make the country more attractive to international investors. He assured residents that the Constitutional Court would operate independently from the President and be led by appointed judges. BOPA

