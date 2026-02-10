Botswana: Residents Eager for Concourt Establishment

Mmathethe — Consultations on the establishment of Constitutional Court were met with high expectations, as Mmathethe residents expressed eagerness for the court's immediate takeoff.

During a meeting addressed by the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Major General Pius Mokgware, recently community members requested specific updates on the implementation timeline, viewing the court as a significant step toward greater transparency and government accountability.

In her comment, Ms Cathrine Moabankwe described the court as long overdue, stressing that the community had struggled to find closure on unresolved legal issues. Similarly, Ms Gabanthate Kemoabe expressed hope that the court would resolve long-standing tribal grievances.

She highlighted historical disputes regarding leadership, noting that her tribe had lived under the Bangwaketse rather than the Barolong and was hopeful that the court would restore their rights.

On one hand, the potential for the court to address social grievances was also a key theme. Mr Joseph Baipili raised the plight of men forced to pay maintenance for children who were not biologically theirs. He suggested the court could offer a path to justice for fathers who discovered the truth only after years of financial support.

Conversely, Ms Omphile Motlapele urged government not to lose sight of basic needs. While not opposing the court, she questioned the consultation process, noting that the proposal seemed to originate in Parliament before reaching the public. She emphasised that daily challenges facing citizens should remain government's priority.

Earlier on, the minister, Maj. Gen. Mokgware, assured residents that once established, Constitutional Court would provide a vital platform for justice.

He noted that under current laws, Batswana faced limitations such as the inability to choose preferred burial site and that customary law was yet to be fully incorporated into the Constitution.

"Anyone who feels their case has not been adequately addressed by the Constitution may take it to the Constitutional Court, the Minister stated, emphasising that the court would serve those seeking clarity on their fundamental rights," he said. BOPA

